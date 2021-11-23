Field is Set for 2021 FCS Playoffs on ESPN Networks
- FCS Championship slated for Saturday, Jan. 8, at noon ET on ESPN2
- Eight first round and eight second round games exclusively on ESPN+ for the first time
ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 Division I Football Championship kicks off on Saturday, November 27, with all first and second round games of the FCS Playoffs live on ESPN+. The FCS Championship will be live on Saturday, Jan. 8, at noon ET on ESPN2.
The championship field consists of 11 automatic qualifiers and 13 at-large qualifiers. The top eight teams in the 24-team bracket for the championship are seeded and receive First Round byes. Campus sites will host the first round through the semifinals, with the 2022 FCS Championship staged at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas for the 12th consecutive year. Sam Houston is the reigning FCS champion after defeating South Dakota State 23-21 in last season’s championship game.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Commentators
|Network
|Sat, Nov 27
|Noon
|2021 FCS Playoffs First Round:
Sacred Heart at Holy Cross
Robert Lee, Craig Haubert
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|2021 FCS Playoffs First Round:
Davidson at Kennesaw State
Lincoln Rose, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|2021 FCS Playoffs First Round:
UC Davis at South Dakota State
Ted Emrich, Leger Douzable
|ESPN+
|2021 FCS Playoffs First Round:
Stephen F. Austin at UIW
David Saltzman, Taylor McHargue
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|2021 FCS Playoffs First Round:
UT Martin at Missouri State
Connor Onion, Barrett Brooks
|ESPN+
|2021 FCS Playoffs First Round:
Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington
Shawn Kenney, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|2021 FCS Playoffs First Round:
Southern Illinois at South Dakota
Jason Ross, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|2021 FCS Playoffs First Round:
Florida A&M at Southeastern Louisiana
Jack Benjamin, LaDarrin McLane
|ESPN+
|Fri, Dec 3
|7 p.m.
|2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round:
TBD at No. 5 Villanova
Jim Barbar, Craig Haubert
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round:
TBD at No. 6 Montana
Shawn Kenney, Barrett Brooks
|ESPN+
|Sat, Dec 4
|2 p.m.
|2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round:
TBD at No. 3 James Madison
Doug Sherman, Charles Arbuckle
|ESPN+
|2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round:
TBD at No. 7 ETSU
Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round:
TBD at No. 1 Sam Houston
David Saltzman, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round:
TBD at No. 2 North Dakota State
Jason Ross, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round:
TBD at No. 8 Montana State
Connor Onion, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round:
TBD at No. 4 Sacramento State
Ted Emrich, Stanford Routt
|ESPN+
|Fri, Dec 10
|7 p.m.
|2021 FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals
|ESPN2
|Sat, Dec 11
|Noon
|2021 FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|TBD
|2021 FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals
|ESPN+
|TBD
|2021 FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals
|ESPN+
|Fri, Dec 17
|9:15 p.m.
|2021 FCS Playoffs Semifinals
|ESPN2
|Sat, Dec 18
|2 p.m.
|2021 FCS Playoffs Semifinals
|ESPN2
|Sat, Jan 8
|Noon
|2022 FCS Championship Game
|ESPN2
