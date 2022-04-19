ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Present Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker on Saturday, April 23, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Rivalry match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund – German soccer’s most successful clubs

Derek Rae leads English and Spanish commentators calling the match from Munich’s Allianz Arena – a first for Bundesliga on ESPN networks

ABC will broadcast Der Klassiker, German football’s fiercest rivalry match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund, on Saturday, April 23, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Spanish-language telecast will be on ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will live stream the match in English and Spanish.

Commentators Derek Rae and Lutz Pfannenstiel (English), and Ricardo Ortiz and Andres Agulla (Spanish) will call the match from FC Bayern’s Allianz Arena in Munich, marking the first time ESPN match commentators will be on site for a Bundesliga match on a Disney Media network. Pitch-side reporting and analysis will feature ESPN Germany-based Bundesliga reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt, alongside analyst Arne Friedrich and special guest Bastian Schweinsteiger – 2014 World Cup champion, 2013 German Player of the Year, and FC Bayern legend.

Kay Murray and analyst Taylor Twellman will host the English-language ESPN FC studio shows on ABC and ESPN+. Spanish-language studio team on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ are Antonio Valle and Mario Carrillo hosting Futbol Center with on-site reporting from Allianz Arena by Ortiz and Agulla.

With four match fixtures remaining in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season, FC Bayern are atop the league standings at 72 points, nine more than second-place Borussia Dortmund (63 points). If FC Bayern München wins Saturday’s Der Klassiker against its biggest rival Dortmund, the team will clinch its 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on ABC – an unprecedented record among top-five European leagues. Additionally, Saturday’s Der Klassiker will be the last meeting in this rivalry between two of the leading forwards in German football: FC Bayern München’s Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland with Borussia Dortmund.

Der Klassiker Saturday Schedule on ABC/ESPN+:

Date Time (ET) Program Platform(s) Sat, Apr 23 11:30 a.m. Der Klassiker Pregame Special (English) ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Futbol Center – FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund Pregame Antonio Valle and Mario Carrillo (Ricardo Ortiz and Andres Agulla from site) ESPN Deportes 12 p.m. ESPN FC – FC Bayern München-Borussia Dortmund Pregame Special Kay Murray and Taylor Twellman ABC, ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund Derek Rae and Lutz Pfannenstiel (Pitch-side: Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Bastian Schweinsteiger) Ricardo Ortiz and Andres Agulla ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Spanish-language match window: 12:15 p.m., ESPN+) 2:30 p.m. ESPN FC Postgame Murray and Twellman (pitch-side: Rhind-Tutt, Friedrich and Schweinsteiger) ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. SportsCenter Antonio Rodriguez and Paulina Garcia (Ortiz and Agulla from site) ESPN Deportes

*subject to change

Surround Content:

Bundesliga Weekly (ESPN+, Wednesday, 5:30-6 p.m. ET): The 30-minute English-language program will focus on the FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund match

The 30-minute English-language program will focus on the FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund match ESPN FC (ESPN+, daily at 6 p.m.): Host Dan Thomas and a rotating team of analysts will preview Saturday’s Der Klassiker matchups beginning with a Der Klassiker preview special on Friday. The leading soccer news, highlights and opinion program will also feature a post-game edition from Allianz Arena with Rhind-Tutt, Friedrich and Schweinsteiger

Host Dan Thomas and a rotating team of analysts will preview Saturday’s Der Klassiker matchups beginning with a Der Klassiker preview special on Friday. The leading soccer news, highlights and opinion program will also feature a post-game edition from Allianz Arena with Rhind-Tutt, Friedrich and Schweinsteiger Fuera de Juego (ESPN+, daily at 6 p.m.): The daily Spanish-language soccer studio program will preview and discuss the matchups on Friday’s program

The daily Spanish-language soccer studio program will preview and discuss the matchups on Friday’s program Futbol Americas (ESPN+, Thursday at 8:30 p.m.): Hosts Mauricio Pedroza and Herculez Gomez will take a look at Canadian Alphonso Davies’ best moments in Der Klassiker and in FC Bayern’s Champions League quarterfinals against Villarreal, and discuss the impact of U.S. star Gio Reyna’s absence on Borussia Dortmund, and more

Hosts Mauricio Pedroza and Herculez Gomez will take a look at Canadian Alphonso Davies’ best moments in Der Klassiker and in FC Bayern’s Champions League quarterfinals against Villarreal, and discuss the impact of U.S. star Gio Reyna’s absence on Borussia Dortmund, and more Jorge Ramos y su Banda (ESPN+, weekdays at 4 p.m.): Friday’s edition, simulcast live on ESPN Deportes, will feature segments previewing Der Klassiker, including reporting from Allianz Arena in Munich from Agulla and Ortiz.

Click here for weekly schedule of all soccer matches on ESPN platforms.

– 30 –