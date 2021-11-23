Finalists Announced for ESPN’s 31st Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

Finalists Announced for ESPN’s 31st Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

Kimberly Elchlepp 11 hours ago
  • Show Set for Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN

The finalists have been named for the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors presented at The Home Depot College Football Awards. This year’s awards show will air on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN. ESPN’s Rece Davis will host the two-hour special, joined by analysts Dusty Dvoracek and Desmond Howard, with reporter Jen Lada.

The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists

NCFAA awards announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

Chuck Bednarik Award
College Defensive Player of the Year		 Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver		 Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh
David Bell, Purdue
Jameson Williams, Alabama
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker		 Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
Jake Moody, Michigan
Noah Ruggles, Ohio State
Ray Guy Award
College Punter of the Year		 Matt Araiza, San Diego State
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Jordan Stout, Penn State
Maxwell Award
College Player of the Year		 Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
Bryce Young, Alabama
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Nation’s Best Quarterback		 Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Bryce Young, Alabama
Outland Trophy
Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman		 Jordan Davis, Georgia
Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Nation’s Best Defensive Back		 Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
Verone McKinley III, Oregon
Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Doak Walker Award
Nation’s Premier Running Back		 Tyler Badie, Missouri
Breece Hall, Iowa State
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

The Home Depot Coach of the Year Winner announced December 7
NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award Coach Lou Holtz
Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team		 Winner announced November 24
William V. Campbell Trophy Presented
Scholar-Athlete		 Full list of finalists available here.
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Team captain announced in early December
Walter Camp All America Team   Full team announced December 9
John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End		 Trey McBride, Colorado State
Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center		 Finalists announced December 6
Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service		 Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Patrick Fields, Oklahoma
Isaiah Sanders, Stanford

Other awards given this postseason:

Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year		 Finalists will be announced November 29
Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on		 Stetson Bennett, Georgia
Carlton Martial, Troy
Grant Morgan, Arkansas

-30-

