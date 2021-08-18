ESPN to Provide Exclusive Coverage of the 2021 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell Featuring the Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Indians

Alex Rodriguez Joins Dave Flemming to Call Full National Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Wednesday Night Baseball Telecast

ESPN will provide exclusive coverage of the 2021 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell, August 22, at 7 p.m. ET. The event will emanate from Williamsport, Pa., the home of the Little League World Series, and will feature the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani facing the Cleveland Indians and Jose Ramirez. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary on ESPN.

As previously announced, ESPN’s KidsCast will air on ESPN2 alongside the traditional ESPN game telecast, providing commentary and content from a youth perspective. Little League legend Mo’ne Davis returns to the booth as an analyst, joining aspiring play-by-play commentator Ian Nicholas (New Canaan, Conn.), analyst Zoe Alter (Chappaqua, N.Y.) and reporter Hayley Galindo (San Antonio, Texas), who were selected from the prestigious Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp to provide commentary for the game. For more information on KidsCast, visit ESPN Press Room.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede the MLB Little League Classic live from Historic Bowman Field at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Karl Ravech will host with analysts Tim Kurkjian and Jessica Mendoza, highlighting KidsCast and special pre-game festivities. Ravech and Kurkjian will also call the game on ESPN Radio.

Sunday on ESPN.com, Doug Glanville will describe how Williamsport and Ohtani are a perfect match, outlining how Ohtani has the ability to turn opponents and former big leaguers into their 10-year-old selves and bring magic to the game.

Weeknight Rivalry Action on ESPN

Tonight, Yankee legend Alex Rodriguez will join play-by-play commentator Dave Flemming to call Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire as the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge host the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. The full national game telecast begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Rivalry action continues as the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Justin Turner visit the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatís Jr., both Tuesday and Wednesday on ESPN. Dan Shulman and Eduardo Perez will be on the call for both full national games, which start at 10 p.m.

All ESPN MLB games, programming and content is available on the ESPN App.

The MLB Little League Classic is presented by Geico.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball game schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Wed, Aug 18 7 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Dave Flemming, Alex Rodriguez ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug 22 7 p.m. MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Indians ESPN: Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN2 KidsCast: Ian Nicholas, Mo’ne Davis, Zoe Alter, Hayley Galindo ESPN Radio: Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Tue, Aug 24 10 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Telecast Presented by USAA Dan Shulman, Eduardo Perez ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug 25 10 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Dan Shulman, Eduardo Perez ESPN, ESPN App

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Wed, Aug 18 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Thu, Aug 19 7 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Fri, Aug 20 7 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Sun, Aug 22 4 p.m. New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Mon, Aug 23 7 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Tue, Aug 23 7 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

