ESPN’s NFL Scouting Combine Coverage includes NFL Live Onsite Plus Segments on Get Up, First Take, This Just In and Multiple Editions of SportsCenter

NFL Live ’s Saturday Special on ABC Concludes Show’s Three Consecutive Days from Indianapolis

ESPN’s Coverage Begins on Thursday, Continues Friday with Analysts and Experts Joining Multiple Shows; SportsCenter Segments Continue through Sunday

ESPN’s Coverage Adds to NFL Network’s Live Coverage of On-Field Drills Thursday Thru Sunday

Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay Joins NFL Live, along with Analyst Louis Riddick; NFL Head Coaches will be Interviewed

NFL Draft Airs on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network from April 28-30

ESPN ramps up its 2022 NFL Draft coverage with live shows at the NFL Scouting Combine Presented by Verizon from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis beginning Thursday, March 3. NFL Live will originate from the annual signature event for three consecutive days (March 3-5), concluding with a special Saturday afternoon program on ABC at 2 p.m. ET. The weekday, year-round NFL show, which set numerous multi-year viewership highs this season, will be seen in its traditional 4 p.m. timeslot Thursday and Friday on ESPN.

Head coaches and team executives are expected to join NFL Live, including Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Bruce Arians.

ESPN’s coverage on Thursday, March 3, and Friday, March 4, begins early, with SportsCenter (7 a.m.), and continues with Get Up (8-10 a.m.), First Take (10 a.m. – Noon), This Just In (2 – 3 p.m.) and additional editions of SportsCenter throughout the day and night (noon, 6 p.m., 11 p.m.). SportsCenter coverage continues through the weekend, on both Saturday and Sunday.

ESPN’s NFL Scouting Combine coverage adds to the comprehensive programming across NFL Network. NFL Network’s live coverage of on-field drills begins Thursday, March 3 at 4 p.m. with seven hours of live coverage of the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. NFL Network’s full programming details are available here. In addition to television, live NFL Network coverage of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine Presented by Verizon is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app and NFL Network app for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

The NFL Scouting Combine is one of the NFL’s premier offseason events and is a prelude to the NFL Draft in Las Vegas (April 28 – 30).

Multiple NFL Draft Analysts, Insiders, Reporters and More on Location

ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay, along with NFL Draft analyst Louis Riddick will join NFL Live for the show’s three episodes from Lucas Oil Stadium. Laura Rutledge, NFL Live’s host, will be joined by ESPN NFL analysts Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes, and ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Clark, Riddick, and Schefter will also appear on others shows while in Indianapolis.

NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, who recently joined ESPN, NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum and reporter Dan Graziano will also be onsite, contributing to shows.

Additional NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft Coverage:

Mel Kiper’s second NFL Mock Draft was released on Tuesday, March 1: https://es.pn/3vs0zZV

Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft Special is now available to watch on ESPN+

Mel Kiper’s latest Big Board heading into the NFL Draft is here: https://es.pn/3hs34D4

Todd McShay’s latest NFL Mock Draft was released on February 16: https://es.pn/3svOHnG

Todd McShay’s Top 10 at each position: https://es.pn/3hxjYjX

Preview of Combine for all 32 teams coming March 2 (ESPN+)

ESPN’s Draft experts McShay, Miller, and Jordan Reid will offer recaps each day (ESPN+)

Todd McShay’s newest Mock Draft comes March 9, including SportsCenter Special at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The same special will be available on demand on ESPN+

The majority of ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters are on location, reporting on their respective franchises and the NFL’s various storylines

The latest edition of the First Draft podcast, featuring Kiper and McShay, along with Field Yates, features an NFL Combine preview. Additional episodes will be posted each Monday and Thursday leading into the NFL Draft. Available on ESPN.com and everywhere fans can download podcasts.

NFL Draft – ESPN and ABC from April 28-30

All three days of the NFL Draft will air on ESPN and ABC for the fourth consecutive year, with the two networks having distinct telecasts on the first two nights (April 28 and April 29) and then ABC simulcasting ESPN’s coverage on the final day (April 30). NFL Network will also televise the NFL Draft in its entirety. More details on NFL Draft coverage, as well as NFL Free Agency, Pro Days, Draft Specials, and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

