Nearly 40 Matchups Slated for ESPN Networks in College Football’s Week 7, Featuring Four of the Nation’s Top Five Teams

Key matchups: Purdue at No. 2 Iowa, UCF at No. 3 Cincinnati, TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State, No. 13 Ole Miss at Tennessee, No. 19 BYU at Baylor, No. 20 Florida at LSU, No. 22 NC State at Boston College

ESPN platforms will feature nearly a dozen ranked squads during Week 7 of the college football season, including four of the top five programs ranked in the AP Top 25. In total, close to 40 games are set for the spotlight on ESPN networks, with every game available on the ESPN App.

ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Horned Frogs-Sooners matchup will be supplemented by the AT&T 5G SkyCast on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.

ABC’s Week 7 Saturday lineup is rounded out by two more top-5 teams as No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Cincinnati are set for afternoon action. The third-ranked Bearcats host conference foe UCF at noon with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden announcing the American Athletic Conference contest. At 3:30 p.m., Iowa hosts Big Ten rival Purdue with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill on the call.

On ESPN, a trio of ranked squads are slated for in-conference contests. In primetime, No. 5 Alabama looks to bounce back in Starkville with an SEC West showdown against Mississippi State. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will announce the action at 7 p.m., and the matchup will be supplemented by a SkyCast viewing option on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.

No. 20 Florida travels to Death Valley as the Gators face the LSU Tigers at noon. The matchup is set for ESPN and ESPN Radio, with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on ESPN and Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones and Ian Fitzsimmons on the ESPN Radio call from Baton Rouge. The Great Clips Command Center will also be available on ESPN3 and the ESPN App for the noontime presentation.

Saturday at 3:30 p.m., Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will provide commentary for No. 19 BYU at Baylor on ESPN, this week’s 4K Game of the Week. Griffin III, Baylor’s 2011 Heisman Trophy winner, will call his first game in Waco as an ESPN analyst.

ESPN presents double Pac-12 After Dark action this week. On Friday, ninth-ranked Oregon hosts California at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN, with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport teaming up to announce the action from Autzen Stadium. On Saturday, Utah hosts No. 18 Arizona State at 10 p.m., with Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Stormy Buonantony on the call.

SEC Network is set to showcase a duo of ranked teams entering Saturday with big Week 6 wins. No. 13 Ole Miss visits the Tennessee Volunteers for SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile, with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call. At noon, No. 21 Texas A&M comes to CoMo for a matchup against Missouri, as Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang announce the action.

On ACC Network, an Atlantic Division battle is set for center stage, as No. 22 NC State travels to take on Boston College on ACC Primetime Football, with Dave O’Brien, former BC quarterback Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs commentating from the Commonwealth.

Clemson at Syracuse: Friday at 7 p.m., ESPN Talent: Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor

Friday at 7 p.m., ESPN Nebraska at Minnesota: Saturday at Noon, ESPN2 Talent: Brian Custer, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler

Saturday at Noon, ESPN2

