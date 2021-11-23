Field is Set for 2021 FCS Playoffs on ESPN Networks

FCS Championship slated for Saturday, Jan. 8, at noon ET on ESPN2

Eight first round and eight second round games exclusively on ESPN+ for the first time

ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 Division I Football Championship kicks off on Saturday, November 27, with all first and second round games of the FCS Playoffs live on ESPN+. The FCS Championship will be live on Saturday, Jan. 8, at noon ET on ESPN2.

The championship field consists of 11 automatic qualifiers and 13 at-large qualifiers. The top eight teams in the 24-team bracket for the championship are seeded and receive First Round byes. Campus sites will host the first round through the semifinals, with the 2022 FCS Championship staged at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas for the 12th consecutive year. Sam Houston is the reigning FCS champion after defeating South Dakota State 23-21 in last season’s championship game.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network Sat, Nov 27 Noon 2021 FCS Playoffs First Round:

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross

Robert Lee, Craig Haubert ESPN+ 2 p.m. 2021 FCS Playoffs First Round:

Davidson at Kennesaw State

Lincoln Rose, Forrest Conoly ESPN+ 3 p.m. 2021 FCS Playoffs First Round:

UC Davis at South Dakota State

Ted Emrich, Leger Douzable ESPN+ 2021 FCS Playoffs First Round:

Stephen F. Austin at UIW

David Saltzman, Taylor McHargue ESPN+ 4 p.m. 2021 FCS Playoffs First Round:

UT Martin at Missouri State

Connor Onion, Barrett Brooks ESPN+ 2021 FCS Playoffs First Round:

Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington

Shawn Kenney, Marcus Ray ESPN+ 6 p.m. 2021 FCS Playoffs First Round:

Southern Illinois at South Dakota

Jason Ross, Tyoka Jackson ESPN+ 7 p.m. 2021 FCS Playoffs First Round:

Florida A&M at Southeastern Louisiana

Jack Benjamin, LaDarrin McLane ESPN+ Fri, Dec 3 7 p.m. 2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round:

TBD at No. 5 Villanova

Jim Barbar, Craig Haubert ESPN+ 9 p.m. 2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round:

TBD at No. 6 Montana

Shawn Kenney, Barrett Brooks ESPN+ Sat, Dec 4 2 p.m. 2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round:

TBD at No. 3 James Madison

Doug Sherman, Charles Arbuckle ESPN+ 2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round:

TBD at No. 7 ETSU

Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry ESPN+ 3 p.m. 2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round:

TBD at No. 1 Sam Houston

David Saltzman, Forrest Conoly ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. 2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round:

TBD at No. 2 North Dakota State

Jason Ross, Tyoka Jackson ESPN+ 4 p.m. 2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round:

TBD at No. 8 Montana State

Connor Onion, Marcus Ray ESPN+ 9 p.m. 2021 FCS Playoffs Second Round:

TBD at No. 4 Sacramento State

Ted Emrich, Stanford Routt ESPN+ Fri, Dec 10 7 p.m. 2021 FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals ESPN2 Sat, Dec 11 Noon 2021 FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals ESPN TBD 2021 FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals ESPN+ TBD 2021 FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals ESPN+ Fri, Dec 17 9:15 p.m. 2021 FCS Playoffs Semifinals ESPN2 Sat, Dec 18 2 p.m. 2021 FCS Playoffs Semifinals ESPN2 Sat, Jan 8 Noon 2022 FCS Championship Game ESPN2

