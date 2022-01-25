Women’s College Basketball on ESPN: Exclusive Reveal of NCAA Top 16 Seeds During Thursday Night Showcase Featuring No. 1 South Carolina and No. 24 Ole Miss

This season’s first exclusive reveal of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Committee’s Top 16 seed selections will take place during halftime of ESPN’s Thursday Night Showcase on Jan. 27. This week’s game will feature No. 1 South Carolina and No. 24 Ole Miss at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe will call the game action, while Elle Duncan, Nikki Fargas and Charlie Creme will be in studio for the reveal.

There will be two additional top 16 reveals this season taking place during halftime of No. 1 South Carolina vs. Kentucky on February 10, at 7 p.m., on ESPN and of No. 11 Baylor at No. 13 Iowa State on February 28, at 7 p.m., on ESPN2.

Additional ranked matchups on the schedule this week include:

No. 25 Kansas State at No. 9 Texas on Wednesday at 8 p.m. (Longhorn Network)

No. 21 Duke at No. 5 Louisville on Sunday at 3 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 8 Arizona at No. 2 Stanford on Sunday at 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 6 Indiana at No. 7 Michigan at 7 p.m. on Monday (ESPN2).

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Wed, Jan 26 7:30 p.m. Kansas at No. 13 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ No. 11 Baylor at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 25 Kansas State at No. 9 Texas

Alex Loeb, Andrea Lloyd Longhorn Network Thu, Jan 27 5 p.m. Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary’s

John Brickley, Aja Ellison ESPNU 6 p.m. No. 24 Ole Miss at No. 1 South Carolina

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe ESPN Syracuse at No. 20 Notre Dame

Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli ACC Network 6:30 p.m. Missouri at Mississippi State

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings SEC Network 8 p.m. Florida State at No. 5 Louisville

Pam Ward, Stephanie White ACC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 12 LSU at Arkansas

Courtney Lyle, Christy Thomaskutty SEC Network Sat, Jan 29 1:30 p.m. No. 13 Iowa State at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Kansas at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ No. 11 Baylor at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. TCU at No. 25 Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Jan 30 Noon Pittsburgh at Syracuse

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ACC Network No. 1 South Carolina at Florida

Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 2 p.m. Boston College at No. 20 Notre Dame

Angel Gray, Chelsea Gray ACC Network Kentucky at No. 12 LSU

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 21 Duke at No. 5 Louisville

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck ESPN 4 p.m. No. 8 Arizona at No. 2 Stanford

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ESPN2 South Florida at Houston

Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick ESPNU Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings SEC Network No. 3 NC State at North Carolina

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod ACC Network 6 p.m. No. 14 Georgia Tech at Clemson

Sam Ravech, TBD ACC Network Missouri at Alabama

Richard Cross, Nikki Fargas SEC Network Mon, Jan 31 7 p.m. No. 6 Indiana at No. 7 Michigan

Pam Ward, Stephanie White ESPN2 Arkansas at No. 4 Tennessee

Brenda VanLengen, Aja Ellison SEC Network

