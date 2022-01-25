Women’s College Basketball on ESPN: Exclusive Reveal of NCAA Top 16 Seeds During Thursday Night Showcase Featuring No. 1 South Carolina and No. 24 Ole Miss

Women’s College Basketball on ESPN: Exclusive Reveal of NCAA Top 16 Seeds During Thursday Night Showcase Featuring No. 1 South Carolina and No. 24 Ole Miss

Bristol, CT - March 15, 2021 - Studio E: NCAA WomenÕs National trophy on the set of the WomenÕs College Basketball Selection Show. (Photo by Kelly Backus / ESPN Images)

This season’s first exclusive reveal of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Committee’s Top 16 seed selections will take place during halftime of ESPN’s Thursday Night Showcase on Jan. 27. This week’s game will feature No. 1 South Carolina and No. 24 Ole Miss at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe will call the game action, while Elle Duncan, Nikki Fargas and Charlie Creme will be in studio for the reveal.

There will be two additional top 16 reveals this season taking place during halftime of No. 1 South Carolina vs. Kentucky on February 10, at 7 p.m., on ESPN and of No. 11 Baylor at No. 13 Iowa State on February 28, at 7 p.m., on ESPN2.

Additional ranked matchups on the schedule this week include:

  • No. 25 Kansas State at No. 9 Texas on Wednesday at 8 p.m. (Longhorn Network)
  • No. 21 Duke at No. 5 Louisville on Sunday at 3 p.m. (ESPN)
  • No. 8 Arizona at No. 2 Stanford on Sunday at 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
  • No. 6 Indiana at No. 7 Michigan at 7 p.m. on Monday (ESPN2).

Additional women’s basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check ESPN Press Room for the latest schedule.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Wed, Jan 26 7:30 p.m. Kansas at No. 13 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  No. 11 Baylor at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+
8 p.m. No. 25 Kansas State at No. 9 Texas
Alex Loeb, Andrea Lloyd		 Longhorn Network
Thu, Jan 27 5 p.m. Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary’s
John Brickley, Aja Ellison		 ESPNU
  6 p.m. No. 24 Ole Miss at No. 1 South Carolina
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe		 ESPN
  Syracuse at No. 20 Notre Dame
Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli		 ACC Network
  6:30 p.m. Missouri at Mississippi State
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings		 SEC Network
  8 p.m. Florida State at No. 5 Louisville
Pam Ward, Stephanie White		 ACC Network
  8:30 p.m. No. 12 LSU at Arkansas
Courtney Lyle, Christy Thomaskutty		 SEC Network
Sat, Jan 29 1:30 p.m. No. 13 Iowa State at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  2 p.m. Kansas at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  No. 11 Baylor at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. TCU at No. 25 Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sun, Jan 30 Noon Pittsburgh at Syracuse
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich		 ACC Network
  No. 1 South Carolina at Florida
Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen		 SEC Network
  2 p.m. Boston College at No. 20 Notre Dame
Angel Gray, Chelsea Gray		 ACC Network
  Kentucky at No. 12 LSU
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty		 SEC Network
  3 p.m. No. 21 Duke at No. 5 Louisville
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck		 ESPN
  4 p.m. No. 8 Arizona at No. 2 Stanford
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli		 ESPN2
  South Florida at Houston
Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick		 ESPNU
  Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings		 SEC Network
  No. 3 NC State at North Carolina
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod		  ACC Network
  6 p.m. No. 14 Georgia Tech at Clemson
Sam Ravech, TBD		 ACC Network
  Missouri at Alabama
Richard Cross, Nikki Fargas		 SEC Network
Mon, Jan 31 7 p.m. No. 6 Indiana at No. 7 Michigan
Pam Ward, Stephanie White		 ESPN2
  Arkansas at No. 4 Tennessee
Brenda VanLengen, Aja Ellison		 SEC Network

