ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ to Present More Than 380 MLS Regular-Season Matches in 2022  

The 27 th Season of MLS on ESPN Television Networks Presented by Audi Kicks Off on ESPN and ESPN Deportes with LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC on Sunday, Feb. 27

ESPN+ Returns as Exclusive Home of MLS Live for All Out-of-Market Games

ESPN’s coverage of Major League Soccer’s 27th season will kick off this weekend with 10 MLS Live on ESPN+ out-of-market matches. On television, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will televise LA Galaxy vs. 2021 MLS Cup champion New York City FC on Sunday, February 27, at 5 p.m. ET. Coverage will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a 30-minute pregame special.

In 2022, ABC and ESPN platforms will carry more than 380 regular season matches, led by 34 matches across ABC (10), ESPN (23) and ESPN2 (1). ESPN Deportes will air Spanish-language telecasts of all 34 matches. ESPN+ continues as the exclusive home for approximately 350 out-of-market MLS Live games as part of the digital streaming platform’s most comprehensive soccer lineup in the industry.

MLS on ABC

ABC will broadcast 10 MLS regular season matches in 2022 – the most games on the broadcast network since it carried 12 matches in 1998. MLS on ABC in 2022 will begin Sunday, April 10 with the live presentation of Charlotte FC, MLS’s newest club, hosting its geographic rival Atlanta United at 1:30 p.m.

ABC’s 2022 MLS Schedule Presented by Audi:

Date Time (ET) Match Networks Sat, April 10 1:30 p.m. Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United ABC, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jun 11 3 p.m. Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls ABC, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jun 12 3 p.m. Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution ABC, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jun 18 3 p.m. Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles FC ABC, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jun 25 3 p.m. Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting Kansas City ABC, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jun 26 3 p.m. Los Angeles FC vs. New York Red Bulls ABC, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jul 17 3 p.m. Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC ABC, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jul 30 3 p.m. Minnesota United vs. Portland Timbers ABC, ESPN Deportes Sat, Aug 6 3 p.m. Atlanta United vs. Seattle Sounders ABC, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct 2 3 p.m. Portland Timbers vs. Los Angeles FC ABC, ESPN Deportes

* Schedule Subject to Change

* All matches will stream live on the ESPN App

MLS on ESPN TV Highlights:

ESPN’s season-opening LA Galaxy-New York City FC match will be the LA Galaxy debut of 31-year-old Brazilian national team winger Douglas Costa, who played for legendary European clubs Saturday, April 10: Major League Soccer newest club Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United on ABC

Major League Soccer newest club Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United on ABC Sunday, May 1: The opening match of Nashville SC’s 30,000-seat stadium, the largest soccer specific stadium in the United States, on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 4 p.m. The match – Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union

The opening match of Nashville SC’s 30,000-seat stadium, the largest soccer specific stadium in the United States, on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 4 p.m. The match – Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union Friday, July 8: LA Galaxy hosts LAFC in another El Tráfico rivalry matchup

LA Galaxy hosts LAFC in another El Tráfico rivalry matchup Sunday, July 17: The Hudson River Derby – New York Red Bulls – New York City FC – will conclude the 2022 MLS Heineken Rivalry Week matches on ESPN

The Hudson River Derby – New York Red Bulls – New York City FC – will conclude the 2022 MLS Heineken Rivalry Week matches on ESPN Wednesday, Aug. 10: ESPN will televise the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, live from Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn.

ESPN will televise the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, live from Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. Sunday, Oct 9: ESPN and ESPN Deportes will combine to televise MLS Decision Day, the final day of the season when matches in each conference are played concurrently.

Click here, for the 2022 MLS on ESPN presented by Audi schedule.

Commentators:

English – Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman

Spanish – Richard Mendez and Alex Pareja; Mauricio Pedroza and Herculez Gomez; and Jorge Ramos and Hernan Pereyra

Reporters – Sam Borden, Jillian Sakovitz, and Cristina Alexander

English Studio: Sebastian Salazar, Kasey Keller and Alejandro Moreno

Out-of-Market MLS Games – Exclusively on ESPN+:

ESPN+ will kick off its season-long presentation of MLS Live Out-of-Market games with Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. The digital streaming platform will stream 10 opening weekend matches on Saturday and Sunday.

MLS Live on ESPN+:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform(s) Sat, Feb 26 1 p.m. Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Columbus Crew SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. FC Dallas vs. Toronto FC ESPN+ 6 p.m. Austin FC vs. FC Cincinnati ESPN+ 6 p.m. DC United vs. Charlotte FC ESPN+ 6 p.m. Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire ESPN+ 6 p.m. San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls ESPN+ Sun, Feb 27 1 p.m. Orlando City SC vs. CF Montreal ESPN+ 7 p.m. Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake ESPN+ 8 p.m. Seattle Sounders vs. Nashville SC ESPN+

Studio Programming:

ESPN FC on ESPN+ – the daily soccer news, information, highlights, and analysis program exclusively on ESPN+, will carry MLS segments throughout the 2022 season, including newsmaker interviews and recap of key match weeks

– the daily soccer news, information, highlights, and analysis program exclusively on ESPN+, will carry MLS segments throughout the 2022 season, including newsmaker interviews and recap of key match weeks Fútbol Americas (ESPN+) – Hosted by Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar , the soccer studio show exclusively on ESPN+ on Mondays and Thursdays at 8:30 p.m., will continue to cover Major League Soccer throughout the season

– Hosted by and , the soccer studio show exclusively on ESPN+ on Mondays and Thursdays at 8:30 p.m., will continue to cover Major League Soccer throughout the season MLS Review (ESPN+) – Weekly MLS show featuring the previous week’s highlights, and post-game interviews with players and coaches, available every Monday.

– Weekly MLS show featuring the previous week’s highlights, and post-game interviews with players and coaches, available every Monday. SportsCenter – the English- and Spanish-language editions of ESPN flagship program will provide coverage throughout the season

– the English- and Spanish-language editions of ESPN flagship program will provide coverage throughout the season Jorge Ramos y su Banda – the Spanish-language opinion program exclusively on ESPN+ will feature MLS-themed segments

– the Spanish-language opinion program exclusively on ESPN+ will feature MLS-themed segments Fútbol Center and Ahora o Nunca – the ESPN Deportes shows will feature MLS content.

ESPN.com/Soccer:

Reporter Jeff Carlisle leads the site’s coverage if Major League Soccer. Highlights:

The do’s and don’ts of expansion: What Charlotte FC can learn from those who’ve come before

A preseason MLS jersey Power Rankings, and weekly in-season club “Power Rankings”

Team-by-team season preview and look into the state of all 28 MLS Clubs

A mid-season look into how Charlotte FC built a Major League Soccer expansion team from the scratch

A look at Nashville SC’s new stadium, leading into its Sunday, May 1 match vs. Philadelphia Union, and the opening of the largest soccer-specific stadium in the country

End of season MLS Confidential – an anonymous player poll on social justice, league expansion, best pitch, best kit, worst road trip, and more.

— 30 —