ESPN Presents Football February: FA Cup 4th Round on ESPN+; First LaLiga Real Madrid Broadcast on ABC; Carabao Cup Final on ESPN+; Opening Weekend of MLS’s 27th Season on ESPN; and More

FA Cup 4 th Round features nine of top-10 Clubs in the English Premier League standings

First ever ABC Broadcast of a LaLiga Real Madrid match on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Chelsea-Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, Feb. 27, Exclusively on ESPN+

This month, ESPN will present “Football February” – a month-long series of quality soccer competitions – available across ABC, ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.

ESPN Football February – an unprecedented collection of marquee soccer matches from different competitions in one month, available through a single sports media company – will begin Friday with FA Cup 4th Round matches exclusively on ESPN+. The series includes: topline LaLiga matches highlighted by the first Real Madrid game on ABC, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes; Bundesliga matches featuring US Men’s National Team stars on ESPN+; the kickoff of Major League Soccer’s 27th season on ESPN platforms; and the 2021-22 Carabao Cup Final – Chelsea vs. Liverpool in Wembley Stadium on ESPN+. Highlights:

FA Cup 4th Round – All 16 Matches Exclusively on ESPN+

The 141st season of England’s FA Cup – the world’s oldest soccer club competition – continues with all 16 matches in the fourth round, streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, beginning Friday with Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough at 3 p.m.

The 2021-22 FA Cup Fourth Round features nine of the current top-10 teams in the English Premier League standings – Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City. Coverage and commentators:

Friday:

FA Cup 4 th Round coverage begins Friday at 2:30 p.m. with an ESPN FC pregame show hosted by Dan Thomas and analyst Craig Burley on ESPN+. U.K.-based pundit Nedum Onuoha will join the program from Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester

and will provide English-language commentary for Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough. and will be on the Spanish-language commentary Barak Fever and Richard Mendez will host Fuera de Juego postgame special at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Saturday:

Champion and Twellman will commentate on Kidderminster vs. West Ham United at 7:30 a.m.

Kay Murray and Burley will host ESPN FC surrounding the day’s FA Cup matches. London-based correspondent Alexis Nunes will report from two games – Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London

and Burley will host ESPN FC surrounding the day’s FA Cup matches. London-based correspondent will report from two games – Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London Thomas and Kasey Keller will host ESPN FC’s 30-minute Tottenham Hotspur-Brighton pregame show at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday:

Murray and Keller will host ESPN FC’s Liverpool-Cardiff City pregame show beginning at 6:30 a.m., with Nunes reporting from match site.

FA Cup 4th Round Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Fri, Feb 4 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes Sat, Feb 5 7:30 a.m. Kidderminster Harriers vs. West Ham United Champion and Twellman 7:30 a.m. Chelsea vs. Plymouth Argyle 10 a.m. Manchester City vs. Fulham 10 a.m. Peterborough vs. Queens Park Rangers 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Norwich City 10 a.m. Huddersfield vs. Barnsley 10 a.m. Everton vs. Brentford 10 a.m. Stoke City vs. Wigan Athletic 10 a.m. Southampton vs. Coventry 10 a.m. Crystal Palace vs. Hartlepool 12:30 p.m. Cambridge United vs. Luton Town 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Sun, Feb 6 7 a.m. Liverpool vs. Cardiff City 11 a.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City 1:30 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Boreham Wood

LaLiga: Real Madrid-Alavés on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Saturday, Feb. 19

LaLiga action returns to ABC and ESPN+ on Saturday, Feb. 19, with Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés, live from Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. Real Madrid is currently on top of LaLiga standings and features the league’s best goal-scoring tandem – Karim Benzema (17) and Vinίcius Júnior (12). The broadcast will mark the ABC television debut of Real Madrid, one of the most popular teams in global soccer. Highlights:

On Sunday, Feb. 6, Barcelona hosts 2020-21 LaLiga champion Atlético Madrid in a matchup between two teams separated by one point and are Nos. 4 (Atlético Madrid) and 5 (Barcelona) in the standings. Both teams are playing to secure a Champions League berth – a top-four finish in the league

Manager Xavi leads a resurgent FC Barcelona into RCDE Stadium to face crosstown rivals Espanyol in ElDerbi de Barcelona on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m.

Jesús Manuel (El Tecatito) Corona will face his two Mexican National Team colleagues Diego Lainez and Andrés Guardado when Sevilla hosts Real Betis at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville on Sunday, Feb. 27 – a matchup of the Nos. 2 and 3 clubs, respectively, in the standings.

Marquee LaLiga Matches in February:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform(s) Sun, Feb 6 10:15 a.m. Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid ESPN+ 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Granada ESPN+ Sat, Feb. 12 10:15 a.m. Villarreal vs. Real Madrid ESPN+ 3 p.m. Atlético Madrid vs. Getafe ESPN+ Sun, Feb 13 3 p.m. Espanyol vs Barcelona ESPN+ Sat, Feb 19 2:30 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés ABC / ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes Sun, Feb 20 10:15 a.m. Valencia vs. Barcelona ESPN+ Sun, Feb 27 TBD Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid ESPN+ TBD Barcelona vs. Athletic Club ESPN+ TBD Sevilla vs. Real Betis ESPN+

US Men’s National Team Stars in Key Bundesliga Matches in February

Three U.S. Men’s National Team stars – Ricardo Pepi (FC Augsburg), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) and Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) – will feature on ESPN+ as they lead their respective teams through the stretch of key Bundesliga matches in February.

Schedule for Key Bundesliga Matches in February – Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Sat, Feb 5 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. Union Berlin 12:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. RB Leipzig Sun, Feb 6 9:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen Fri, Feb 11 2:30 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. Köln Sat, Feb 12 9:30 a.m. Mönchengladbach vs. FC Augsburg Sun, Feb 13 9:30 a.m. Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund Sat, Feb 19 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. SC Freiburg Sun, Feb 20 11:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Mönchengladbach 1:30 p.m. Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig Sat, Feb 26 12:30 p.m FC Bayern München vs. Frankfurt Sun, Feb 27 9:30 a.m. VfL Bochum vs. RB Leipzig 11:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund

Carabao Cup Final – Chelsea vs. Liverpool on ESPN+ (Sunday, Feb. 27)

Chelsea and Liverpool will face off in the 2021-2022 Carabao Cup final on Sunday, Feb. 27 (11:30amET), live from Wembley Stadium in London. The match is a contest between two of the last two Premier League clubs to win the UEFA Champions League trophy, and two heralded soccer club managers – Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) and Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool). The match is exclusive in English and Spanish on ESPN+.

Major League Soccer 2022 Season-Opening Weekend

ESPN Networks’ expansive coverage of Major League Soccer 27th season kicks off on ESPN+ with a livestream of Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. MLS season-opening weekend match on ESPN and ESPN Deportes is LA Galaxy vs. reigning MLS Cup champion New York City FC on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m.

MLS on ESPN Networks in February:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform(s) Sat, Feb 26 1 p.m. Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Columbus Crew SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. FC Dallas vs. Toronto FC ESPN+ 6 p.m. Austin FC vs. FC Cincinnati ESPN+ 6 p.m. DC United vs. Charlotte FC ESPN+ 6 p.m. Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire ESPN+ 6 p.m. San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls ESPN+ Sun, Feb 27 1 p.m. Orlando City SC vs. CF Montreal ESPN+ 5 p.m. LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC ESPN / ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake ESPN+ 7 p.m. Seattle Sounders vs. Nashville SC ESPN+

