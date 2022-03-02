ESPN Unveils MegaCast Plans for Coach K’s Final Home Game at Duke

North Carolina at No. 4 Duke main telecast on ESPN and delivered in 4K Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Special Two-Hour College GameDay Covered by State Farm Live from Cameron Indoor Stadium – Saturday at 10 a.m.

Coach K Curtain Call second-screen viewing opportunity on ACC Network

Live post-game coverage on ESPN and ACC Network

As legendary Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski takes the court for his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, ESPN will offer a multi-platform presentation of the No. 4 Blue Devils’ regular-season finale against Tobacco Road rival North Carolina on Saturday, March 5.

The Sonic Blockbuster and Saturday Primetime presented by H&R Block matchup between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels is slated for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN with the commentator crew of Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe. The game will also be presented live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV and Verizon FiOS. ESPN will also carry Coach K’s post-game remarks and several on-court presentations live immediately following the conclusion of the game.

In addition to the traditional game telecast, ESPN will have expansive coverage across its networks, studio shows and digital platforms as Krzyzewski leads his team onto the court that bears his name for the last time, now in his 46th and final season.

College GameDay Covered by State Farm and Studio Coverage

College GameDay Covered by State Farm will originate from Coach K Court inside Cameron Indoor for a special two-hour live show on Saturday at 10 a.m. ahead of the final regular-season meeting between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils. Host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis along with Saturday Primetime reporter Holly Rowe will preview the day’s college basketball action while also commemorating Coach K’s illustrious career at Duke. Saturday’s GameDay at Cameron Indoor marks the 11th time the Blue Devils and Coach K have welcomed the traveling pre-game show to campus.

ESPN will have live, onsite reports from Duke beginning Thursday, March 3 on various studio shows and during halftime of men’s college games Thursday – Saturday. Notably, ESPN will have live on-site coverage all day Saturday beginning with the 7 a.m. edition of SportsCenter. Davis, who will host a special conversation with Krzyzewski for Saturday’s GameDay, will anchor three days of surrounding coverage from Durham joined by Ellis and Greenberg.

Additional GameDay Highlights

Round Tables with the Past, Present and Future – Saturday’s special two-hour GameDay will feature round-table discussions with head coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer, current basketball staff members and former Duke greats.

The Legacy of Crazies – A look at the legacy of the Cameron Crazies and K-Ville, as Duke’s most passionate fans cheer Coach K at home one last time. Reporter: Marty Smith.

Cameron Says Goodbye – Cameron Indoor Stadium and Coach K have been through many moments together. One of the most storied venues in sports says farewell to Coach K. Reporter: Ryan McGee.

ACC Network

ACC Network, the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will offer a second-screen viewing option of the UNC-Duke game at 6 p.m. Saturday coupling the game telecast with dedicated camera on Coach K. Wes Durham, Mark Packer and Debbie Antonelli will host Coach K Curtain Call offering commentary and interviews with special guests throughout the game. Additionally, Nothing But Net Presented by TIAA, ACCN’s signature basketball show with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Joel Berry, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock, will be onsite outside of Cameron Indoor with a special 90-minute pre-game show starting at 4:30 p.m. The quartet will also anchor halftime, and an hour-long postgame show complete with full reaction and guests.

ESPN App

The ESPN App will offer two additional alternate viewing experiences – ‘Surround’ and ‘Supracam’ feeds of the Tar Heels vs. Blue Devils matchup. Robotic cameras attached to both baskets provide the surrounding court view of the game, while Supra Cam will deliver an aerial view of the game and all that’s happening inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

ESPN Digital

Four Decades in Durham, a five-episode digital series chronicling the most notable Duke teams of Mike Krzyzewski’s tenure as head coach, debuts with a new, daily episode March 7-11 on ESPN’s YouTube channel. Hosted by Dalen Cuff, the series features interviews with nearly a dozen former Duke players and staffers, including current assistant and coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer. Trailer

ESPN Cover Story: Coach K

Senior writer Wright Thompson brings fans behind the scenes of what led Mike Krzyzewski to be the coach and person he is today – with incredible access during this final chapter at Duke and revisiting the defining places and moments in his life with family and friends. More Details

ESPN Daily Podcast

Friday, the ESPN Daily podcast hosted by Pablo Torre will welcome Wright Thompson to discuss Coach K on the eve of his last home game at Cameron Indoor. The ESPN Daily podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts.

Bald Men on Campus Podcast

Bald Men on Campus featuring college basketball analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg discuss all of the major news and storylines across college basketball in this week’s latest episode, including Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and if Duke players are feeling any pressure as Coach K calls it a career.

ESPN.com

ESPN.com will offer a number of special features and other storytelling elements that celebrate Coach K’s Hall of Fame coaching career in the days leading up to Duke’s regular-season finale.