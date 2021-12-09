ESPN to Present the 87th Heisman Trophy Ceremony, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Preview the Heisman’s new home

ESPN debuts new home for Heisman Ceremony – Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in NYC

Chris Fowler hosts for the 28th straight year, joined by Holly Rowe and Marty Smith

Former Heisman winners Robert Griffin III, Desmond Howard and Tim Tebow to contribute

2021 Heisman Finalists Aidan Hutchinson, Kenny Pickett, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young

ESPN – the exclusive home of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony since 1994 – will televise the 87th Heisman Trophy Ceremony presented by Nissan on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m. ET. For the 28th straight year, Chris Fowler will host the one-hour telecast, joined by reporters Holly Rowe and Marty Smith. ESPN analysts and former Heisman Trophy winners Robert Griffin III (2011), Desmond Howard (1991) and Tim Tebow (2007) will also contribute.

The four finalists who will be in attendance include defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), and quarterbacks Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) and Bryce Young (Alabama).

The 2021 Heisman Ceremony will originate from a brand new location – Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City. The new venue will have a Broadway-inspired feel thanks to award-winning stage designer David Korins, whose many credits include “Hamilton” and the new “Mrs. Doubtfire.” Some of the new signature elements:

A 9.5-foot tall Heisman Trophy sculpture

All 84 Heisman portraits will be hung in the theater

A multi-level stage designed to accommodate all past winners in attendance

ESPN’s coverage will also feature the new graphics and animations package designed by ESPN’s Creative Studios team that debuted last year.

Heisman voting concluded after conference championship games were played Dec. 3-4. The 2021 finalists were announced Monday, and the top 10 finishers will be featured on The Top 10 Heisman Trophy Finalists Show Presented by Nissan on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN Digital and Social

The Heisman Show presented by Nissan will air live from 7:30-8 p.m. on ESPN’s social and digital platforms (@espn on Twitter, ESPN on Facebook, ESPN College Football on YouTube, and the ESPN App) immediately preceding The Heisman Ceremony. Hosted by Christine Williamson and Skubie Mageza, the show will offer a mix of analysis and interviews with the Heisman Ceremony broadcast team and former Heisman Trophy winners Robert Griffin III and Tim Tebow.

ESPN.com Highlights

After being on the sidelines for the SEC Championship game, Ryan McGee writes on Friday about Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and the art of the Heisman moment

writes on Friday about Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and the art of the Heisman moment Recent ESPN.com profiles of Heisman finalists include: Alex Scarborough on Bryce Young; Tom VanHaaren on Aidan Hutchinson; and Chris Low on Kenny Pickett

on Bryce Young; on Aidan Hutchinson; and on Kenny Pickett Following the Heisman ceremony, ESPN.com will have a too-early look at top 2022 candidates

Also, on the 30th anniversary of Desmond Howard’s Heisman win, Heather Dinich recently revisited Howard’s iconic punt return and spontaneous pose, as told by the people on the field

All Four FCS Playoff Quarterfinal Games to Air on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

The college football season on ESPN continues with all four FCS Playoff Quarterfinal games airing this weekend, Dec. 10-11.

Seven of the top-8 FCS seeds have advanced to the quarterfinals, including defending national champion and top-ranked Sam Houston State, which hosts No. 8 Montana State on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The quarterfinals kick off Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Lauren Sisler calling No. 6 Montana at No. 3 James Madison. (Full schedule/commentators below)

Quarterfinal winners advance to next weekend’s semifinals, Dec. 17-18. The FCS Championship game is set for Saturday, Jan. 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and will be televised on ESPN2 at noon.

NCAA FCS Quarterfinals:

Date Time (ET) Bowl Network Fri, Dec 10 7 p.m. No. 6 Montana at No. 3 James Madison

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 Sat, Dec 11 Noon No. 7 East Tennessee State at No. 2 North Dakota State

Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor ESPN 2 p.m. South Dakota State at No. 5 Villanova Doug Sherman, Charles Arbuckle ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. No. 8 Montana State at No. 1 Sam Houston State Ted Emrich, Stanford Routt ESPN+

ESPN+ will also carry the NCAA Div. II and III semifinal games on Saturday:

NCAA Division II Semifinals

Date Time (ET) Bowl Network Sat, Dec 11 Noon No. 3 Colorado School of Mines at No. 2 Valdosta State Shawn Kenney, Barrett Brooks ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 4 Shepherd (WV) at No. 1 Ferris State (MI)

Jason Ross, Marcus Ray ESPN+

NCAA Division III Semifinals

Date Time (ET) Bowl Network Sat, Dec 11 Noon North Central (IL) at Mount Union (OH) Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Mary Hardin-Baylor (TX) at Wisconsin Whitewater Connor Onion, Tyoka Jackson ESPN+

– 30 –