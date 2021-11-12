College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Travels to Oxford for the First Time in Seven Years for No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Ole Miss

Photos via ESPN Images

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will travel to Oxford, Miss., for just the second time this Saturday, Nov. 13 (9 a.m. – noon ET), as No. 11 Texas A&M faces No. 15 Ole Miss in a key SEC West matchup. The premier three-hour traveling pregame show will air on ESPN and ESPNU, highlighting key storylines and offering news, analysis and predictions as the Rebels host the Aggies. GameDay will originate from The Grove, capturing all the pregame atmosphere on the Ole Miss campus.

Rece Davis hosts the 12-time Emmy Award-winning show with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, research producer and sports betting analyst Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski.

GameDay’s only other previous trip to Oxford was seven years ago – October 4, 2014, when the Rebels upset Alabama. Video.

College GameDay precedes a full slate of games across ESPN networks on Saturday, including two crucial Big Ten battles. Chris Fowler, Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call Texas A&M at Ole Miss (7 p.m., ESPN). ABC’s afternoon Big Ten doubleheader will feature No. 6 Michigan at Penn State (noon) with Sean McDonough, Dan Orlovsky and Molly McGrath, followed by No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State (3:30 p.m.) with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George.

College GameDay Highlights:

Breaking Through – After two deployments as a Navy Seal – and despite never having played football, Damian Jackson dreamt of playing college football. During Veterans Week, GameDay highlights the Husker linebacker who went from twice-rejected walk-on to a scholarship member of the team. Reporter: Jen Lada.

The Dogs of College Football – They are celebrated, revered, treated like royalty, and in one case the highest ranking member of the Corp of Cadets. They are the dogs of college football, and they are everywhere. Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski.

Welcome to Oxford – The courthouse square in Oxford, Mississippi is the focal point of the town, and City Grocery, a world-class restaurant with a dive bar above it, is the square's heartbeat. Wright Thompson reflects on a tale of two towns – Oxford and the square on any given day, and when it comes alive on football weekends.

Coach Kiffin in "the 'Sip": Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will join the show on-set to preview the Aggies-Rebels game as GameDay returns to Ole Miss for the first time since 2014.

Live Look at State College: With No. 6 Michigan and Penn State kicking off ABC's Saturday Big Ten doubleheader, GameDay will have live looks and a preview of the Wolverines at Nittany Lions.

Stats from ‘The Bear’/Corso Facts:

This is the second time GameDay has been to Oxford. The previous visit was October 4, 2014 when the Rebels upset Alabama.

The last three games GameDay has attended have all been one-score games (Oregon beat UCLA by three, Michigan State beat Michigan by four, and Cincinnati beat Tulsa by eight).

If Lee Corso picks Ole Miss, it will mark the 65th different team headgear he has worn at the end of GameDay.

Corso has picked Texas A&M three times and is 1-2 with those three picks. He’s picked against Texas A&M four times and has won all four games.

This is GameDay’s 414th road show and headgear pick No. 377.

ESPN Social and Digital

Countdown to GameDay Live is College GameDay’s pregame show, before the pregame show. Each week, host Christine Williamson and Harry Douglas will usher fans into the show and the Saturday college football lineup throughout the season at 8:30 a.m. Countdown to GameDay is available on Saturday across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and the ESPN App.

Additionally, College GameDay: All Access on Snapchat debuted this season, with Williamson taking fans behind the scenes of the legendary pregame show College GameDay. From interviews with players and coaches to experiencing local traditions to the best GameDay signs, she will give fans everyone a look at why Saturdays are so special – even before the games start.

Fans call follow and engage in all the action each and every Saturday across College GameDay’s social platforms (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok).

