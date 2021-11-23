Finalists Announced for ESPN’s 31st Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

Show Set for Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN

The finalists have been named for the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors presented at The Home Depot College Football Awards. This year’s awards show will air on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN. ESPN’s Rece Davis will host the two-hour special, joined by analysts Dusty Dvoracek and Desmond Howard, with reporter Jen Lada.

The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists

NCFAA awards announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

The Home Depot Coach of the Year Winner announced December 7 NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award Coach Lou Holtz Disney Spirit Award

Most Inspirational Player or Team Winner announced November 24 William V. Campbell Trophy Presented

Scholar-Athlete Full list of finalists available here. The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Team captain announced in early December Walter Camp All America Team Full team announced December 9 John Mackey Award

Outstanding Tight End Trey McBride, Colorado State

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M Rimington Trophy

Outstanding Center Finalists announced December 6 Wuerffel Trophy

Community Service Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Patrick Fields, Oklahoma

Isaiah Sanders, Stanford

Other awards given this postseason:

Broyles Award

Assistant Coach of the Year Finalists will be announced November 29 Burlsworth Trophy

College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Carlton Martial, Troy

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

-30-