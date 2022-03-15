ESPN’s Spring Football Coverage Kicks Off with 70+ Hours of Programming
- USC, Georgia and Jackson State Spring Games Set for ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, respectively
- Pro Days Programming on SEC Network and ACC Network
ESPN networks are set for a full slate of spring football beginning in mid-March, as spring games and Pro Days dominate the college football landscape throughout March and April.
Spring game action begins with Georgia Tech’s White & Gold Game on Thursday, March 17 on ACC Network, one of nearly three dozen team exhibitions scheduled across ESPN platforms over the next six weeks.
Coming off the College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia will participate in their annual G-Day activities on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Bulldogs will also have their Pro Day televised by SEC Network on Wednesday, March 16 at 11 a.m.
Georgia’s Pro Day is one of several airing across ESPN networks this spring. Pro Days from Ole Miss and Alabama are set for the following two Wednesdays in March on SECN, with additional pre-NFL Draft coverage from Pro Days at Clemson, Pittsburgh and UNC on ACC Network. Pro Day events typically include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical jump and broad jump, as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts for players entering the NFL Draft.
ESPN and ESPNU will also feature live spring game action, as Lincoln Riley’s first USC Football Spring Showcase will air on ESPN at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. Closing out college football’s spring season on ESPN networks, Jackson State’s Blue & White Spring Game is set for Sunday, April 24 on ESPNU.
More details regarding SEC Network’s and ACC Network’s spring football programming can be found on ESPNPressRoom.com.
Pro Days – TV Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|School
|Network
|Wed, Mar 16
|11 a.m.
|Georgia
|SEC Network
|Thu, Mar 17
|10 a.m.
|Clemson
|ACC Network
|Mon, Mar 21
|TBD
|Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|Wed, Mar 23
|3 p.m.
|Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Mon, Mar 28
|10 a.m.
|UNC
|ACC Network
|Wed, Mar 30
|3 p.m.
|Alabama
|SEC Network
Spring Football – TV Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|School
|Network
|Thu, Mar 17
|6 p.m.
|Georgia Tech: White & Gold Game
Chris Cotter, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|Sat, Mar 19
|2 p.m.
|Missouri: Black & Gold Spring Game
Taylor Zarzour, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|Fri, Apr 1
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse Spring Game
Drew Carter, Barrett Brooks, Jalyn Johnson
|ACC Network
|Sun, Apr 3
|4 p.m.
|Louisville: Red-White Game
Wes Durham, Rocky Boiman, Katie George
|ACC Network
|Sat, Apr 9
|11 a.m.
|Boston College: Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game
Dave O’Brien, Rocky Boiman, Kelsey Riggs
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|Clemson: Orange and White Scrimmage
Roy Philpott, Eric Mac Lain, Katie George
|ACC Network
|Kentucky: Kentucky Blue/White Game
Mike Morgan, Deuce McAllister, Lauren Sisler
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Auburn: A-Day
TBD, Cole Cubelic, Tera Talmadge
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game
TBD, Dusty Dvoracek, Tiffany Blackmon
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|North Carolina: Carolina Football Spring Game
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Taylor Davis
|ACC Network
|5 p.m.
|Florida State: Garnet and Gold Spring Football Game
Bill Roth, Forrest Conoly, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|NC State Spring Game*
Mike Monaco, Charles Arbuckle, Abby Labar
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Pittsburgh: Blue-Gold Spring Game*
Chris Cotter, Rene Ingoglia, Dawn Davenport
|ACC Network
|Sat, Apr 16
|11 a.m.
|Tulane Spring Game
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Miami Spring Game
Jorge Sedano, Dusty Dvoracek, Sam Acho
|ACC Network
|Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tera Talmadge
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|Mississippi State: Maroon-White Game
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Jalyn Johnson
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Georgia: G-Day
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George
|ESPN2
|Florida: Orange & Blue Game
Mike Corey, Chris Doering, Lauren Sisler
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Wake Forest Spring Game
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Tiffany Blackmon
|ACC Network
|Vanderbilt: Black and Gold Spring Game
Courtney Lyle, TBD, Dawn Davenport
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Alabama: A-Day
Matt Barrie, Matt Stinchcomb, Kris Budden
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Virginia Tech Spring Game
Bill Roth, Eddie Royal, Taylor Davis
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Duke: Blue & White Game
Dave O’Brien, Dustin Fox, Alex Chappell
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game
Roy Philpott, Hutson Mason, Lericia Harris
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|Fri, Apr 22
|8 p.m.
|TCU: Friday Night Lights Spring Game
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 23
|1 p.m.
|Ole Miss: Grove Bowl
Tom Hart, Matt Stinchcomb, Kris Budden
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|LSU: National L-Club Spring Game
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, TBD
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|USC: USC Football Spring Showcase
Matt Barrie, Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Molly McGrath
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Virginia Spring Game
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Kelsey Riggs
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Texas: Texas Football Orange-White Game
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Michael Griffin, Alex Loeb
|Longhorn Network
|Sun, Apr 24
|6 p.m.
|Jackson State: Blue & White Spring Game
Tiffany Greene, Charles Arbuckle, Jalyn Johnson
|ESPNU
*Tape-delayed; live at 1 p.m. on ACCNX
Spring Access Shows
|Date
|Time (ET)
|School
|Network
|TBD
|TBD
|Tennessee Football: Spring Access
|SEC Network