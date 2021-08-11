Second Season of Bundesliga on ESPN+, ESPN Networks Kicks Off Friday with Borussia Mönchengladbach – FC Bayern München

More than 300 live Bundesliga and select Bundesliga 2 matches exclusively on ESPN+

Play-by-play commentator Derek Rae returns; Former Bundesliga Players Jürgen Klinsmann, Kasey Keller headline roster of analysts

Coverage across ESPN linear television and digital studio programming

Bundesliga returns to ABC: Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach Saturday, Aug. 21

DFL Supercup: Dortmund vs. Bayern exclusively on ESPN+ Monday, Aug. 17

ESPN+ will kick off its second season of Bundesliga coverage in the U.S. on Friday, August 13, with presentation of Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. reigning 2020-2021 league champions FC Bayern München, live from Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach at 2:30 p.m. ET, in English and Spanish exclusively on ESPN+. Live coverage of the match will kick off at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with a 30-minute ESPN FC pregame show.

Throughout the season, ESPN+ will stream more than 300 Bundesliga matches in English and Spanish. ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will also televise select matches during the season as part of a multi-year agreement that makes ESPN+ the exclusive English- and Spanish-language home for all Bundesliga and select Bundesliga 2 matches in the U.S.

In the first two weekends of Bundesliga action – Friday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 22 – ESPN+ will livestream all 18 of the league’s matches. ABC will broadcast Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, live from BayArena in Leverkusen, on Saturday, Aug. 21, beginning at 12:30 p.m. The broadcast marks the second straight season a Bundesliga match will air on ABC. ESPN Deportes will carry the Spanish-language telecast of the match.

Bundesliga – Match Week 1 and 2 on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ABC

In addition to the season-opening game, ESPN+ will stream 17 matches in weeks one and two including select matches in Spanish:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platforms Fri, Aug 13 2 p.m. ESPN FC Pregame Live Kay Murray (host), Shaka Hislop, Jürgen Klinsmann with reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt (from site). ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Bayern München English: Derek Rae and Lutz Pfannenstiel Spanish: Ricardo Ortiz and Andres Agull ESPN+ Sat, Aug 14 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. VfL Bochum 1848 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Union Berlin vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 12 p.m. ESPN FC Pregame Special Sebastian Salazar (host), Kasey Keller, Klinsmann with reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt (from site). ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt English: Mark Donaldson and Janusz Michallik Spanish: Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever ESPN+ Sun, Aug 15 9:30 a.m. FSV Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. FC Köln vs. Hertha BSC ESPN+ Tue, Aug 17 2:30 p.m. DFL Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München Derek Rae and Kasey Keller ESPN+ Fri, Aug 20 2:30 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ Sat, Aug 21 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Hertha BSC vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Bochum 1848 vs. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SpVgg Greuther Fürth vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach English: Kay Murray, Craig Burley, Jurgen Klinsmann, Derek Rae, Lutz Pfannenstiel and Archie Rhind-Tutt (from site) Spanish: Ricardo Ortiz and Andres Agulla ABC, ESPN Deportes 2:30 p.m. ESPN FC Postgame Live Kay Murray, Craig Burley, Jurgen Klinsmann and Archie Rhind-Tutt ESPN+ Sun, Aug 22 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. FC Köln ESPN+

ESPN FC: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Bayern München Pregame Special (ESPN+, Friday at 2 p.m.)

Kay Murray, analysts Jürgen Klinsmann, Shaka Hislop and reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt (on site) will kick off ESPN+’s live coverage of Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Bayern München season-opener on Friday at 2 p.m. with a special, 30-minute ESPN FC pregame show. The ESPN FC crew will also host the halftime and postgame show of the Bundesliga 2021-22 curtain raiser.

Throughout the season, ESPN FC will serve as the daily show of record for the most up-to-date news, highlights and analysis about the Bundesliga in the United States. The daily news and information show features host Dan Thomas alongside a rotating cast of analysts such as Klinsmann (Germany), Craig Burley (Scotland), Alejandro Moreno (Venezuela), Kasey Keller (USA), Shaka Hislop (Trinidad and Tobago), and contributors Derek Rae and Rhind-Tutt reporting from Germany.

Available exclusively on ESPN+, ESPN FC will also provide surround programming – pregame, halftime and postgame segments – on select match days.

Select ESPN Bundesliga Commentators

Derek Rae returns as the lead play-by-play voice for Bundesliga on ESPN+, ABC and ESPN networks. One of the most recognized voices in football commentary and a fluent German speaker, Rae will continue in his role as one of the main voices on Bundesliga world feed telecasts, calling matches from stadiums in Germany that will stream on ESPN+. Also, he contributes as a Bundesliga insider on ESPN FC, and as a weekly columnist on ESPN.com/soccer

returns as the lead play-by-play voice for Bundesliga on ESPN+, ABC and ESPN networks. One of the most recognized voices in football commentary and a fluent German speaker, Rae will continue in his role as one of the main voices on Bundesliga world feed telecasts, calling matches from stadiums in Germany that will stream on ESPN+. Also, he contributes as a Bundesliga insider on ESPN FC, and as a weekly columnist on ESPN.com/soccer Mark Donaldson , ESPN’s soccer play-by-play commentator for top international leagues and competitions – Serie A, UEFA EUROs and more – joins the team as a recurring Bundesliga voice

, ESPN’s soccer play-by-play commentator for top international leagues and competitions – Serie A, UEFA EUROs and more – joins the team as a recurring Bundesliga voice Jürgen Klinsmann , former manager of the Germany and U.S. Men’s National teams and 1990 FIFA World Cup champion returns as a recurring studio analyst for Bundesliga on ESPN+ and ESPN networks

, former manager of the Germany and U.S. Men’s National teams and 1990 FIFA World Cup champion returns as a recurring studio analyst for Bundesliga on ESPN+ and ESPN networks Kasey Keller , former U.S. Men’s National Team and Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper, returns for the season as match ad studio analyst

, former U.S. Men’s National Team and Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper, returns for the season as match ad studio analyst Kay Murray recently signed an extension, serves as lead host for ESPN FC Live pregame show. A two-time co-host of FIFA Ballon d’Or (2011 and 2012), football’s most prestigious awards ceremony, Murray joined ESPN International in February 2020

recently signed an extension, serves as lead host for ESPN FC Live pregame show. A two-time co-host of FIFA Ballon d’Or (2011 and 2012), football’s most prestigious awards ceremony, Murray joined ESPN International in February 2020 German football journalist Archie Rhind-Tutt returns as ESPN television reporter covering Bundesliga matches from site, primarily for ESPN FC.

returns as ESPN television reporter covering Bundesliga matches from site, primarily for ESPN FC. Lutz Pfannenstiel is a former German professional goalkeeper and the current Sporting Director for the new MLS franchise, St. Louis City SC.

Many of ESPN’s recognized soccer analysts will also contribute to coverage of Bundesliga, including ESPN FC host Dan Thomas; lead soccer analyst Taylor Twellman, who began his professional career in 2000 with 1860 Munich; Craig Burley, former Scottish National Team and Chelsea FC midfielder; and former Venezuelan National Team forward and three-time MLS Cup champion Alejandro Moreno.

SportsCenter

ESPN’s flagship news program, will showcase highlights and analysis of key Bundesliga matches and storylines, features on American stars in the league, personality interviews, and more throughout the season.

ESPN Deportes

In addition to live telecasts of select matches, ESPN’s 24-hour Spanish-language sports network will provide news and information coverage of Bundesliga’s 59th season across SportsCenter, Jorge Ramos y Su Banda and Ahora o Nunca. The network’s European soccer show Fuera de Juego will serve as the company’s Spanish-language show of record for the league.

ESPNDeportes.com will also present extensive coverage of Bundesliga throughout the season, including exclusive online content, and reporting from ESPN Deportes’ renowned soccer correspondents.

Digital Soccer and Video Coverage

ESPN’s day-to-day news and information coverage of the Bundesliga’s 59th season will be driven by ESPN.com/soccer, the leading digital platform for soccer news and information. The second season of of Bundesliga on ESPN platforms will see the return of European-based soccer insiders Gab Marcotti and Tom Hamilton, reporter Stephan Uersfeld in Germany, along with Derek Rae’s weekly column.

Bundesliga season preview : Derek Rae, one of the foremost authorities on Bundesliga in the U.S., previews the 2021-22 season, analyzing the prospects of every team and predicting who’ll win the league, qualify for the Champions League and get relegated

: Derek Rae, one of the foremost authorities on Bundesliga in the U.S., previews the 2021-22 season, analyzing the prospects of every team and predicting who’ll win the league, qualify for the Champions League and get relegated Best Under-23 players in the Bundesliga : From Dortmund’s Gio Reyna and Jude Bellingham to Alphonso Davies at FC Bayern München, and Florian Wirtz of Leverkusen and more, the German top flight is stacked with young talent. Tor-Kristian Karlsen , a former German football scout, breaks down their games and what makes them players to watch

: From Dortmund’s Gio Reyna and Jude Bellingham to Alphonso Davies at FC Bayern München, and Florian Wirtz of Leverkusen and more, the German top flight is stacked with young talent. , a former German football scout, breaks down their games and what makes them players to watch Weekly analysis and reaction: Rae will share his thoughts on key storylines throughout the season.

New Bundesliga on ESPN+ Promo Spot

To kick off the league’s 59th season, Bundesliga International and ESPN+ have launched a new promotional campaign featuring iconic star David Hasselhoff. The campaign leverages Hasselhoff’s popularity and authentic connection to Germany to raise the awareness for one of the top leagues in global soccer. The creative plays off “The Hoff’s” notoriety in Germany to capture the excitement of Bundesliga and the affinity German fans have for their top-tier football league. Check out the spot HERE.

ESPN Social

ESPN’s industry-leading social media group will offer season-long, comprehensive Bundesliga coverage with top-notch highlights, entertaining off-field moments, fan-generated content, custom edits, and more across Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. Social coverage will span a wide array of accounts across ESPN domestic and international social platforms such as ESPN, SportsCenter, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Mexico, and more.

Additionally, @ESPNDeportes will feature best match highlights, breaking news, interviews and scores throughout the season across its social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, et al.

