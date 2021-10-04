Ranked Red River Showdown, 13 AP Top-25 Squads Set for ESPN Networks in Week 6

Key matchups: No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas, No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss, Temple at No. 5 Cincinnati, Stanford at No. 22 Arizona State, Boise State at No. 10 BYU, No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska

Week 6 of college football features one of the greatest rivalries in the history of the sport, the AT&T Red River Showdown with the spotlight on No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas. CFB contests across ESPN networks boasts a baker’s dozen of ranked squads from this week’s AP Top 25 in action, including two of the four games featuring ranked teams facing off in Week 6, with more than 30 matchups set for ESPN platforms.

At noon ET, the sixth-ranked Sooners travel across state lines to the Cotton Bowl to take on the No. 21 Longhorns, featuring Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. The game will be amplified by ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot pregame show at the Texas State Fair on Saturday morning (9 a.m. – noon).

Also at noon, No. 17 Ole Miss welcomes No. 13 Arkansas to Oxford, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George announcing the action on ESPN. The matchup will be supplemented by a SkyCast viewing option on ESPNU and the ESPN App.

ABC action is rounded out by two top-10 teams in action in No. 9 Michigan and No. 10 BYU. The ninth-ranked Wolverines look to stay unbeaten on the season at Nebraska with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call for Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. Supplementary viewing options AT&T 5G SkyCast and the Great Clips Command Center will be available on ESPN3 and the ESPN App for the primetime presentation. At 3:30 p.m., the 10th-ranked Cougars host Boise State with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill calling the action from Provo.

On ESPN, Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich announce the 7 p.m. matchup between in-state foes TCU and Texas Tech. The Lone Star State showdown is this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

Ranked squads kicking off Week 6 action include No. 5 Cincinnati, No. 15 Coastal Carolina and No. 22 Arizona State. Thursday night sees the Chanticleers facing off against Arkansas State with Mike Couzens and Dustin Fox on the call on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. The fifth-ranked Bearcats host Temple at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN, with Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Tiffany Blackmon announcing the American Athletic Conference action.

In Pac-12 After Dark action on Friday, Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra team up on ESPN to call Stanford at No. 22 Arizona State at 10:30 p.m. Also on Friday night, Morgan State visits Howard at 8 p.m. on ESPNU, with Tiffany Greene and former Bison QB Jay Walker on the call.

In primetime on SEC Network, No. 16 Kentucky hosts LSU at 7:30 p.m., with the SEC Saturday Night trio of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call. The matchup will be amplified with SEC Network studio on site, including SEC Nation Presented by Academy, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper and The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville.

Also at 7:30 p.m., No. 14 Notre Dame travels to take on Virginia Tech on ACC Primetime Football, as Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs announce the action on ACC Network. The Huddle will be live from Blacksburg on ACCN from 10 a.m. – noon Saturday.

College Football Original Series on ESPN+

Eli’s Places – Episode 5: “Thank The Ivies For College Football” is available to stream now, where Eli meets up with astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and famed Harvard alum Ryan Fitzpatrick to discuss how both Yale and Harvard played a role in the origin story of college football. Episode 6: “Bootleggers, Gators and Minute Men ” will debut Tuesday, where Eli connects with coaching greats, Lincoln Riley, Barry Switzer, Chip Kelley and Steve Spurrier to break down the complexities of college football offenses.

– Episode 5: “Thank The Ivies For College Football” is available to stream now, where Eli meets up with astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and famed Harvard alum Ryan Fitzpatrick to discuss how both Yale and Harvard played a role in the origin story of college football. Episode 6: “Bootleggers, Gators and Minute Men ” will debut Tuesday, where Eli connects with coaching greats, Lincoln Riley, Barry Switzer, Chip Kelley and Steve Spurrier to break down the complexities of college football offenses. SMU Football: The Hilltop – “Game On”, the fifth episode of SMU Football: The Hilltop, features Dallas’ Team traveling across the Metroplex for the 100th edition of The Battle for the Iron Skillet against longtime rival, TCU. Also, follow cornerback Jahari Rogers’s journey back home from Gainesville in this week’s “Born & Raised” segment. New episodes of The Hilltop will be available to stream every Thursday during the season.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 6 Highlights

No. 19 Wake Forest at Syracuse: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 Talent: Beth Mowins (Syracuse grad), Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Florida : Saturday at Noon, SEC Network Talent: Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb, Taylor Davis

: Saturday at Noon, SEC Network East Carolina at UCF : Saturday at 6 p.m., ESPN+ Talent: Courtney Lyle, Brandon Weeden

: Saturday at 6 p.m., ESPN+

