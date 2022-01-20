ESPN’s Super Bowl LVI Week Coverage to Originate from Disneyland Resort in California

Postseason NFL Countdown Provides Grand Finale on Sunday Bowl Sunday; NFL Live, SportsCenter Segments and Multiple Productions Begin Wednesday, Feb. 9; ESPN Deportes On Location

Personalities Including Hall of Famer Randy Moss, Super Bowl Champions Tedy Bruschi, Ryan Clark, Booger McFarland, Rex Ryan and Pro Bowl Quarterbacks Brian Griese, Robert Griffin III, Matt Hasselbeck, and Alex Smith; Insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen

Television Filming Location Within Disney California Adventure Park

Downtown Disney District Provides a Fan Experience

ESPN and Disneyland Resort are teaming up for Super Bowl LVI, as multi-platform productions will originate from Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., beginning Wednesday, Feb. 9, through Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 13. Downtown Disney District will offer a fan experience Thursday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 13. With Postseason NFL Countdown, NFL Live, SportsCenter segments, NFL Matchup, ESPN Deportes presence, and more, fans at home will receive all the news, analysis, and commentary around the crescendo of the 2021-22 NFL season, while Disneyland Resort guests can view the productions and see some of their favorite personalities in person.

Many of ESPN’s most-recognizable personalities will be on location, including Hall of Famer Randy Moss, Super Bowl Champions Tedy Bruschi, Ryan Clark, Booger McFarland, Rex Ryan, Pro Bowl QBs Brian Griese, Robert Griffin III, Matt Hasselbeck and Alex Smith, groundbreaking NFL analyst Mina Kimes, Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick, first round pick Marcus Spears, 10-year NFL veteran Dan Orlovsky, analyst Matt Bowen, leading NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, long-time reporter Sal Paolantonio, versatile hosts Sam Ponder and Laura Rutledge, and the voice of Monday Night Football Steve Levy.

Postseason NFL Countdown (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET) on Super Bowl Sunday will bring the five-day on-site presence to a grand conclusion, as Disneyland Resort and SoFi Stadium, the home of Super Bowl LVI, will each have a set location for the show.

Prior to Super Bowl Sunday, for three consecutive days beginning Wednesday, Feb. 9, NFL Live (4-5 p.m. ET) and multiple editions of SportsCenter (noon, 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. ET) will have a consistent, extended presence from Disneyland Resort, in addition to ESPN Deportes programing and more. The experience continues Saturday, Feb. 12, with more SportsCenter hits and NFL Matchup, which airs Super Bowl Sunday on ESPN2 (9 a.m. ET).

During the same week — Thursday, Feb. 10 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park — NFL Honors (9 p.m. ET) will be aired live on ABC, ESPN+, and NFL Network. The primetime awards special that recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season is hosted by Keegan-Michael Key.

ESPN’s full content plans around Super Bowl LVI will be released in the coming weeks. Super Bowl LVI will be presented on NBC on television, and available to be streamed digitally across devices on Peacock, NBC and NFL digital properties and on mobile via Yahoo Sports.

Inside Disneyland Resort, ESPN’s main location will be at the Paradise Bay viewing area at Disney California Adventure park, with broadcasts taking place throughout the week, including Wednesday, Feb. 9, through Friday, Feb. 11 at select times from 12-6 p.m. PT; Saturday, Feb. 12, 12-2 p.m. PT, and approximately 6 p.m. PT; and Sunday, Feb. 13 from 8-11 a.m. PT. Downtown Disney will be the home for a fan experience located outdoors, between Tortilla Jo’s and Splitsville Luxury Lanes, Thursday, Feb. 10-Sunday Feb. 13 from 1-7 p.m. PT daily, with games, giveaways (while supplies last), and more for guests of all ages. As part of that experience, ESPN will give away a limited number of ‘Postseasoning,’ a spice blend by ESPN to help fans kick their cooking up a notch during the postseason. Experiences will be available to guests on a first-come, first-served basis.

In order to enter a theme park at the Disneyland Resort, guests (ages 3 and older) will need both a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and the same park. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability, and not guaranteed. Offerings are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort, including updates on required face coverings.

