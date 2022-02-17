NFL Live Boasts Best Super Bowl Week Audience in Six Years

Viewership Up 54% from Last Season’s Super Bowl Shows; Disneyland Resort Hosted the Daily NFL Show

NFL Live Achieves 2021-22 Triple Crown: Regular Season, Playoffs and Super Bowl Audiences Were All Multi-Year Highs

Postseason NFL Countdown and NFL PrimeTime were Cable’s Two Most-Watched Programs Among Key Demos

NFL Live punctuated the daily show’s banner 2021-22 season by delivering its most-watched Super Bowl Week in six seasons (2016 Super Bowl Week), adding another multi-year high to its slate of viewership superlatives. Leading into the Super Bowl, the show’s January viewership was its best monthly audience in 64 months (5+ years) and its regular season viewership – September thru December – was the show’s best since 2016.

In their second full NFL season together, Laura Rutledge hosts alongside analysts Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears, and Keyshawn Johnson.

Super Bowl Week Leads to Super Bowl Sunday Success

Live from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., NFL Live’s Super Bowl on-location shows (Wed-Fri, 4 p.m. ET) were up 54% from last season’s Super Bowl Week (Feb 3-5, 2021), up 34% from 2020 (Jan. 29-31, 2020) and 27% in 2019 (Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2019), in addition to being up from 2018 and 2017 as well. This season’s three episodes averaged 386,500 viewers for its days on location.

On Super Bowl Sunday, ESPN’s NFL PrimeTime (10:30-11:30 p.m.) averaged 1,164,000 viewers and Postseason NFL Countdown (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) averaged 1,117,000 viewers, the two most-viewed cable programs of the day among both Men 18-49 and Men 25-54. Narrowing in at night, NFL PrimeTime was the most-viewed cable program among persons 18-49.

NFL Live’s Season-Long Multi-Year High Viewership Achievements

In January, NFL Live delivered the show’s best monthly audience since September 2016, as the program averaged 482,000 viewers per show. The January viewership was up 37% and 32%, respectively, from the same month in 2021 and 2020. Honing in, January’s audience was also up 20% and 22% year-over-year from the same two years, in the key Persons 18-49 demo.

During the 2021 regular season, NFL Live registered the show’s best regular season (Sept.-Dec.) viewership in five seasons (2016 season), averaging 425,000 viewers per episode. The strong daily audience was up 30% from 2020 season and 20% from the 2019 season. Focusing on demos, compared to the 2020 regular season, the show was up at least 12% in all key areas, including Persons 25-34 (17%), Persons 18-49 (15%), Persons 25-54 (18%) and Females (20%).

NFL Live’s regular season audience grew larger throughout the fall, including 457,000 viewers in December and 439,000 viewers in November. At the time, both months were the show’s two best monthly audiences since December 2018, resulting in back-to-back months delivering the show’s highest monthly audience in the previous 35 months. On Dec. 17, 635,000 viewers watched NFL Live, a season high.

NFL Live’s success was consistent throughout the season, as the show delivered its best start through six weeks since 2017 and then through Week 12, the show’s best viewership since 2016.

Note: Super Bowl Week defined as Wednesday-Friday shows each year.

