To share: https://bit.ly/3pjetJU

February 25, 2022

NHL Schedule Update: ESPN+/Hulu Adds Two Exclusive Games in March

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers added for March 5

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars added for March 22

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced updates to the 2021-22 NHL regular-season schedule. A national exclusive game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Florida Panthers has been added to the ESPN+ and Hulu schedule on March 5 at 6 p.m. ET.

The Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars matchup has been added to the ESPN+ and Hulu schedule of exclusive games on March 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET, and will replace the previously scheduled matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Arizona Coyotes.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sat, March 5 6 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu Tue, March 22 8:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars ESPN+/Hulu

-30-

Media contacts:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Grace Coryell | [email protected] | 213-405-4402

ESPN+

Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-839-7834

Olivia Wilson | [email protected] | 904-303-3538