ESPN is Again the Exclusive Home to the WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google, Coverage Tips Off Thursday, Sept. 23

After 25 televised regular season games to honor the 25th season of the WNBA, ESPN continues as the exclusive home of the WNBA postseason with the WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google beginning Thursday, September 23. The first round, single elimination games will feature No. 7 Dallas at No. 6 Chicago and No. 8 New York at No. 5 Phoenix, airing at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, respectively, on ESPN2. The single elimination second round will take place Sunday, September 26 at 3 p.m., on ABC and 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

The semifinals will run Sept. 28-Oct.8 leading into the WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV, with Game 1 on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m. on ABC. The WNBA Finals will move up to start on October 6 or 8 if both semifinals end in three or four games, respectively. Every game of the postseason – a potential 19 total games – will be available across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, with all games available to stream in the ESPN App.

Two commentating teams will be on the call for all the action through the WNBA Playoffs semifinals:

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe

Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson and Ros Gold-Onwude

Monica McNutt and Carolyn Peck will also provide studio coverage from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios through the semifinals. In addition, McNutt and Peck will host two WNBA editions of Hoop Streams Presented by Google on Thursday, Sept. 23 and Tuesday, Sept. 28, both at 7 p.m., on the @ESPN Twitter handle, on the ESPN Facebook page and in the ESPN App.

Throughout the playoffs, guest analysts in the form of current WNBA players will be on hand to provide unique insight to game coverage.

ESPN.com, which recently released its ranking of the 25 greatest players in WNBA history, will continue tracking all the action throughout the playoffs. Highlights include:

Round-by-round primers previewing each single-elimination game or series, including predictions and breakdowns of the first round

WNBA playoff predictions: Experts pick the winners of each round and their projected 2021 WNBA champion

WNBA survey results: Players, coaches and more discuss the league’s first 25 years and the changes they’d like to see

Ranking every WNBA championship team: The league is about to crown its 25th champion. ESPN.com ranks the strength of the first 24

Upcoming profiles of reigning MVP A’ja Wilson, 2021 MVP front-runner Jonquel Jones and dunking phenom Brittney Griner.

WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google – Television Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, Sep 23 8 p.m. First Round (Single Elimination)

No. 7 Dallas at No. 6 Chicago

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN2 10 p.m. First Round (Single Elimination)

No. 8 New York at No. 5 Phoenix

Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN2 Sun, Sep 26 TBD Second Round (Single Elimination)

TBD at No. 3 Minnesota TBD TBD Second Round (Single Elimination)

TBD at No. 4 Seattle TBD Tue, Sep 28 8 p.m. Semifinals Game 1

TBD at No. 1 Connecticut ESPN2 10 p.m. Semifinals Game 1

TBD at No. 2 Las Vegas ESPN2 Thu, Sep 30 8 p.m. Semifinals Game 2

TBD at No. 1 Connecticut ESPN2 10 p.m. Semifinals Game 2

TBD at No. 2 Las Vegas ESPN2 Sun, Oct 3 TBD Semifinals Game 3

No. 1 Connecticut at TBD TBD TBD Semifinals Game 3

No. 2 Las Vegas at TBD TBD Wed, Oct 6 TBD Semifinals Game 4*

No. 1 Connecticut at TBD ESPN TBD Semifinals Game 4*

No. 2 Las Vegas at TBD ESPN Fri, Oct 8 TBD Semifinals Game 5*

TBD at No. 1 Connecticut ESPN2 TBD Semifinals Game 5*

TBD at No. 2 Las Vegas ESPN2 Sun, Oct 10 3 p.m. WNBA Finals Game 1 ABC Wed, Oct 13 9 p.m. WNBA Finals Game 2 ESPN Fri, Oct 15 9 p.m. WNBA Finals Game 3 ESPN2 Sun, Oct17 3 p.m. WNBA Finals Game 4* ESPN Tue, Oct 19 9 p.m. WNBA Finals Game 5* ESPN2

*If Necessary

