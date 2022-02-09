ABC Sunday Showcase Presented by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Returns on Sunday, February 13 as the Boston Celtics Host the Atlanta Hawks

NBA Today: Trade Deadline Special Presented by Kia to Provide Three Hours of Trade Deadline Coverage, Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Warriors vs. Jazz on ESPN to be First NBA Game Broadcast on National Scale Led by All Women on Camera and in Pivotal Behind the Scenes Roles

ABC Sunday Showcase Presented by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup returns this Sunday, February 13, as the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum host the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young. The game tips off at 2 p.m. ET on ABC. Mark Jones will provide commentary with Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Doris Burke and NBA reporter Malika Andrews. Officiating expert Steve Javie will also contribute to the telecast. Marc Kestecher and P.J. Carlesimo will describe the action over the airwaves on ESPN Radio, where coverage begins at 1:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s will precede the game at 1:30 p.m. on ABC, hosted by Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose. Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pre-game show, will stream live on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App at 1:30 p.m. with host Cassidy Hubbarth.

Saturday’s edition of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Meta Quest will feature the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry hosting the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James at 8:30 p.m. The team of Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Mike Breen, analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, and reporter Lisa Salters will provide commentary for the game, with Javie contributing. On ESPN Radio, Sean Kelley will call the game alongside Golden State Warriors TV analyst Kelenna Azubuike, who makes his ESPN Radio debut. NBA Countdown will precede the game with coverage beginning at 8 p.m.

Wednesday ESPN Doubleheader

ESPN’s Wednesday night doubleheader presented by State Farm begins at 7:30 p.m. with the Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan visiting the Charlotte Hornets and 2021 Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball. Dave Pasch and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and analyst Hubie Brown will call the game with Israel Gutierrez reporting on the sidelines.

As previously announced, Wednesday’s 10 p.m. game between the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz will be the first NBA game on a national scale led by all women, both on camera and in pivotal roles behind the scenes. Beth Mowins, Doris Burke and Lisa Salters will team up for the first time as a commentator team. In addition, the broadcast will be comprised of all women-led production and operations teams. For more information on the broadcast, visit ESPN Press Room.

Wednesday’s coverage will begin at 7 p.m. with NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew. Hoop Streams will also stream live at 7 p.m. hosted by Christine Williamson, Joon Lee and Monica McNutt.

Upcoming NBA Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, Feb 9 7 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets Dave Pasch, Hubie Brown, Israel Gutierrez ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz Beth Mowins, Doris Burke, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Feb 12 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ABC, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors ABC: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Kelenna Azubuike ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Sun, Feb 13 1:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ABC, ESPN App 2 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics ABC: Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews, Steve Javie ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio

NBA Today: Trade Deadline Special Presented by Kia

ESPN’s NBA studio show, NBA Today will cover all angles of the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday during a special edition of NBA Today: Trade Deadline Special. Three hours of breaking news and analysis will begin at 1 p.m. with NBA journalist and NBA Today host Malika Andrews and several of ESPN’s deep roster of NBA reporters and contributors, including Richard Jefferson, Tim Legler, Zach Lowe, Bobby Marks, Monica McNutt, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins, Ramona Shelburne, Stephen A. Smith, Brian Windhorst, Michael Wilbon and Adrian Wojnarowski.

NBA Today will air weekdays at its usual time of 3 p.m., hosted by Andrews and a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters including Jefferson, Lowe, Marks, Ogwumike, Perkins, Windhorst, Wojnarowski, JJ Redick and Marc Spears.

-30-