ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Present Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- First ABC Broadcast of Real Madrid LaLiga Match
On Saturday, Feb. 19, ABC will broadcast its second LaLiga match of the 2021-22 season from Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid when league-leading Real Madrid host Deportivo Alavés at 3 p.m. ET. The broadcast, a simulcast of ESPN+ live stream, marks the ABC debut for Real Madrid, the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners and one of the most successful clubs in football.
Spanish-language coverage of Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés will stream live on ESPN+ and simulcast on ESPN Deportes. Pitch-side reporters and analysts will join English- and Spanish-language match commentators to call the match in Madrid. Spanish-language coverage will begin one hour before kickoff at 2 p.m., while studio coverage in English will start at 2:30 p.m.
The Real Madrid-Deportivo Alavés match continues ESPN Football February – the company’s unprecedented coverage of a collection of marquee soccer matches from different competitions in one month. Watch the marketing spots – English and Spanish (credit: ESPN Marketing).
Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Platform(s)
|Sat, Feb 19
|2 p.m.
|Fuera de Juego – Real Madrid-Deportivo Alavés Pregame
Ricardo Puig, Paco Gabriel de Anda
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPN FC – Real Madrid-Deportivo Alavés Pregame Special
Dan Thomas, Craig Burley and Alejandro Moreno
|ABC, ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés
Derek Rae and Steve McManaman
Fernando Palomo and Hugo Sanchez
|ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|ESPN FC Postgame
Thomas, Burley and Moreno
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Fuera de Juego Postgame
Puig and Paco Gabriel de Anda
|ESPN+
Game commentators, sideline reporters and analysts in Madrid:
- English: Derek Rae and Steve McManaman (game); Sid Lowe, Alexis Nunes and Luis Garcia (sidelines)
- Spanish: Fernando Palomo and Hugo Sanchez (game); Martin Ainstein and Pablo Zabaleta (sidelines).
Studio – Pregame, Halftime and Postgame:
- English: Dan Thomas, Alejandro Moreno and Craig Burley
- Spanish: Ricardo Puig and Paco Gabriel de Ande.
