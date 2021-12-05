Jackson State University Punches Ticket to Cricket Celebration Bowl for the First Time in School History

The second invitation to the sixth annual Cricket Celebration Bowl – to be played Saturday, Dec. 18 at noon ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and aired live on ABC – has been extended to Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) college football champion Jackson State University. The Tigers defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday, 27-10, and will play MEAC champion South Carolina State.

Executive Director of the Cricket Celebration Bowl, John Grant, was on-site at the SWAC Championship in Jackson, Miss., to present Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders with the official invitation.

“Congratulations to SWAC champion Jackson State University for punching its ticket to the Cricket Celebration Bowl,” said Grant. “Jackson State, led by Coach Sanders, had an outstanding season. We are excited for the Tigers to join us in this championship matchup against the MEAC champion South Carolina State Bulldogs.”

Entering its sixth year, the Cricket Celebration Bowl has established itself as a premier bowl game, celebrating the heritage, legacy, pageantry, and tradition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The championship-style game between the MEAC and SWAC champions is televised on ABC. ESPN Events collaborates with its sponsors and the Divine Nine Greek organizations to schedule the game’s ancillary events, which includes a fan experience, community service projects, and more.

Since its debut in 2015, the Celebration Bowl is the only Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision bowl game. It serves as the annual championship game between the MEAC and SWAC conferences.

The Celebration Bowl is returning in 2021 after a one-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Celebration Bowl Games (2015-present):

2015 North Carolina A&T def. Alcorn State, 41-34

2016 Grambling State def. North Carolina Central, 10-9

2017 North Carolina A&T def. Grambling State, 21-14

2018 North Carolina A&T def. Alcorn State, 24-22

2019 North Carolina A&T def. Alcorn, 64-44

Fans can purchase tickets to the Cricket Celebration Bowl online at thecelebrationbowl.com or ticketmaster.com, or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. Prices range from $15 to $175 excluding taxes and fees. A full list of events surrounding the game are available on the event’s website.

For MEAC fans, a special rate of $145/night is being offered at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, and is available for December 17-18. Please visit the Celebration Bowl website for more details.

For SWAC fans, a special rate of $126/night is being offered at the Hilton Atlanta, and is available for December 17-18. Please visit the Celebration Bowl website for more details.

Additional hotel rooms are available at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites Atlanta Downtown for $124/night. Please visit the Celebration Bowl website for more details.

