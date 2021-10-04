Breaking it Down: How to Watch the NHL on ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC

BARRY MELROSE AND LINDA COHN REMIND US WHERE TO CATCH ALL THE NHL ACTION

As the National Hockey League returns to The Walt Disney Company and ESPN’s collection of television and direct-to-consumer streaming platforms, hockey fans will have more options than ever to watch the 2021-22 season. Here’s how to catch all the NHL action on The Walt Disney Company and ESPN television and streaming platforms:

Overview:

75 exclusive, ESPN-produced regular-season games on ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN and ABC to showcase a combined 28 exclusive regular-season games

1000+ Out-of-Market games available on ESPN+ throughout the season

ESPN+:

Exclusive Games 75 total exclusive, ESPN-produced national games on ESPN+ and Hulu Exclusive, national games will stream each Tuesday and Friday in 2021. January through the end of the season, national games will stream each Tuesday and Thursday, plus limited Fridays. ESPN+ will air the Kraken Home Opener (Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken) on Saturday, October 23. All ABC windows and the October 12 season-opening NHL FaceOff doubleheader on ESPN will be simulcast live on ESPN+.



Out-of-Market Package More than 1,000+ Out-of-Market games will stream on ESPN+. All Out-of-Market games are included in an ESPN+ subscription, with no additional cost. Out-of-Market games on ESPN+ will feature the option to choose either a Home or Away team commentary feed. All Out-of-Market games will be subject to local blackout rules. To find out which games are blacked out in specific zip codes, visit the NHL Blackout Detector. All NHL games, including those produced by TNT and NHL Network, will be available for replay on ESPN+. Most will be available on-demand shortly after being live. All TWDC Company games will be available immediately following the broadcast. TNT and NHL Network games will be available 24 hours after the scheduled end time of each match. Blacked out games will be available for archival viewing on ESPN+ 24 hours after scheduled end times.



Hulu

Hulu will stream the same 75 exclusive, ESPN-produced national games that are on ESPN+.

ESPN

ESPN will carry 18 exclusive regular-season games beginning with the NHL FaceOff on Opening Night. ESPN’s October 12 NHL FaceOff doubleheader will be simulcast live on ESPN+.

on Opening Night. ESPN’s October 12 doubleheader will be simulcast live on ESPN+. ESPN will air an exclusive game each Tuesday throughout October and carry three Thursday night matchups in January, beginning January 6.

ESPN games will be available in the ESPN App with their TV everywhere credentials.

ABC

ABC will carry 10 regular-season games, including the 2021 Thanksgiving Showdown, on Friday, November 26.

on Friday, November 26. ABC will carry the 2022 All-Star Game on Saturday, February 5, from Las Vegas.

on Saturday, February 5, from Las Vegas. Beginning February 26, ABC will host weekly marquee matchups on ABC Hockey Saturday throughout the regular season.

All ABC games will be simulcast on ESPN+, while games on ESPN will be available in the ESPN App with their TV everywhere credentials.

For details including game times and the most up-to-date schedule, please visit espn.com/nhl/schedule.

