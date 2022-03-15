ESPN’s Spring Football Coverage Kicks Off with 70+ Hours of Programming

USC, Georgia and Jackson State Spring Games Set for ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, respectively

Pro Days Programming on SEC Network and ACC Network

ESPN networks are set for a full slate of spring football beginning in mid-March, as spring games and Pro Days dominate the college football landscape throughout March and April.

Spring game action begins with Georgia Tech’s White & Gold Game on Thursday, March 17 on ACC Network, one of nearly three dozen team exhibitions scheduled across ESPN platforms over the next six weeks.

Coming off the College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia will participate in their annual G-Day activities on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Bulldogs will also have their Pro Day televised by SEC Network on Wednesday, March 16 at 11 a.m.

Georgia’s Pro Day is one of several airing across ESPN networks this spring. Pro Days from Ole Miss and Alabama are set for the following two Wednesdays in March on SECN, with additional pre-NFL Draft coverage from Pro Days at Clemson, Pittsburgh and UNC on ACC Network. Pro Day events typically include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical jump and broad jump, as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts for players entering the NFL Draft.

ESPN and ESPNU will also feature live spring game action, as Lincoln Riley’s first USC Football Spring Showcase will air on ESPN at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. Closing out college football’s spring season on ESPN networks, Jackson State’s Blue & White Spring Game is set for Sunday, April 24 on ESPNU.

More details regarding SEC Network’s and ACC Network’s spring football programming can be found on ESPNPressRoom.com.

Pro Days – TV Schedule

Date Time (ET) School Network Wed, Mar 16 11 a.m. Georgia SEC Network Thu, Mar 17 10 a.m. Clemson ACC Network Mon, Mar 21 TBD Pittsburgh ACC Network Wed, Mar 23 3 p.m. Ole Miss SEC Network Mon, Mar 28 10 a.m. UNC ACC Network Wed, Mar 30 3 p.m. Alabama SEC Network

Spring Football – TV Schedule

Date Time (ET) School Network Thu, Mar 17 6 p.m. Georgia Tech: White & Gold Game

Chris Cotter, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris ACC Network Sat, Mar 19 2 p.m. Missouri: Black & Gold Spring Game

Taylor Zarzour, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill SEC Network+/ESPN+ Fri, Apr 1 7 p.m. Syracuse Spring Game

Drew Carter, Barrett Brooks, Jalyn Johnson ACC Network Sun, Apr 3 4 p.m. Louisville: Red-White Game

Wes Durham, Rocky Boiman, Katie George ACC Network Sat, Apr 9 11 a.m. Boston College: Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game

Dave O’Brien, Rocky Boiman, Kelsey Riggs ACC Network 1 p.m. Clemson: Orange and White Scrimmage

Roy Philpott, Eric Mac Lain, Katie George ACC Network Kentucky: Kentucky Blue/White Game

Mike Morgan, Deuce McAllister, Lauren Sisler SEC Network+/ESPN+ 2 p.m. Auburn: A-Day

TBD, Cole Cubelic, Tera Talmadge SEC Network+/ESPN+ Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game

TBD, Dusty Dvoracek, Tiffany Blackmon SEC Network+/ESPN+ 3 p.m. North Carolina: Carolina Football Spring Game

Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Taylor Davis ACC Network 5 p.m. Florida State: Garnet and Gold Spring Football Game

Bill Roth, Forrest Conoly, Lericia Harris ACC Network 7 p.m. NC State Spring Game*

Mike Monaco, Charles Arbuckle, Abby Labar ACC Network 9 p.m. Pittsburgh: Blue-Gold Spring Game*

Chris Cotter, Rene Ingoglia, Dawn Davenport ACC Network Sat, Apr 16 11 a.m. Tulane Spring Game ESPN+ Noon Miami Spring Game

Jorge Sedano, Dusty Dvoracek, Sam Acho ACC Network Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tera Talmadge SEC Network+/ESPN+ Mississippi State: Maroon-White Game

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Jalyn Johnson SEC Network+/ESPN+ 1 p.m. Georgia: G-Day

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George ESPN2 Florida: Orange & Blue Game

Mike Corey, Chris Doering, Lauren Sisler SEC Network+/ESPN+ 2 p.m. Wake Forest Spring Game

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Tiffany Blackmon ACC Network Vanderbilt: Black and Gold Spring Game

Courtney Lyle, TBD, Dawn Davenport SEC Network+/ESPN+ 3 p.m. Alabama: A-Day

Matt Barrie, Matt Stinchcomb, Kris Budden SEC Network+/ESPN+ 4 p.m. Virginia Tech Spring Game

Bill Roth, Eddie Royal, Taylor Davis ACC Network 6 p.m. Duke: Blue & White Game

Dave O’Brien, Dustin Fox, Alex Chappell ACC Network 7 p.m. South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game

Roy Philpott, Hutson Mason, Lericia Harris SEC Network+/ESPN+ Fri, Apr 22 8 p.m. TCU: Friday Night Lights Spring Game Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Apr 23 1 p.m. Ole Miss: Grove Bowl

Tom Hart, Matt Stinchcomb, Kris Budden SEC Network+/ESPN+ 2 p.m. LSU: National L-Club Spring Game

Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, TBD SEC Network+/ESPN+ 3 p.m. USC: USC Football Spring Showcase

Matt Barrie, Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Molly McGrath ESPN 4 p.m. Virginia Spring Game

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Kelsey Riggs ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Texas: Texas Football Orange-White Game

Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Michael Griffin, Alex Loeb Longhorn Network Sun, Apr 24 6 p.m. Jackson State: Blue & White Spring Game

Tiffany Greene, Charles Arbuckle, Jalyn Johnson ESPNU

*Tape-delayed; live at 1 p.m. on ACCNX

Spring Access Shows