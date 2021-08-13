ESPN Announces “Run It” By DJ Snake ft. Rick Ross & Rich Brian Chosen as New College Football Anthem for 2021-22 Season

Video: ESPN/DJ Snake

ESPN announced that recording artist DJ Snake, featuring Rick Ross and Rich Brian, will provide the musical backdrop for the 2021-22 college football season. The newest single from the artists – “Run It” – will serve as the anthem for ESPN’s college football coverage, which kicks off on August 28. This continues the successful collaboration between ESPN and Interscope Records. Once again, music from the labels’ biggest artists will be incorporated into ESPN college football programming, promotion and games throughout the season.

“The right music can elevate the sense of excitement for college football all season long,” said Curtis Friends, senior director of sports marketing for ESPN. “This energetic and unique anthem will once again set the tone for the college football season; ‘Run It’ from DJ Snake, Rick Ross & Rich Brian captures the intensity that fans, teams and players feel about the sport, and we can’t wait for them to hear it.”

“Over the last six years Interscope has collaborated with ESPN to create flagship moments that celebrate the intersection of sports and music,” said David Nieman, vice president of sports & gaming for Interscope Records. “With ‘Run It,’ which features DJ Snake, Rick Ross and Rich Brian, as this years’ college football anthem, we’re able to bring that moment to a global scale.”

“Run It,” which was officially released overnight, is from Marvel Studios’ upcoming film “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” starring Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The song is accompanied by an ESPN-produced college football hype video, ushering in a new college football season on ESPN.

This season, college football fans will hear music from DJ Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian, as well as other top artists from Interscope Records, Capitol Music, and Disney Music Group, including Logic, The Score, Andy Grammer, Laine Hardy, X Ambassadors, Kip Moore, Louis The Child, and many more. With just weeks remaining until the start of the 2021 college football season, ESPN’s industry-leading production of the sport is set for the spotlight with blockbuster showdowns in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff and Duke’s Mayo Classic, as well as marquee matchups and renewed rivalries headlining the early release of ESPN’s college football schedule.

About DJ Snake

DJ Snake made his full-length debut with Encore, a 2016 album that reached #1 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and debuted in the top ten around the world. Since scoring his first #1 with the four-times-platinum “Let Me Love You” ft. Justin Bieber, DJ Snake has triumphed with such colossal hits as “You Know You Like It” (with AlunaGeorge), “Lean On” (with Major Lazer, featuring MØ), and “Taki Taki” ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B. With its title translating to “the freedom to do whatever one chooses,” his sophomore album Carte Blanche arrived in July 2019 and shot to #1 on Billboard’s US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, in addition to reaching the top 50 on the Billboard 200. Thanks to the tremendous success of “Let Me Love You,” “Lean On,” and “Taki Taki,” DJ Snake now holds the distinction of being one of only two dance artists in the world to have three songs amass more than a billion streams on Spotify.

About Rick Ross

As one of the most elite rappers of the 21st century, a proven entrepreneur responsible for hundreds of millions in revenue, New York Times-bestselling author, and towering figure across the culture, Rick Ross consistently bosses up and always raises the bar for himself and the game. He’s the rare presence equally at home in a meeting with President Barack Obama at The White House, running one of his many businesses, or bodying tracks alongside everyone from Drake to Skrillex. Since unleashing his platinum-certified landmark debut Port of Miami in 2006, he has received five GRAMMY® Award nominations, gathered billions of streams, and earned five #1 debuts on theBillboard Top 200 and seven Top 2 debuts across ten full-length studio albums. Most recently, 2019’s Port of Miami 2 arrived as his fourth career #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and third #1 on the Top Rap Albums Chart. The single “Gold Roses” [feat. Drake] picked up another gold plaque and snagged a GRAMMY®Award nomination in the category of “Best Rap Song.” At the same time, his empire as a businessman includes 25 Wingstop locations, a Checkers restaurant, Belaire Rosé, RICH by Rick Ross, COLLINS AVE with Cookies Cannabis Brand, Chief Stix, and, of course, Maybach Music Group—the label he founded and home to multiplatinum superstars Meek Mill, Wale, Omarion, and many others.

About Rich Brian

Brian’s debut project Amen, released in February 2018, garnered widespread critical acclaim and topped the iTunes Hip-Hop charts – a first in history for an Asian musician. Brian has since gone on to sell out shows across North America, Europe and Asia, and festivals around the world including Bonnaroo and Rolling Loud. In 2019 he released ‘The Sailor’, Brian’s second full length album. ‘The Sailor’ documents Brian’s coming-of-age in the public eye, which has taken him from an Internet-born rapper to an Indonesian icon and hero for Asian youth around the world. The album features singles “100 Degrees”, “Yellow”, and “Kids”, and has been streamed over 500M times globally. After spending months in quarantine, Brian followed up “The Sailor” with the “1999” EP. A sonically diverse project borne out of months of social isolation, the majority of the EP is both self-written and produced. In November, Brian will be headlining the 2021 Head In The Clouds Festival in Los Angeles.

About Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father; as well as Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu.

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay and the screen story is by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton. The film opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.

