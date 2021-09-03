College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Live from Romare Bearden Park in Charlotte Ahead of Duke’s Mayo Classic Top-5 Matchup Between No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia

Live Interviews on Set with Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart and Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney

College GameDay Built by Home Depot is set for its Week 1 show from Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte, preceding a top-5 matchup between No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia as part of the Duke’s Mayo Classic. The three-hour premier traveling pregame show will air on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. – noon ET, on ESPN and ESPNU, highlighting key storylines and offering news, analysis and predictions as the show celebrates the return of college football.

The 12-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, with analysts Lee Corso – who returns to the main desk after contributing virtually last season, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, research producer and sports betting analyst Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski.

The show precedes a full slate of action across ESPN networks, beginning at noon. Herbstreit will join Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe for the call of ABC’s Saturday Night Football between the Bulldogs and Tigers, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Show Highlights

Live interviews with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart

Special guests include NASCAR champ Chase Elliott and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule

Legacy – For All-American defensive back Derek Stingley Jr., the Stingley name stretches not only across the back of an LSU jersey, but also across three generations. Grandfather, son and grandson are connected by tragedy, family and always football. Reporter Gene Wojciechowski

DJ U – Get to know DJ Uiagalelei: He loves spending his free time in the equipment room, just got his driver's license and has a sweet tooth that includes ice cream, cookies, and a special gummy worm recipe. Oh, and he's replacing a legend while trying to make a name for himself. Reporter: Jen Lada

The Comeback King – We go all-access with Miami quarterback D'Eriq King as he recovers from a devastating knee injury in last year's bowl game. King takes you behind-the-scenes for his rehab session as well as mic'd up access during fall camp practice and scrimmages. This is part of All Access with Miami Football, a two-episode series exclusively on ACC Network.

The Motivation Moment – There have always been arms races in college football. Who has the biggest stadium, the most opulent football facility, the coolest collection of uniforms and helmets… but in recent years, the arms race has also become a mouth race: who can attract the biggest and best guest speakers. Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski

Corso Facts

This will be GameDay’s 404 th road show and Lee Corso’s 367th headgear pick

road show and Lee Corso’s 367th headgear pick Corso is 2-4 when picking Georgia He has picked against Georgia 17 times and is 11-6 when picking against the Bulldogs The only team he’s picked against more – Oklahoma (18)

Corso has picked Clemson 14 times and is 11-3 with those headgear picks He has picked against Clemson 13 times and is 6-7 with those 13 picks

This is the 21st time since the start of the 2015 season Clemson has played at the site of College GameDay – the most appearances for any team

This is the 2nd time GameDay has broadcast from the site of a Clemson/Georgia game In August 2013, GameDay opened the season at Clemson where the Tigers beat the Bulldogs 38-35



ESPN Social and Digital

Countdown to GameDay Live is College GameDay’s pregame show, before the pregame show. Each week, host Christine Williamson and reporter Harry Lyles Jr. will usher fans into the show and the Saturday college football lineup throughout the season at 8:30 a.m. Countdown to GameDay premieres on Saturday across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and the ESPN App.

Additionally, College GameDay: All Access on Snapchat debuts this season, with Williamson taking fans behind the scenes of the legendary pregame show College GameDay. From interviews with players and coaches to experiencing local traditions to the best GameDay signs, she will give fans everyone a look at why Saturdays are so special – even before the games start.

