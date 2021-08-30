ESPN+ Announces UNINTERRUPTED’s More Than An Athlete Season 2 Featuring Michael Strahan Will Debut on September 9

ESPN+ announced season two of its series UNINTERRUPTED’s More Than An Athlete will focus on Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. The four-part season will deep dive into Strahan’s journey, beginning with his childhood in Germany and following him through his football career and evolution into a media personality and entrepreneur, highlighting his successes and failures along the way. The first episode of the season will be available to ESPN+ subscribers on September 9, with new episodes posting weekly through September 30. Trailer: https://bit.ly/3yE7DAJ.

The season will provide an intimate view of Strahan’s NFL career, his intense work schedule, constant travel, his aptitude to stay authentic and his ever-evolving ability to balance his personal life while taking on so many business endeavors. Pairing never-before-seen archival footage from Strahan’s life, alongside intimate conversations with family and friends, viewers will get a vulnerable look at America’s favorite broadcaster, powerhouse media entrepreneur and Hall of Famer on his improbable transformation into more than an athlete.

Said Strahan: “The show pulls back the curtain on my journey to this point in my career. I’m continuously energized by the different business areas that I’m focused on, and I’m looking forward to showing people a side of me they haven’t seen before.”

​​After a 15-year, Hall of Fame football career, Strahan pivoted to his next play, finding success as a broadcaster, producer and entrepreneur. He currently serves as co-host of “Good Morning America,” is an analyst for “Fox NFL Sunday,” and is host of the primetime game show $100,000 Pyramid on ABC. As a businessman, Strahan, with his longtime friend and partner Constance Schwartz-Morini, established SMAC Entertainment, a multi-faceted company focusing on talent management, content development and production, and business incubation. Together, they launched the Michael Strahan lifestyle brand which includes men’s and boy’s tailored, athleisure, sportwear, denim, basics, luggage, shoes and more. The brand has also expanded into NFL licensed apparel for men and women with MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL. Further, under the SMAC Productions umbrella, Strahan and Schwartz-Morini executive produce Emmy-nominated programming across digital and traditional networks.

In association with ESPN+, the docuseries is produced by UNINTERRUPTED and SMAC Productions. UNINTERRUPTED is the Sports Emmy-award winning athlete empowerment media, experiences and consumer product brand that is part of The SpringHill Company, the media conglomerate spearheaded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter with the mission to empower greatness in every individual. It is executive produced by James, Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron of The SpringHill Company along with Constance Schwartz-Morini and Ethan Lewis for SMAC Productions. Co-EPs include Matt Rissmiller and Rachel Neubeck. This season’s episodes are directed by Daniel Ramirez.

