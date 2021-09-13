ABC’s Saturday Night Football Set for State College, 14 Ranked Teams Featured Across ESPN Platforms

Key Matchups: No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State, South Carolina at No. 2 Georgia, Georgia Tech at No. 6 Clemson, Michigan State at No. 24 Miami, No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana, No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 BYU

With nearly 50 games featured across ESPN platforms in Week 3, including 14 AP Top 25 teams highlighted, Week 3 is set for major non-conference showdowns and marquee conference matchups.

ABC’s Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One features No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call for the annual “White Out Game.” ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot pregame show will return to Happy Valley on Saturday morning (9 a.m. – noon).

Also highlighted on ABC Saturday is Michigan State at No. 24 Miami at noon, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George commentating on Spartans-Canes. At 3:30 p.m., the network features sixth-ranked Clemson hosting Georgia Tech, with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden announcing the action.

ESPN is set for several exciting matchups in Week 3, including South Carolina and No. 2 Georgia meeting in their first conference contest of the season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, featuring Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call. To kick off the day, No. 8 Cincinnati heads to Bloomington to face Indiana at noon, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill teaming up in the booth. In one of three ranked matchups across all of college football in Week 3, No. 23 BYU hosts No. 19 Arizona State at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN, with Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Stormy Buonantony announcing the action in Provo.

On Friday night, Louisville hosts UCF at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, with Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra calling the matchup. The week kicks off on Thursday night with Ohio facing perennial Sun Belt contender Louisiana at 8 p.m. on ESPN, with Matt Barrie, Roddy Jones and Harry Lyles Jr. on the call.

The noon window showcases a trio of ranked teams across ESPN platforms. No. 16 Coastal Carolina visits Buffalo on ESPN2 with John Schriffen and Rene Ingoglia in the booth. On SEC Network, No. 7 Texas A&M welcomes New Mexico to College Station, with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call. On ESPN Radio, Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones and Ian Fitzsimmons team up to announce Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma.

ESPN College Networks – Week 3

In addition to the aforementioned Lobos-Aggies matchup on SEC Network, SECN will showcase Georgia Southern at the 20th-ranked Razorbacks in the afternoon, with Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister and Andraya Carter commentating on the action from Arkansas. On ACC Network, No. 21 North Carolina welcomes Virginia in an all-ACC battle at 7:30 p.m., with Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs on the ACC Network Primetime call. Longhorn Network will feature a Lone Star State showcase as Texas hosts Rice on Saturday at 8 p.m. The trio of Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho and Smacker Miles will announce the action from the Forty Acres.

College Football Originals on ESPN+

Eli’s Places – Episode 2 of Eli’s Places “Heisman Campaigns” is available to stream now and features football greats Larry Fitzgerald and Joe Theismann joining Manning on an exploration of the mystique surrounding college football’s most prestigious award, while political consultant and LSU superfan James Carville provides advice on running a Heisman campaign. Episode 3: “Nick Saban” will debut Wednesday, Sept. 15 and follow’s Eli’s visit to Tuscaloosa where he talks with Alabama head coach Nick Saban and reminisces about his storied coaching career.

– “Records are Meant to be Broken,” the second episode of SMU Football: The Hilltop, a behind-the-scenes documentary series chronicling the Mustangs’ 2021 season, is available to stream now on ESPN+. New episodes of The Hilltop will be available to stream every Thursday during the season. Our Time: UCF Football – “The Malzahn Era Begins,” the first episode of Our Time: UCF, is available to stream now on ESPN+ and features Gus Malzahn as the new head coach with new defensive coordinator Travis Williams as the Knights go from pre-season to their first game against Boise State. New episodes debut every Thursday throughout the season.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 3 Highlights

Florida State at Wake Forest: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN (4K Game of the Week) Talent: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich

Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN (4K Game of the Week) Mississippi State at Memphis: Saturday at 4 p.m., ESPN2 Talent: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

Saturday at 4 p.m., ESPN2 Tulane at No. 17 Ole Miss: Saturday at 8 p.m., ESPN2 Talent: Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor

Saturday at 8 p.m., ESPN2 Central Michigan at LSU: Saturday at 7:30 p.m., SEC Network Talent: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Saturday at 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

