ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Present Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

First ABC Broadcast of Real Madrid LaLiga Match

On Saturday, Feb. 19, ABC will broadcast its second LaLiga match of the 2021-22 season from Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid when league-leading Real Madrid host Deportivo Alavés at 3 p.m. ET. The broadcast, a simulcast of ESPN+ live stream, marks the ABC debut for Real Madrid, the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners and one of the most successful clubs in football.

Spanish-language coverage of Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés will stream live on ESPN+ and simulcast on ESPN Deportes. Pitch-side reporters and analysts will join English- and Spanish-language match commentators to call the match in Madrid. Spanish-language coverage will begin one hour before kickoff at 2 p.m., while studio coverage in English will start at 2:30 p.m.

The Real Madrid-Deportivo Alavés match continues ESPN Football February – the company’s unprecedented coverage of a collection of marquee soccer matches from different competitions in one month. Watch the marketing spots – English and Spanish (credit: ESPN Marketing).

Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés:

Date Time (ET) Program Platform(s) Sat, Feb 19 2 p.m. Fuera de Juego – Real Madrid-Deportivo Alavés Pregame Ricardo Puig, Paco Gabriel de Anda ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. ESPN FC – Real Madrid-Deportivo Alavés Pregame Special Dan Thomas, Craig Burley and Alejandro Moreno ABC, ESPN+ 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés Derek Rae and Steve McManaman Fernando Palomo and Hugo Sanchez ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 5 p.m. ESPN FC Postgame Thomas, Burley and Moreno ESPN+ 5 p.m. Fuera de Juego Postgame Puig and Paco Gabriel de Anda ESPN+

Game commentators, sideline reporters and analysts in Madrid:

Derek Rae and Steve McManaman (game); Sid Lowe, Alexis Nunes and Luis Garcia (sidelines) Spanish: Fernando Palomo and Hugo Sanchez (game); Martin Ainstein and Pablo Zabaleta (sidelines).

Studio – Pregame, Halftime and Postgame:

English: Dan Thomas, Alejandro Moreno and Craig Burley

Spanish: Ricardo Puig and Paco Gabriel de Ande.

