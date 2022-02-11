PHOTOS: ESPN’s Super Bowl LVI Week Studio Programming Stationed at Disneyland Resort in California

ESPN’s Super Bowl LVI coverage from Disneyland Resort began Wednesday, Feb. 9, with the network’s multi-platform productions originating from Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. The entire NFL Live (4-5 p.m.) crew was on location, while multiple editions of SportsCenter (noon, 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.) have had a presence from Disneyland Resort. Additionally, ESPN personalities joined First Take (10 a.m.), This Just In (2 p.m.) and more ESPN shows from Disneyland to round out the weekday programming.

DOWNLOADABLE PHOTOS: bit.ly/3JjbtVq

Please credit: Disney / ESPN

Super Bowl Sunday Coverage Continues from Disneyland Resort

Postseason NFL Countdown on Super Bowl Sunday will feature Suzy Kolber hosting from SoFi Stadium and Sam Ponder from Disneyland Resort, as the show’s four-hour program features a dual-location setup. Hall of Famer and MVP of Super Bowl XXIX Steve Young, two-time Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland, and Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith will join Kolber at the stadium. Three-time Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi, Super Bowl XL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, Hall of Famer Randy Moss and Super Bowl champion Rex Ryan will offer analysis alongside Ponder from Disneyland. Senior NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will also be at Disneyland Resort. (Full details)

