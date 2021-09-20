Nearly a Dozen Ranked Teams Slated for ESPN Networks, West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma Featured on ABC’s Saturday Night Football

Key matchups: West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma, Rutgers at No. 19 Michigan, Tennessee at No. 11 Florida, No. 25 Kansas State at Oklahoma State, No. 9 Clemson at NC State

Week 4 of college football across ESPN networks sees several ranked teams in action, including four of the top five in this week’s AP Top 25. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. ET, with AT&T SkyCast available on ESPN3 and the ESPN App. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the matchup between the host Sooners and the Mountaineers, who look to upset their second straight ranked opponent after knocking off then-No. 15 Virginia Tech last week.

In a rematch from last year’s triple overtime thriller, Rutgers and No. 19 Michigan, a matchup of undefeated teams, meet at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, as Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath announce the action from Ann Arbor. Also on ABC Saturday is a noon Big 12 battle between Texas Tech and Texas. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill will be on the TV call, with Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones and Ian Fitzsimmons providing commentary on the ESPN Radio broadcast.

An intriguing SEC showdown on Saturday is Tennessee at No. 11 Florida on ESPN and ESPN Radio, with the visiting Vols looking for their first victory in the Swamp since 2004. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will handle announcing duties on the ESPN telecast at 7 p.m., with Marc Kestecher and Ben Hartsock on ESPN Radio. The matchup will have additional programming on ESPN3 and the ESPN App with SkyCast and the Great Clips Command Center.

ESPN also welcomes another trio of cross-conference clashes to its Saturday slate in No. 9 Clemson at NC State, LSU at Mississippi State and Arizona at No. 3 Oregon. The all-ACC action, this week’s 4K Game of the Week, is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich on the call. The SEC contest between the Tigers and the Bulldogs kicks off ESPN’s CFB schedule at noon, with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden live from Starkville. In this week’s Pac-12 After Dark matchup, the third-ranked Ducks take on Arizona at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN, with Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Stormy Buonantony calling the action from Autzen.

ESPN College Networks – Week 4

A quartet of ranked teams are slated for ESPN’s college networks in Week 4, including No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 21 North Carolina and No. 25 Kansas State.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide host Southern Miss at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network, with the SEC Saturday Night trio of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call. Earlier in the afternoon on SECN, the second-ranked Bulldogs venture to Vandy, with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang calling the matchup in Music City.

On ACC Network, No. 21 North Carolina goes down I-85 to take on Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The ACC Network Primetime contest features Roy Philpott, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs announcing the action in Atlanta.

On Big 12 Now on ESPN+, No. 25 Kansas State takes on Oklahoma State in a Big 12 battle. Shawn Kenney, Ryan Leaf and Shane Sparks are set to call the showdown in Stillwater at 7 p.m.

College Football Original Series on ESPN+

Eli’s Places – Episode 3: “Nick Saban” follows Eli Manning to Tuscaloosa where he spends his “spring break” at Nick Saban’s lake house. Eli talks with the Alabama head coach about The Process, reminisces about Saban’s storied coaching career and tries to hang on as Saban takes him tubing on the lake. Episode 4: “The Only Autograph That Matters” debuts tomorrow, when Eli examines the evolution of recruiting with renowned talent analyst, Tom Lemming. Big brother Peyton also chaperones Eli’s recruiting trip to LSU, where Head Coach Ed Orgeron gives the full-court press to get Eli to become a Tiger.

Our Time: UCF Football – Available to stream now on ESPN+, Episode 2 "Making Moves" follows the Knights' first win of the season, while UCF Football is buzzing after the school makes a decision that impacts their program's future. Each episode of Our Time: UCF Football offers an inside look at the start of the Gus Malzahn era in Orlando, taking fans behind the scenes with Malzahn, other Knight coaches and UCF players who are mic'd up for various segments. New episodes debut every Thursday throughout the season.

SMU Football: The Hilltop – "The Team from Denton", the third episode of SMU Football: The Hilltop, features freshman wide receiver Roderick Daniels, Jr., a Dallas native living out his dream playing for his hometown Mustangs, and takes fans into the locker room during halftime before SMU's 28-point second half explosion on their way to a big 35-12 win over North Texas. New episodes of The Hilltop will be available to stream every Thursday during the season.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 4 Highlights

Wake Forest at Virginia : Friday at 7 p.m., ESPN2 Talent: Mike Morgan, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

: Friday at 7 p.m., ESPN2 South Florida at No. 15 BYU : Saturday at 10:15 p.m., ESPN2 Talent: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

: Saturday at 10:15 p.m., ESPN2 UMass at No. 17 Coastal Carolina : Saturday at 1 p.m., ESPN+

