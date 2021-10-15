College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Returns to Athens for a Showdown of Undefeated SEC Teams – No. 11 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Georgia

Photos via ESPN Images

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will make its seventh visit to Athens, Ga. – and second trip in the past three weeks – for this weekend’s showdown of undefeated SEC teams, Saturday, Oct. 16 (9 a.m. – noon ET). The premier three-hour traveling pregame show will air on ESPN and ESPNU, highlighting key storylines and offering news, analysis and predictions ahead of the top-15 matchup between No. 11 Kentucky and No. 1 Georgia. GameDay will originate from Myers Quad on the University of Georgia campus, capturing the pregame pageantry of this SEC rivalry.

Rece Davis hosts the 12-time Emmy Award-winning show with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and former Georgia All-American and college football hall of famer David Pollack, research producer and sports betting analyst Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski.

In addition to College GameDay, Georgia is also hosting SEC Network’s SEC Nation on Saturday – just the third time that both shows are visiting the same location in the regular season, following Tuscaloosa in 2019 (LSU vs. Alabama) and Jacksonville in 2018 (Florida vs. Georgia).

College GameDay precedes a full slate of games across ESPN networks. In all, four of the nation’s top-five teams will be in action across ESPN and ABC – No. 2 Iowa (vs. Purdue), No. 3 Cincinnati (vs. UCF), No. 4 Oklahoma (vs. TCU) and No. 5 Alabama (at Mississippi State).

This is just the second time GameDay has been to the same site twice in a three-week span. The first time was 2014 when the show visited Tuscaloosa on Nov. 15 for No. 1 Mississippi State and then returned two weeks later when No. 2 Alabama hosted No. 15 Auburn. On Oct. 2 in Athens, College GameDay averaged more than two million viewers before the Arkansas-Georgia game – GameDay’s most-viewed October show since expanding to three hours in 2013. It was also GameDay’s most-viewed final hour since November 2018, delivering three million viewers.

College GameDay Highlights:

Chaos Theory : The chaos of college football was in full swing last week with huge upsets, stunning comebacks, and QB controversies. This is just the start of what’s to come, so get your popcorn ready! Reporter: Wright Thompson .

: The chaos of college football was in full swing last week with huge upsets, stunning comebacks, and QB controversies. This is just the start of what’s to come, so get your popcorn ready! . Forever Bonded: Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan were best friends – as high school teammates in suburban Dallas and at the University of Utah, where Jordan was the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and Aaron was a special teams regular and nickel back. Two tragic events, nine months to the day of each other, ended their lives, but not their bond. Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski .

Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan were best friends – as high school teammates in suburban Dallas and at the University of Utah, where Jordan was the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and Aaron was a special teams regular and nickel back. Two tragic events, nine months to the day of each other, ended their lives, but not their bond. . Dream Weaver: Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver was born with a sixth finger on his right hand. Often hiding his extra digit as a kid, J.J. is now embracing what makes him unique and inspiring children just like him. Reporter: Jen Lada .

Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver was born with a sixth finger on his right hand. Often hiding his extra digit as a kid, J.J. is now embracing what makes him unique and inspiring children just like him. . Kentucky-Georgia Coaches: Head coachesMark Stoops and Kirby Smart will join the show live to preview the Wildcats-Bulldogs matchup of SEC undefeated teams.

Head coachesMark Stoops and Kirby Smart will join the show live to preview the Wildcats-Bulldogs matchup of SEC undefeated teams. Noon Game Previews: Live pregame coverage of notable noon games LSU vs. No. 20 Florida (ESPN) and UCF vs. No. 3 Cincinnati (ABC).

Live pregame coverage of notable noon games LSU vs. No. 20 Florida (ESPN) and UCF vs. No. 3 Cincinnati (ABC). Wired – Herm Edwards: Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards was wired for sound during the No. 23-ranked Sun Devils’ practice this week.

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards was wired for sound during the No. 23-ranked Sun Devils’ practice this week. Guest Picker: Comedian and diehard Georgia football fan Jeff Foxworthy will be this week’s guest picker. Video.

Stats from ‘The Bear’/Corso Facts

This is the fifth time in the last 20 FBS games GameDay has been at the site of a Georgia game.

This is GameDay’s seventh trip to Athens. Georgia is 4-2 with GameDay present and 4-0 under Kirby Smart in Athens.

Coach Corso is 4-4 when picking Georgia, but has won each of the last four times he’s picked the Bulldogs. He has also won the last three times he’s picked against the Bulldogs.

This is just the second time GameDay has been at the site of a Kentucky game. The other game was 2007 when Kentucky lost to Florida in Lexington.

Saturday is 11 years to the day of GameDay being at Wisconsin when the No. 18 Badgers knocked off the top-ranked Buckeyes 31-18.

This is GameDay’s 410th road show and headgear pick No. 373.

ESPN Social and Digital

Countdown to GameDay Live is College GameDay’s pregame show, before the pregame show. Each week, host Christine Williamson and reporter Harry Lyles Jr. will usher fans into the show and the Saturday college football lineup throughout the season at 8:30 a.m. Countdown to GameDay is available on Saturday across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and the ESPN App. [More on Countdown to College GameDay via ESPN Front Row.]

Additionally, College GameDay: All Access on Snapchat debuted this season, with Williamson taking fans behind the scenes of the legendary pregame show College GameDay. From interviews with players and coaches to experiencing local traditions to the best GameDay signs, she will give fans everyone a look at why Saturdays are so special – even before the games start.

Fans call follow and engage in all the action each and every Saturday across College GameDay’s social platforms (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok).

