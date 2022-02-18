ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Present Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

  • First ABC Broadcast of Real Madrid LaLiga Match

On Saturday, Feb. 19, ABC will broadcast its second LaLiga match of the 2021-22 season from Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid when league-leading Real Madrid host Deportivo Alavés at 3 p.m. ET. The broadcast, a simulcast of ESPN+ live stream, marks the ABC debut for Real Madrid, the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners and one of the most successful clubs in football.

Spanish-language coverage of Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés will stream live on ESPN+ and simulcast on ESPN Deportes. Pitch-side reporters and analysts will join English- and Spanish-language match commentators to call the match in Madrid. Spanish-language coverage will begin one hour before kickoff at 2 p.m., while studio coverage in English will start at 2:30 p.m.

The Real Madrid-Deportivo Alavés match continues ESPN Football February – the company’s unprecedented coverage of a collection of marquee soccer matches from different competitions in one month. Watch the marketing spots – English and Spanish (credit: ESPN Marketing).

Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés:

Date Time (ET) Program Platform(s)
Sat, Feb 19 2 p.m. Fuera de Juego – Real Madrid-Deportivo Alavés Pregame

Ricardo Puig, Paco Gabriel de Anda

 ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. ESPN FC – Real Madrid-Deportivo Alavés Pregame Special

Dan Thomas, Craig Burley and Alejandro Moreno

 ABC, ESPN+
  3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés

Derek Rae and Steve McManaman

Fernando Palomo and Hugo Sanchez

 ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
  5 p.m. ESPN FC Postgame

Thomas, Burley and Moreno

 ESPN+
  5 p.m. Fuera de Juego Postgame

Puig and Paco Gabriel de Anda

 ESPN+

Game commentators, sideline reporters and analysts in Madrid:

  • English: Derek Rae and Steve McManaman (game); Sid Lowe, Alexis Nunes and Luis Garcia (sidelines)
  • Spanish: Fernando Palomo and Hugo Sanchez (game); Martin Ainstein and Pablo Zabaleta (sidelines).

Studio – Pregame, Halftime and Postgame:

  • English: Dan Thomas, Alejandro Moreno and Craig Burley
  • Spanish: Ricardo Puig and Paco Gabriel de Ande.

Click here for weekly schedule of all soccer matches on ESPN platforms.

