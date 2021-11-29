Seven College Football Conference Championship Games Set for ESPN Networks in Week 14

Four ranked showdowns featured in conference championship slate

CFP Top 25 Rankings unveiled Tuesday in penultimate show

Week 14 of CFB features FCS Playoffs Second Round

College football’s regular season across ABC and ESPN networks will conclude with seven conference championship games December 3-4, including the ACC, American, Big 12, MAC, Pac-12, Sun Belt and SWAC. All conference championship games will be available on the ESPN App.

Conference championship action kicks off Friday, Dec. 3, with the Pac-12 Championship Game from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The No. 11 Oregon/No. 19 Utah matchup is set for 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Radio with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the TV call, and Roxy Bernstein and Max Starks announcing the action on ESPN Radio.

Championship Saturday features six games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, beginning with a pair of noon kickoffs through to the final whistle of the primetime matchup.

At noon, No. 8 Baylor and No. 7 Oklahoma State face off in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on ABC, and Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones and Ian Fitzsimmons commentating on ESPN Radio.

Also at noon is the Rocket Mortgage MAC Championship Game, live from Ford Field in Detroit. Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra will call the action on ESPN featuring Kent State and Northern Illinois.

A trio of afternoon games – all from campus sites – are scheduled for ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. At 3:30 p.m., the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game will commence on ESPN with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill calling the Appalachian State/Louisiana contest from Cajun Field.

At 4 p.m., the American Athletic Championship Game will kick off on ABC, featuring Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George providing commentary on the No. 24 Houston/No. 4 Cincinnati showdown from Nippert Field in Cincinnati.

On ESPN2 at 4 p.m., Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker and Tiffany Blackmon will call the SWAC Championship Game highlighted by Prairie View A&M facing Jackson State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss.

In primetime, the Subway ACC Championship Game closes out Championship Saturday from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Kickoff between No. 17 Pittsburgh and No. 18 Wake Forest is set for 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN Radio. Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will call the TV action, with Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock and Kelsey Riggs on the radio call.

ESPN Radio will also broadcast a 30-minute pregame show for the Pac-12 Championship Game, the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game and the Subway ACC Championship Game.

College Football Playoff Top 25 Revealed on Tuesday

In a college football season filled with upsets and thrillers, ESPN will exclusively reveal the penultimate College Football Playoff Top 25 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by AT&T 5G on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. Rece Davis will host the show live, joined by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway and David Pollack.

Championship Weekend Clinched with College Football Playoff Selection Day on Dec. 5

ESPN’s conference championship weekend will culminate Sunday, Dec. 5 with Selection Day. ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s final rankings, which will determine the four College Football Playoff semifinalists and the complete New Year’s Six participants. Later in the day, the full Bowl Season schedule and opponents will be released. Full details regarding Selection Day will be announced later this week.

College Football Originals on ESPN+

Why Not Us: FAMU Football presented by Cricket Wireless – “FAMU Forever,” the sixth episode of the second season of Why Not Us is available to stream now. FAMU alum and film producer Will Packer comes home as the university unveils a new amphitheater in his name. With homecoming week at a fever pitch, Coach Simmons focuses his team on an important conference matchup against Grambling, while his seniors prepare for their last game at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

– “FAMU Forever,” the sixth episode of the second season of Why Not Us is available to stream now. FAMU alum and film producer Will Packer comes home as the university unveils a new amphitheater in his name. With homecoming week at a fever pitch, Coach Simmons focuses his team on an important conference matchup against Grambling, while his seniors prepare for their last game at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Our Time: UCF Football – Available to stream now on ESPN+, Episode 11: “Staying on Task” looks at QB Dillion Gabriel preparing his mind and body to get back on the field for the Knights, as Jon Powell moves to starting linebacker after a teammate tears his ACL. New episodes debut every Thursday throughout the season.

FCS Playoffs Continue on ESPN+

ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 Division I Football Championship continues with the second round of the FCS Playoffs live on ESPN+. Defending national champion Sam Houston begins its title defense on Saturday afternoon against Incarnate Word at 3 p.m. The Bearkats defeated South Dakota State 23-21 in last season’s championship game.

The full schedule and on-air talent grid can be found here.

Note: all rankings above are based on the Nov. 23 CFP Top 25