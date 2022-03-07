More Shots, More Players, More Feeds at THE PLAYERS Championship Starting Tuesday, March 8, from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on PGAT TOUR LIVE Exclusively on ESPN+

Up to 21 live streams of enhanced coverage, in addition to Marquee and Featured Group feeds

Every shot on the iconic TPC Sawgrass No. 17 island green captured live, all four days

Thursday, Friday coverage includes 10 major champions, all of the top 10 world-ranked players

Expanded pre-tournament coverage of practice rounds, course analysis, player interviews, and more

Live presentation of the Military Appreciation Day Concert featuring multi-platinum recording artist Kelsea Ballerini performing on the No. 17 island green on Tuesday, March 8

Live coverage of the traditional #17 Caddie Competition on No. 17

Pre-event coverage begins tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, March 13

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ this week will present unprecedented, enhanced coverage of the PGA TOUR’s premier event, THE PLAYERS Championship, from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Showcasing the strongest tournament field of any TOUR event of the season, PGA TOUR LIVE will have up to 21 feeds covering every shot of every group on every hole during each morning of the tournament, in addition to a Main Feed and Featured Groups, Featured Holes and Marquee Group streams each day. Pre-tournament coverage begins Tuesday, March 8, at 2 p.m. ET.

Throughout all four days of the tournament, fans watching on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will be able to witness every shot played on the par-3 No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass, one of the most iconic holes in golf, designed to strike fear in every player and create plenty of late-round drama for all fans. The Featured Holes coverage will also showcase the par-3 No. 3, the drivable par-4 12th, and the par-5 16th.

Marquee and Featured Groups on PGA TOUR LIVE on Thursday and Friday include all of the top 10 ranked players in the world, 10 major champions, four former PLAYERS champions, five of the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings, and more.

TUESDAY | March 8

Pre-Tournament Coverage | 2 p.m. ET

Practice rounds, course analysis and player interviews.

Military Appreciation Day Concert | 4:30 p.m. ET

Performing on the No. 17 island green at TPC Sawgrass, two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated songwriter and producer Kelsea Ballerini will headline the tournament’s Military Appreciation Day Concert.

WEDNESDAY | March 9

Pre-Tournament Coverage | 2 p.m. ET

Practice rounds, course analysis and player interviews. Includes live coverage of the traditional #17 Caddie Competition at the 17th Hole island green at TPC Sawgrass. The closest-to-the-pin contest is held in honor of Bruce Edwards, the longtime caddie and friend of golf legend Tom Watson. Edwards died in 2004 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and the event raises money for the Bruce Edwards Foundation for ALS Research.

THURSDAY | March 10

Main Feed starts at 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7:15 a.m. ET

Enhanced Coverage | 6:45 a.m. ET

Individual feeds capturing every shot of every group on every hole in the morning

Marquee Group | 7:45 a.m. ET | World Nos. 1, 3 and 4, 2021 FedExCup champion

Patrick Cantlay – No. 4 world ranking, 2021 FedExCup champion, six-time TOUR winner, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Jon Rahm – Current world No. 1 ranked player, 2021 U.S. Open champion, six-time PGA TOUR winner

Viktor Hovland – No. 3 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET | Two PLAYERS champions with world No. 13

Sergio Garcia – 2008 PLAYERS champion, 11-time PGA TOUR winner, 2017 Masters champion, 16-time DP World Tour winner

Adam Scott – 2004 PLAYERS champion, 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

Louis Oosthuizen – No. 13 world ranking, The Open Championship winner in 2010, nine-time DP World Tour winner

Three winners on TOUR in this year, likely Presidents Cup teammates

Hideki Matsuyama – No. 11 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR champion, won this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii

Cameron Smith – No. 10 world ranking, Four-time TOUR winner, won this year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions with a TOUR record 34 under par to take victory by one stroke over Rahm

Joaquin Niemann – Won this year’s Genesis Invitational by two strokes over Morikawa and Cameron Young for second career TOUR victory, currently 9th in FedExCup standings

Featured Group 1 | 12 p.m. ET | Two FedExCup champions

Jordan Spieth – No. 14 world ranking, Three-time major champion,12-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion

Dustin Johnson – No. 9 world ranking, 24-time TOUR winner, two-time major champion, two-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2020 FedExCup champion

Daniel Berger – No. 20 world ranking, Four-time TOUR winner

Featured Group 2 | 12 p.m. ET – Last two PLAYERS champions with world No. 2

Rory McIlroy – 2019 PLAYERS champion, No. 6 world ranking, 20-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, two-time FedExCup champion

Justin Thomas – 2021 PLAYERS champion, No. 8 world ranking, 14-time TOUR winner, 2017 PGA Champion, two-time PGA TOUR leading money winner

Collin Morikawa – No. 2 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

FRIDAY | March 11

Main Feed starts at 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7:15 a.m. ET

Enhanced Coverage | 6:45 a.m. ET

Individual feeds capturing every shot of every group on every hole in the morning

Marquee Group | 7:45 a.m. ET

McIlroy, Thomas, Morikawa

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Spieth, Johnson, Berger

Olympic Gold medalist, winner of two of the last four TOUR events, four-time major winner

Xander Schauffele – No. 7 world ranking, Olympic Gold medalist, four-time TOUR winner

Scottie Scheffler – New No. 1 in current FedExCup standings, No. 5 world ranking, won two of the last four TOUR events (WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational) for first two career TOUR victories, 2020 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Brooks Koepka – Four-time major champion, eight-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR leading money winner

Featured Group 1 | 12 p.m. ET

Garcia, Scott, Oosthuizen

Featured Group 2 | 12 p.m. ET

Cantlay, Rahm, Hovland

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN + will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Enhanced Coverage of THE PLAYERS Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, March 10 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Enhanced Coverage Individual feeds covering each group on the course 7:15 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 3, 17 Par 4 | No. 12 Par 5 | No. 16 Featured Groups Sergio Garcia / Adam Scott / Louis Oosthuizen Hideki Matsuyama / Cameron Smith / Joaquin Niemann 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group Patrick Cantlay / Jon Rahm / Viktor Hovland 12 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jordan Spieth / Dustin Johnson / Daniel Berger Featured Group 2 Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas / Collin Morikawa Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 17 Par 5 | No. 16 Friday, March 11 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Enhanced Coverage Individual feeds covering each group on the course 7:15 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 3, 17 Par 4 | No. 12 Par 5 | No. 16 Featured Groups Jordan Spieth / Dustin Johnson / Daniel Berger Xander Schauffele / Scottie Scheffler / Brooks Koepka 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas / Collin Morikawa 12 p.m. Featured Group 1 Sergio Garcia / Adam Scott / Louis Oosthuizen Featured Group 2 Patrick Cantlay / Jon Rahm / Viktor Hovland Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 17 Par 5 | No. 16

America’s Caddie at THE PLAYERS

In an all-new episode of America’s Caddie premiering this week exclusively on ESPN+, host Michael Collins previews THE PLAYERS Championship, taking fans onto the pristine grounds of TPC Sawgrass to learn the secrets behind how the agronomy team keeps the course tournament-ready all year long, and to hear stories from “Barber to THE PLAYERS” Paul Mahla about cutting the hair of the game’s greatest legends. Collins also takes on the greatest finishing stretch in golf with Pro Football Hall of Famer and Raiders legend Tim Brown, and catches up with THE PLAYERS defending champion Justin Thomas, as the 14-time TOUR winner looks to make history as the first to win back-to-back titles. As a bonus, Collins “eats his own face” on custom donuts from The Mini Bar at the 10th Hole.

THE PLAYERS on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/Golf or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute coverage of THE PLAYERS Championship and PGA TOUR news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by the ESPN Golf Staff.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage of the PGA TOUR, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming than was available before, totaling more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

