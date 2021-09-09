SEC Network’s TrueSouth Scoots to Scott, La. for Season Four Start

On Sunday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET, TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood kicks off this fall in Scott, La. The series, now in its fourth season on SEC Network, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. New in season four is a special fifth episode that runs the length of the Mississippi River.

Episode Summary

TrueSouth begins in Scott, La., the buckle on the Boudin Belt that stretches across Cajun Country. We drive rice fields that double as crawfish ponds, eating cracklings by the sack and boudin by the link. A sausage made with pork and rice, boudin is one of the most traditional Louisiana foods. Almost 50 years after the Cajun renaissance began, boudin has become a symbol of modern Cajun culture, made with new ingredients like crawfish and cauliflower and interpreted in a kaleidoscope of dishes like boudin balls and boudin burritos.

Hard by I-10 just west of Lafayette, the town of Scott is the best place to understand what’s going on. At Exit 97, we meet Robert Cormier of the Best Stop, open since 1986, and Logan Kartchner of Kartchner’s Specialty Meats, open there since 2020. We learn from Donald Link, the Cajun Country-born chef, and Barry Jean Ancelet, the professor and poet who helped lead that renaissance. We dance to live musical performances by K.C. Jones, and Lil Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers.

Season Summary

Season four of TrueSouth also explores Mobile Bay, Ala. Up north, Cozy Brown’s fries flounder and shrimp for breakfast, and down south, Pirate’s Cove swabs burgers with gin sauce and pours stiff bushwhackers. For episode three, the show lands in Lake Village, Ark., just across the Mississippi River, where Santa “Cowboy” Lee cooks fat T-bones at a pizza restaurant, and Rhoda’s Famous Hot Tamales and Pies bakes half-pecan and half-sweet potato pies that are worth a three-hour drive. Episode four lands TrueSouth in St. Louis, Mo., a city that straddles the South and the Midwest, built on immigrants and sandwiches. The show features no-pull tripe sandwiches at AAA Fish and egg foo young sandwiches at Lucy’s Chop Suey. New this season is an episode five, run along the river from Snake and Jake’s Christmas Club Lounge in New Orleans to Doe’s Eat Place in Greenville, Miss.

About TrueSouth

TrueSouth is a limited series on Southern food and culture, airing monthly on SEC Network. Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is executive produced by two-time New York Times best-selling author, ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson, and produced by Bluefoot Entertainment.

The series, now in its fourth season, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. This season’s featured places are Oxford, Miss., Brownsville, Tenn., Fort Benning (Phenix City, Ala. and Columbus, Ga.) and Bowman, SC.

Music plays an integral role in TrueSouth’s storytelling via on-screen performances and on-screen credits. TrueSouth playlist on Spotify shares the full soundtrack and score of every season of TrueSouth.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.