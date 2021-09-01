First FIFA International Match Week for the 2021-22 Season Begins Today on ESPN+ and ESPN Networks

75 European qualifying contests for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and More

ESPN+ to stream 31 matches with 15 of the top-25 FIFA-ranked teams

African World Cup qualifying matches, exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN3 will continue its coverage of the European qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with 75 matches beginning today Wednesday, Sept. 1, through Wednesday, Sept. 8. Thirty-seven of the matches will feature 15 European national teams ranked in the top-25 of the current FIFA Men’s World Rankings (August 2021).

ESPN+ will exclusively stream 31 matches by top-25 teams as part of the platform’s comprehensive soccer portfolio. ESPN3 will stream five matches, and ESPN2 will televise three: Norway vs. Netherlands (today at 2:45 p.m. ET), England vs. Andorra (Sunday at 12 p.m.) and France vs. Finland (Tuesday at 2:45 p.m.). ESPN3 and ESPN2 matches will also be available on the ESPN App. Full schedule.

Highlights of UEFA 2022 World Cup qualifying matches:

Six of the top-10 teams in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings – Belgium (1), France (3), England (4), Italy (5), Spain (7) and Portugal (8) – will be in action on ESPN platforms

Top three games: Switzerland (14) vs. Italy (5) on ESPN+ on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 2:45 p.m.; Sweden (17) vs. Spain (7) on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 2:45 p.m.; and Ukraine (25) vs. France (3) on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 2:45 p.m. – all exclusively on ESPN+

The last four FIFA World Cup champions continue their World Cup campaigns on ESPN platforms – France (2018), Germany (2014), Spain (2010) and Italy (2006)

Italy, currently on a 34-match unbeaten streak, returns to action after winning the UEFA European Football Championship 2020 in July against Bulgaria on Thursday.

ESPN FC, the daily signature soccer show on ESPN+, will provide studio coverage of the FIFA International Match Week, including previews and recaps of European qualifiers.

European FIFA International Match Week Schedule – Sept. 1–8 (FIFA ranking):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Wed, Sep 1 10 a.m. Kazakhstan vs. Ukraine (25) ESPN3 2:45 p.m. Portugal (No. 8) vs. Republic of Ireland ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. France (3) vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Denmark (11) vs. Scotland ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Moldova vs. Austria (23) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Norway vs. Netherlands (12) ESPN2, ESPN App 2:45 p.m. Russia vs. Croatia (18) ESPN+ Thu, Sep 2 2:45 p.m. Sweden (17) vs. Spain (7) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Italy (5) vs. Bulgaria ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Estonia vs. Belgium (1) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Hungary vs. England (4) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Liechtenstein vs. Germany (16) ESPN+ Sat, Sep 4 2:45 p.m. Ukraine (25) vs. France (3) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Faroe Island vs. Denmark (11) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Israel vs. Austria (23) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Netherlands (12) vs. Montenegro ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Slovakia vs. Croatia (18) ESPN+ Sun, Sep 5 9 a.m. Belarus vs. Wales (19) ESPN3 12 p.m. England (4) vs. Andorra ESPN2, ESPN App 2:45 p.m. Spain (7) vs. Georgia ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Switzerland (14) vs. Italy (5) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Belgium (1) vs. Czech Republic ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Germany (16) vs. Armenia ESPN+ Tue, Sep 7 12 p.m. Azerbaijan vs. Portugal (8) ESPN3 2:45 p.m. France (3) vs. Finland ESPN2, ESPN App 2:45 p.m. Austria (23) vs. Scotland ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Denmark (11) vs. Israel ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Netherlands (12) vs. Turkey ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Croatia (18) vs. Slovenia ESPN+ Wed, Sep 8 2:45 p.m. Greece vs. Sweden (17) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Kosovo vs. Spain (7) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Italy (5) vs. Lithuania ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Northern Island vs. Switzerland (14) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Belarus vs. Belgium (1) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Wales (19) vs. Estonia ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Poland vs. England (4) ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Iceland vs. Germany (16) ESPN+

African 2022 World Cup Qualifying Matches, Exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN+ debuted its exclusive coverage of the 2022 World Cup qualifying series for African national teams with the second round matches. Beginning with this round, all matches that will qualify five national teams from the 54-member Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will stream live on ESPN+.

Some of the top players expected to represent their national teams this week in Africa include, Senegal’s Sade Mané (Liverpool); Moroccan Achraf Hakimi (PSG); Algerian Riyad Mahrez; Senegal’s Kalidou Kolibaly (SC Napoli); Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal); and more. Schedule.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

