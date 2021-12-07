Multiple ESPN NFL Studio Shows’ Viewership Up Year-Over-Year Season-to-Date; NFL Live Continues Banner Year with Numerous Multi-Year Highs

November Represented NFL Live’s Most-Watched Month in Three Years; Delivered Most-Watched Episodes in More than 280+ Episodes

Monday Night Countdown Up 26% from 2020 and 10% from 2019; Sunday NFL Countdown Up Every Week in November

Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown and NFL Live have increased their audiences year-over-year through Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season (September – November), while NFL Rewind has maintained their audience from 2020. Multiple shows also delivered superlatives in November, continuing a season of successes for the programs which was documented earlier this season.

November to Remember for NFL Live

NFL Live (Monday thru Friday, 4-5 p.m. ET) averaged 430,000 viewers per show in November, the daily news and entertainment show’s best monthly audience in 35 months (December 2018). Within that month, NFL Live earned an audience of 523,000 viewers on Monday, Nov. 22, the show’s best audience since September 14, 2020 (more than 280 episodes).

The significant November audience elevated NFL Live’s season audience to 404,000 viewers per show, representing NFL Live’s best start since 2016 – up from 2020 (30%), 2019 (20%), 2018 (9%) and 2017 (3%). The show is also up in all key demos, including up 19% in persons 35-49 and 20% among all females.

Monday Night Countdown Up Double-Digits in Every Key Demo; Sunday NFL Countdown Up 4%

The successes continue with ESPN’s Countdown franchise as Monday NFL Countdown (Mondays, 6- 8 (p.m. ET) is averaging 1,531,000 viewers per show and Sunday NFL Countdown registering 1,206,000 viewers per show.

Monday Night Countdown is up 26% year-over-year and up 10% from 2019 overall, including up year-over-year at least 16% in every key demo and as high as 27% in persons 35-49. Similar to NFL Live, the show delivered its most-watched show in November, when 1,765,000 viewers tuned in to its Week 9 episode (Chicago at Pittsburgh on November 8).

Sunday NFL Countdown (Sundays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) delivered audience increases each week in November, vaulting the show to 4% year-over-year overall growth and is also up in the key persons 25-34 demo.

NFL Rewind (Mondays, 3-4 p.m.) is flat for the season, averaging 348,000 viewers a show, nearly on pace for last year’s season to date average (351,000 viewers/show)

Note: Studio data for this season following Labor Day, heading into Week 1 and continuing through November 29, previous year data follows same period. Sunday NFL Countdown excludes the Oct. 10 and 17 editions when the show had NFL game competition.

-30-