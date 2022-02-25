To share: https://bit.ly/3pjetJU
February 25, 2022
NHL Schedule Update: ESPN+/Hulu Adds Two Exclusive Games in March
- Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers added for March 5
- Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars added for March 22
The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced updates to the 2021-22 NHL regular-season schedule. A national exclusive game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Florida Panthers has been added to the ESPN+ and Hulu schedule on March 5 at 6 p.m. ET.
The Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars matchup has been added to the ESPN+ and Hulu schedule of exclusive games on March 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET, and will replace the previously scheduled matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Arizona Coyotes.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Sat, March 5
|6 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tue, March 22
|8:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars
|ESPN+/Hulu
