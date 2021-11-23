College Football
Finalists Announced for ESPN’s 31st Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards
- Show Set for Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN
The finalists have been named for the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors presented at The Home Depot College Football Awards. This year’s awards show will air on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN. ESPN’s Rece Davis will host the two-hour special, joined by analysts Dusty Dvoracek and Desmond Howard, with reporter Jen Lada.
The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists
NCFAA awards announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:
|Chuck Bednarik Award
College Defensive Player of the Year
|Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
|Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver
|Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh
David Bell, Purdue
Jameson Williams, Alabama
|Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker
|Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
Jake Moody, Michigan
Noah Ruggles, Ohio State
|Ray Guy Award
College Punter of the Year
|Matt Araiza, San Diego State
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Jordan Stout, Penn State
|Maxwell Award
College Player of the Year
|Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
Bryce Young, Alabama
|Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Nation’s Best Quarterback
|Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Bryce Young, Alabama
|Outland Trophy
Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
|Jordan Davis, Georgia
Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
|Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Nation’s Best Defensive Back
|Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
Verone McKinley III, Oregon
Jalen Pitre, Baylor
|Doak Walker Award
Nation’s Premier Running Back
|Tyler Badie, Missouri
Breece Hall, Iowa State
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:
|The Home Depot Coach of the Year
|Winner announced December 7
|NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award
|Coach Lou Holtz
|Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team
|Winner announced November 24
|William V. Campbell Trophy Presented
Scholar-Athlete
|Full list of finalists available here.
|The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
|Team captain announced in early December
|Walter Camp All America Team
|Full team announced December 9
|John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End
|Trey McBride, Colorado State
Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
|Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center
|Finalists announced December 6
|Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service
|Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Patrick Fields, Oklahoma
Isaiah Sanders, Stanford
Other awards given this postseason:
|Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year
|Finalists will be announced November 29
|Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on
|Stetson Bennett, Georgia
Carlton Martial, Troy
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
