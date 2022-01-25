Women’s College Basketball on ESPN: Exclusive Reveal of NCAA Top 16 Seeds During Thursday Night Showcase Featuring No. 1 South Carolina and No. 24 Ole Miss
This season’s first exclusive reveal of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Committee’s Top 16 seed selections will take place during halftime of ESPN’s Thursday Night Showcase on Jan. 27. This week’s game will feature No. 1 South Carolina and No. 24 Ole Miss at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe will call the game action, while Elle Duncan, Nikki Fargas and Charlie Creme will be in studio for the reveal.
There will be two additional top 16 reveals this season taking place during halftime of No. 1 South Carolina vs. Kentucky on February 10, at 7 p.m., on ESPN and of No. 11 Baylor at No. 13 Iowa State on February 28, at 7 p.m., on ESPN2.
Additional ranked matchups on the schedule this week include:
- No. 25 Kansas State at No. 9 Texas on Wednesday at 8 p.m. (Longhorn Network)
- No. 21 Duke at No. 5 Louisville on Sunday at 3 p.m. (ESPN)
- No. 8 Arizona at No. 2 Stanford on Sunday at 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
- No. 6 Indiana at No. 7 Michigan at 7 p.m. on Monday (ESPN2).
Additional women’s basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check ESPN Press Room for the latest schedule.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Wed, Jan 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Kansas at No. 13 Iowa State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|No. 11 Baylor at Texas Tech
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|No. 25 Kansas State at No. 9 Texas
Alex Loeb, Andrea Lloyd
|Longhorn Network
|Thu, Jan 27
|5 p.m.
|Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary’s
John Brickley, Aja Ellison
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|No. 24 Ole Miss at No. 1 South Carolina
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|Syracuse at No. 20 Notre Dame
Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli
|ACC Network
|6:30 p.m.
|Missouri at Mississippi State
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 5 Louisville
Pam Ward, Stephanie White
|ACC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 12 LSU at Arkansas
Courtney Lyle, Christy Thomaskutty
|SEC Network
|Sat, Jan 29
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Iowa State at Texas Tech
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Kansas at Oklahoma State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|No. 11 Baylor at West Virginia
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|TCU at No. 25 Kansas State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 30
|Noon
|Pittsburgh at Syracuse
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich
|ACC Network
|No. 1 South Carolina at Florida
Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at No. 20 Notre Dame
Angel Gray, Chelsea Gray
|ACC Network
|Kentucky at No. 12 LSU
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 21 Duke at No. 5 Louisville
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|No. 8 Arizona at No. 2 Stanford
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN2
|South Florida at Houston
Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick
|ESPNU
|Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings
|SEC Network
|No. 3 NC State at North Carolina
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|No. 14 Georgia Tech at Clemson
Sam Ravech, TBD
|ACC Network
|Missouri at Alabama
Richard Cross, Nikki Fargas
|SEC Network
|Mon, Jan 31
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 Indiana at No. 7 Michigan
Pam Ward, Stephanie White
|ESPN2
|Arkansas at No. 4 Tennessee
Brenda VanLengen, Aja Ellison
|SEC Network
