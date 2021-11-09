Crucial Conference Clashes Take Center Stage on ESPN Networks, 15 Ranked Teams and Nearly 50 Games Highlight ESPN’s Week 11 College Football Schedule

Big Ten tussles between No. 7 Michigan and Penn State, Purdue and No. 5 Ohio State – both on ABC

SEC West on the line in primetime on ESPN, featuring No. 14 Texas A&M at No. 16 Ole Miss

Additional key matchups: No. 17 Mississippi State at No. 13 Auburn, No. 19 NC State at No. 9 Wake Forest, No. 10 Notre Dame at Virginia, Northwestern at No. 21 Wisconsin

Week 11 of the 2021 college football season features 15 of the CFP Top 25 – including three matchups with ranked teams on both sides of the ball – in action on ESPN networks. In total, nearly 50 games are slated for ESPN platforms, with every game available on the ESPN App.

ESPN’s Saturday primetime game features a big SEC West battle, as No. 14 Texas A&M takes on No. 16 Ole Miss in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Radio, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on TV, and Marc Kestecher and Ben Hartsock announcing the action on ESPN Radio. The Aggies-Rebels showdown will be supplemented by the AT&T 5G SkyCast and the Great Clips Command Center on ESPN3 and the ESPN App. The game will be amplified by ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot from The Grove on Saturday morning (9 a.m. – noon, ESPN & ESPNU).

A trio of top-10 teams are set for the spotlight on ABC in Week 11. A B1G Saturday kicks off ABC afternoon action, with a quartet of Big Ten teams scheduled for conference contests. Penn State hosts No. 7 Michigan at noon, with Sean McDonough, Dan Orlovsky and Molly McGrath on the call. At 3:30 p.m., Purdue looks to knock off fifth-ranked Ohio State, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George commentating from Columbus.

ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features No. 10 Notre Dame on the road against Virginia. The primetime presentation is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN Radio, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill on ABC and Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones and Ian Fitzsimmons on the ESPN Radio call from Charlottesville.

In addition to the seventh-ranked Wolverines, several ranked squads are slated for noon kickoffs on Saturday. On ESPN, another SEC West showdown is set between No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 13 Auburn. Bob Wischusen, Jordan Rodgers and Kris Budden are announcing the action from The Plains. On ESPN2, No. 21 Wisconsin hosts Big Ten foe Northwestern featuring Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Tiffany Blackmon on the mic. On SEC Network, second-ranked Alabama welcomes New Mexico State to T-Town, with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang calling the Aggies-Crimson Tide contest.

In primetime on ESPN2, No. 18 Kentucky visits Vanderbilt Stadium to face the Dores at 7 p.m., with Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr. and Taylor McGregor on the call. ACC Network is home to the third ranked vs. ranked matchup of the day on ESPN networks, as No. 9 Wake Forest plays host to in-state ACC rival NC State. The 19th-ranked Wolfpack are set to take on the Demon Deacons at 7:30 p.m., with Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs announcing the ACC action.

ESPN’s robust schedule of ranked games kicks off Thursday with No. 25 Pittsburgh hosting North Carolina. Matt Barrie, Roddy Jones and Katie George will be on the ESPN call at 7:30 p.m. Friday night features a primetime battle between No. 6 Cincinnati and American rival South Florida on ESPN2. Set for 6 p.m., Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra will be providing commentary. Closing out live CFB coverage Saturday on ESPN is No. 4 Oregon welcoming Washington State to Autzen Stadium. Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Stormy Buonantony are slated to announce the Pac-12 After Dark action.

ESPN Networks – Additional Week 11 Highlights

Secretaries’ Cup: Merchant Marine Academy vs. Coast Guard Academy : Saturday at noon, ESPN3 Talent: Robert Lee, Craig Haubert

: Saturday at noon, ESPN3 SIAC Championship: Albany State vs. Miles College: Saturday at 3 p.m., ESPN3 Talent: Drew Carter, Charles Arbuckle

Saturday at 3 p.m., ESPN3 Southern Miss at UTSA: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN+ Jackson State at Southern : Saturday at 7 p.m., ESPN3 Talent: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker

: Saturday at 7 p.m., ESPN3

College Football Playoff Top 25 Revealed on Tuesday at State Farm Champions Classic

In a college football season filled with upsets and thrillers, ESPN will exclusively reveal the second week of the College Football Playoff Top 25 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Goodyear on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at approximately 9 p.m. between State Farm Champions Classic men’s college basketball games. Rece Davis will host the show live from New York City, joined by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway and David Pollack.

College Football on ESPN+

ESPN+ features 50 college football games this week, including action from the SEC, American, Conference USA and Sun Belt. Highlights from this week’s ESPN+ college football original programming include:

Note: all rankings above are based on the Nov. 2 CFP Top 25