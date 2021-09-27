SEC Saturday Tripleheader Set for ESPN, Including No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia; 13 Ranked Teams in Action Across ESPN Networks in Week 5

Key matchups: No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Oregon at Stanford, Indiana at No. 4 Penn State, No. 21 Baylor at No. 19 Oklahoma State

Week 5 of college football across ESPN networks boasts a baker’s dozen of ranked squads in action, including three of the top four featured in this week’s AP Top 25. Highlighting the schedule this week is an all-SEC tripleheader on ESPN, featuring No. 2 Georgia, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 10 Florida and No. 22 Auburn.

At noon ET, the eighth-ranked Razorbacks head between the hedges to battle the second-ranked Bulldogs featuring Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call, with the AT&T SkyCast available on ESPN3 and the ESPN App. ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot pregame show arrives in Athens on Saturday morning (9 a.m. – noon).

At 6 p.m., the No. 10 Gators look to Lexington and a matchup with undefeated Kentucky as Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden announce the action. At 9 p.m., No. 22 Auburn is set for a showdown with SEC West foe, LSU. The Tigers vs. Tigers tussle is set for both ESPN and ESPN Radio, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George live on ESPN and Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones and Ian Fitzsimmons on the radio call in Baton Rouge. Auburn-LSU features a SkyCast viewing option on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.

It’s an action-packed Saturday on ABC with a trio of games set for the spotlight. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features a Big Ten battle between Indiana at No. 4 Penn State at 7:30 p.m. ET, with SkyCast and the Great Clips Command Center available on ESPN3 and the ESPN App. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath are on the TV call, with Marc Kestecher and Ben Hartsock live on ESPN Radio.

Pac-12 action is set for mid-afternoon on ABC, as Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Stormy Buonantony call No. 3 Oregon at Stanford at 3:30 p.m. Gilmore returns to his alma mater where he was a two-sport athlete in football and baseball for the Cardinal. At noon, a Lone Star State showdown looms between Texas and TCU, as Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill kick off the day’s action on ABC.

On ESPN2, 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III calls his first game featuring his alma mater, as the No. 21 Baylor Bears take on Big 12 rival Oklahoma State. The 7 p.m. matchup between Baylor and the 19th-ranked Cowboys is this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

Also in primetime, No. 15 Texas A&M hosts Mississippi State at 7 p.m. on SEC Network, with the SEC Saturday Night trio of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call. At 7:30 p.m., Boston College looks to keep their unbeaten streak going against No. 25 Clemson on ACC Primetime Football, as Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck – a former Eagles quarterback – and Kelsey Riggs announce the action.

Finally, Saturday’s slate concludes with a matchup of undefeated teams in the Big Sky as Montana (3-0) travels to Eastern Washington (4-0). Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Tiffany Blackmon have the call at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

College Football Original Series on ESPN+

Eli’s Places – Episode 4: “The Only Autograph That Matters” follows Eli as he examines the evolution of recruiting with renowned talent analyst, Tom Lemming. Big brother Peyton also chaperones Eli’s recruiting trip to LSU, where Head Coach Ed Orgeron gives the full-court press to get Eli to become a Tiger. Episode 5: “Thank The Ivies For College Football” debuts tomorrow, where Eli meets up with astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and famed Harvard alum Ryan Fitzpatrick to discuss how both Yale and Harvard played a role in the origin story of college football.

Our Time: UCF Football – Available to stream now on ESPN+, Episode 3 "Adversity Strikes" looks back at an injury plagued game that saw their star quarterback go down with a broken clavicle and Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights suffer a heartbreaking last-minute defeat to Louisville. New episodes debut every Thursday throughout the season.

– Available to stream now on ESPN+, Episode 3 “Adversity Strikes” looks back at an injury plagued game that saw their star quarterback go down with a broken clavicle and Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights suffer a heartbreaking last-minute defeat to Louisville. New episodes debut every Thursday throughout the season. SMU Football: The Hilltop – “The Assist”, the fourth episode of SMU Football: The Hilltop, features the return to what was once home for Sonny Dykes and a play called “Big Ben.” Also, learn all about wide receiver Danny Gray’s choice to come back home in this week’s “Born & Raised” segment. New episodes of The Hilltop will be available to stream every Thursday during the season.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 5 Highlights

UL Monroe at No. 16 Coastal Carolina : Saturday at 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

: Saturday at 2:30 p.m., ESPN+ Louisiana Tech at No. 23 NC State : Saturday at 6 p.m., ACCNX/ESPN+ Talent: John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia, Tori Petry

: Saturday at 6 p.m., ACCNX/ESPN+ Louisville at No. 24 Wake Forest : Saturday at 12:30 p.m., ESPN3

: Saturday at 12:30 p.m., ESPN3 Houston at Tulsa : Friday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN Talent: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

: Friday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN Duke at North Carolina : Saturday at noon, ESPN2 Talent: Mike Morgan, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

: Saturday at noon, ESPN2

Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

The full schedule and on-air talent grid can be found here.