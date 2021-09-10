College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Returns to Ames for First-Ever Top-10 Cy-Hawk Rivalry Game Between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa

College GameDay Built by Home Depot will return to Reiman Plaza on Iowa State’s campus on Saturday, Sept. 11 (9 a.m. – noon ET), ahead of the first-ever top-10 Cy-Hawk rivalry game between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. The three-hour premier traveling pregame show will air on ESPN and ESPNU, highlighting key storylines and offering news, analysis and predictions, as GameDay captures the excitement around one of the biggest games in the rivalry’s history.

The 12-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, research producer and sports betting analyst Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski.

The show precedes a full slate of action across ESPN networks, beginning at noon. Davis and Herbstreit will join Holly Rowe for the Cyclones-Hawkeyes matchup, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET, on ABC.

Show Highlights

Live pregame coverage from No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State

9/11 Remembered –We all remember where we were and what we were doing on September 11, 2001. College football was no exception. Memories of the day remain crystalline, lives were forever altered. A look at the impact 9/11 had on the college football world 20 years ago, and still today. Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski

–We all remember where we were and what we were doing on September 11, 2001. College football was no exception. Memories of the day remain crystalline, lives were forever altered. A look at the impact 9/11 had on the college football world 20 years ago, and still today. McKenzie’s Miracle – Nearly three years after suffering a catastrophic injury that nearly forced the amputation of his right leg, Florida State’s McKenzie Milton returned to the field. It was a moment built on belief, encouragement and a strong support system. Reporter: Andrea Adelson

– Nearly three years after suffering a catastrophic injury that nearly forced the amputation of his right leg, Florida State’s McKenzie Milton returned to the field. It was a moment built on belief, encouragement and a strong support system. Brutus and the Duck – It will be a heavyweight match-up on Saturday night between Brutus Buckeye and the Oregon Duck. We look at the tale of the tape in this battle between two of college football’s most recognizable mascots. Reporter: Ryan McGee

– It will be a heavyweight match-up on Saturday night between Brutus Buckeye and the Oregon Duck. We look at the tale of the tape in this battle between two of college football’s most recognizable mascots. He Will – Iowa State super-fan Nick Bassett returned to Jack Trice Stadium for the first time since having both of his legs amputated last spring, and he shares how motivation from Matt Campbell helped lead to this moment. Reporter: Jen Lada

Stats from ‘The Bear’/Corso Facts

This is road show no. 405 and Lee Corso’s 368th headgear pick

This will be GameDay’s second show in Ames Last visit was September 14, also between Iowa and Iowa State (an 18-17 win by the Hawkeyes) Corso incorrectly picked Iowa State to win

Iowa has also hosted GameDay twice, losing both times to Ohio State. Corso has incorrectly picked Iowa twice He has picked against Iowa five times and is 3-2 in those five picks

This is the fifth time GameDay has been to an Iowa road game The Hawkeyes have won two of the previous four games, including each of the last two (at Iowa State and at Penn State)

This is the first time GameDay has been to a Top-10 matchup of in-state teams since 2017 when Auburn upset Alabama.

ESPN Social and Digital

Countdown to GameDay Live is College GameDay’s pregame show, before the pregame show. Each week, host Christine Williamson and reporter Harry Lyles Jr. will usher fans into the show and the Saturday college football lineup throughout the season at 8:30 a.m. Countdown to GameDay is available on Saturday across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and the ESPN App.

Additionally, College GameDay: All Access on Snapchat debuts this season, with Williamson taking fans behind the scenes of the legendary pregame show College GameDay. From interviews with players and coaches to experiencing local traditions to the best GameDay signs, she will give fans everyone a look at why Saturdays are so special – even before the games start.

Fans call follow and engage in all the action each and every Saturday across College GameDay’s social platforms (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok).

