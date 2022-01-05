PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ Tees Off in Hawaii This Week at Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Maui

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ set to begin 4,300 exclusive hours of coverage in 2022

Streaming both TOUR events in Hawaii – Sentry TOC and Sony Open – for first time

Coverage from Plantation Course at Kapalua starts Thursday, Jan. 6, at 2:20 p.m. ET

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will begin more than 4,300 hours of exclusive coverage of the PGA TOUR in 2022 when the Sentry Tournament of Champions tees off on Thursday, Jan. 6, from the Plantation Course at Kapulua on the island of Maui in Hawaii. Live coverage on ESPN+ starts at 2:20 p.m. ET, with coverage of the opening tee shot of the new year, followed by combined Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage.

Limited to only TOUR winners from the previous calendar year, the player field for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions includes the current top two players in the world in No. 1 Jon Rahm and No. 2 Collin Morikawa. The field also includes reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, and 45-time PGA TOUR winner Phil Mickelson, who qualified for this year’s event with his historic PGA Championship win in May, becoming the oldest major champion in history and the first ever over the age of 50.

Thursday’s Featured Group coverage will follow Koepka and three-time PGA TOUR winner Viktor Hovland all 18 holes, then pick up coverage of Mickelson and Matsuyama part way through their round. Kapalua’s scenic 14th Hole on the Plantation Course, a downhill, drivable Par 4, will be the Featured Hole throughout the event.

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will cover both Hawaii events this month – Sentry Tournament of Champions and Sony Open in Hawaii – for the first time. The complete four feed PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ offering will begin at The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., on Jan. 20-23.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins, which returns in 2022 with a new episode previewing the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

