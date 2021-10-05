ESPN, ESPN+ to Present First-Ever Live Coverage of National Rental Car PGA Jr. League Championship

ESPN and ESPN+ will present the first-ever live coverage of the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, being held this weekend at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Az. Twelve teams of young golfers ages 10-13 will compete in the event beginning Friday.

The eight-player teams won regional qualifying events for the Championship and represent California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

On television, ESPN Networks will air six hours of live play Friday through Sunday. ESPN+ will stream two hours of play on both Friday and Saturday.

Taylor Zarzour will call the live play for ESPN along with two-time major champion and ESPN golf analyst Andy North. Reporters will be ESPN.com senior golf writer Michael Collins, also the host of the ESPN+ program America’s Caddie, and PGA Honorary President and former PGA Jr. League Captain Suzy Whaley.

Play begins on Friday, Oct. 8, with an 18-hole team aggregate stroke play scramble, counting the top three of four pair scores per nine holes. On Saturday, Oct. 9, the same format and scoring is followed, and the 18-hole totals from both days will be combined for a 36-hole aggregate team total.

The final four teams are seeded based on their Friday and Saturday performance and will compete in head-to-head match play in the semifinals on Sunday, Oct. 10. The two winners will then face each other in the Championship match in the afternoon, while the other two teams will compete for third place.

National Rental Car PGA Jr. League Championship Telecast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Network

Friday, Oct. 8 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN2 3:30-5:30 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday, Oct. 9 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ESPNEWS 3:30-5:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sunday, Oct. 10 3-5 a.m. (encore of Saturday) ESPN2 4:30-6:30 p.m. ESPN2

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]

(photo courtesy PGA of America)