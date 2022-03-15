ESPN’s Spring Football Coverage Kicks Off with 70+ Hours of Programming

ESPN’s Spring Football Coverage Kicks Off with 70+ Hours of Programming

  • USC, Georgia and Jackson State Spring Games Set for ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, respectively
  • Pro Days Programming on SEC Network and ACC Network

ESPN networks are set for a full slate of spring football beginning in mid-March, as spring games and Pro Days dominate the college football landscape throughout March and April.

Spring game action begins with Georgia Tech’s White & Gold Game on Thursday, March 17 on ACC Network, one of nearly three dozen team exhibitions scheduled across ESPN platforms over the next six weeks.

Coming off the College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia will participate in their annual G-Day activities on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Bulldogs will also have their Pro Day televised by SEC Network on Wednesday, March 16 at 11 a.m.

Georgia’s Pro Day is one of several airing across ESPN networks this spring. Pro Days from Ole Miss and Alabama are set for the following two Wednesdays in March on SECN, with additional pre-NFL Draft coverage from Pro Days at Clemson, Pittsburgh and UNC on ACC Network. Pro Day events typically include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical jump and broad jump, as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts for players entering the NFL Draft.

ESPN and ESPNU will also feature live spring game action, as Lincoln Riley’s first USC Football Spring Showcase will air on ESPN at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. Closing out college football’s spring season on ESPN networks, Jackson State’s Blue & White Spring Game is set for Sunday, April 24 on ESPNU.

More details regarding SEC Network’s and ACC Network’s spring football programming can be found on ESPNPressRoom.com.

Pro Days – TV Schedule

Date Time (ET) School Network
Wed, Mar 16 11 a.m. Georgia SEC Network
Thu, Mar 17 10 a.m. Clemson ACC Network
Mon, Mar 21 TBD Pittsburgh ACC Network
Wed, Mar 23 3 p.m. Ole Miss SEC Network
Mon, Mar 28 10 a.m. UNC ACC Network
Wed, Mar 30 3 p.m. Alabama SEC Network

Spring Football – TV Schedule

Date Time (ET) School Network
Thu, Mar 17 6 p.m. Georgia Tech: White & Gold Game
Chris Cotter, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris		 ACC Network
Sat, Mar 19 2 p.m. Missouri: Black & Gold Spring Game
Taylor Zarzour, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill		 SEC Network+/ESPN+
Fri, Apr 1 7 p.m. Syracuse Spring Game
Drew Carter, Barrett Brooks, Jalyn Johnson		 ACC Network
Sun, Apr 3 4 p.m. Louisville: Red-White Game
Wes Durham, Rocky Boiman, Katie George		 ACC Network
Sat, Apr 9 11 a.m. Boston College: Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game
Dave O’Brien, Rocky Boiman, Kelsey Riggs		 ACC Network
  1 p.m. Clemson: Orange and White Scrimmage
Roy Philpott, Eric Mac Lain, Katie George		 ACC Network
  Kentucky: Kentucky Blue/White Game
Mike Morgan, Deuce McAllister, Lauren Sisler		 SEC Network+/ESPN+
  2 p.m. Auburn: A-Day
TBD, Cole Cubelic, Tera Talmadge		 SEC Network+/ESPN+
  Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game
TBD, Dusty Dvoracek, Tiffany Blackmon		 SEC Network+/ESPN+
  3 p.m. North Carolina: Carolina Football Spring Game
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Taylor Davis		 ACC Network
  5 p.m. Florida State: Garnet and Gold Spring Football Game
Bill Roth, Forrest Conoly, Lericia Harris		 ACC Network
  7 p.m. NC State Spring Game*
Mike Monaco, Charles Arbuckle, Abby Labar		 ACC Network
  9 p.m. Pittsburgh: Blue-Gold Spring Game*
Chris Cotter, Rene Ingoglia, Dawn Davenport		 ACC Network
Sat, Apr 16 11 a.m. Tulane Spring Game ESPN+
  Noon Miami Spring Game
Jorge Sedano, Dusty Dvoracek, Sam Acho		 ACC Network
  Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tera Talmadge		 SEC Network+/ESPN+
  Mississippi State: Maroon-White Game
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Jalyn Johnson		 SEC Network+/ESPN+
  1 p.m. Georgia: G-Day
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George		 ESPN2
  Florida: Orange & Blue Game
Mike Corey, Chris Doering, Lauren Sisler		 SEC Network+/ESPN+
  2 p.m. Wake Forest Spring Game
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Tiffany Blackmon		 ACC Network
  Vanderbilt: Black and Gold Spring Game
Courtney Lyle, TBD, Dawn Davenport		 SEC Network+/ESPN+
  3 p.m. Alabama: A-Day
Matt Barrie, Matt Stinchcomb, Kris Budden		 SEC Network+/ESPN+
  4 p.m. Virginia Tech Spring Game
Bill Roth, Eddie Royal, Taylor Davis		 ACC Network
  6 p.m. Duke: Blue & White Game
Dave O’Brien, Dustin Fox, Alex Chappell		 ACC Network
  7 p.m. South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game
Roy Philpott, Hutson Mason, Lericia Harris		 SEC Network+/ESPN+
Fri, Apr 22 8 p.m. TCU: Friday Night Lights Spring Game Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sat, Apr 23 1 p.m. Ole Miss: Grove Bowl
Tom Hart, Matt Stinchcomb, Kris Budden		 SEC Network+/ESPN+
  2 p.m. LSU: National L-Club Spring Game
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, TBD		 SEC Network+/ESPN+
  3 p.m. USC: USC Football Spring Showcase
Matt Barrie, Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Molly McGrath		 ESPN
  4 p.m. Virginia Spring Game
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Kelsey Riggs		 ACC Network
  7:30 p.m. Texas: Texas Football Orange-White Game
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Michael Griffin, Alex Loeb		 Longhorn Network
Sun, Apr 24 6 p.m. Jackson State: Blue & White Spring Game
Tiffany Greene, Charles Arbuckle, Jalyn Johnson		 ESPNU

*Tape-delayed; live at 1 p.m. on ACCNX

Spring Access Shows

Date Time (ET) School Network
TBD TBD Tennessee Football: Spring Access SEC Network

 

