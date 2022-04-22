April 22 – 24: Copa Del Rey Final, Der Klassiker, MLS and LaLiga on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Copa Del Rey Final on ESPN+ exclusively Sat. at 4 p.m. ET

Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Sat. at 12:30 pm ET

Three MLS games on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, Nine on ESPN+ this Sat. and Sun.

LaLiga’s No. 2 FC Barcelona exclusively on ESPN+ Sun. at 3 p.m. ET

Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com , ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App



COPA DEL REY FINAL EXCLUSIVELY ON ESPN+

Real Betis vs. Valencia CF on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET



ESPN+ will stream Spain’s top Cup competition, the 2022 Copa Del Rey final between Real Betis and Valencia CF, live from Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain, on Saturday, April 23 at 4 p.m. ET. This is Real Betis’s fifth Copa del Rey final appearance and first since winning the title in 2005. Valencia CF competed 18 times in the final (4th most in history), and this will be their first appearance since winning the title in 2019 after defeating FC Barcelona. Coverage on ESPN+ will be available in English and Spanish.

BUNDESLIGA

FC Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET



Der Klassiker, German football’s fiercest rivalry match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund, will be available on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Saturday, April 23, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET from FC Bayern’s Allianz Arena in Munich. The Spanish-language telecast will be on ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will live stream the match in English and Spanish. More details on Der Klassiker on HERE.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

ESPN’s 2022 Major League Soccer season coverage continues with live presentations of Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire on Saturday, April 23, beginning at 5 p.m. ET from Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota. On Sunday, April 24, ESPN will televise Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC at 1 p.m. ET from DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls at 3:30 p.m. ET from Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL. Spanish-language telecasts of all three matchups will be on ESPN Deportes.

MLS Live on ESPN+ heads into another action-filled weekend featuring matchups with top-ranked teams from each conference — Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia Union and No. 2 Real Salt Lake (Western Conference). Highlights include:

Saturday

Sunday

New York City FC vs. Toronto FC | 5 p.m. ET

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

Studio Coverage on ESPN+

ESPN FC – This week, the daily soccer news, information, highlights, and analysis program exclusively on ESPN+ will carry MLS segments.

Futbol Americas – Hosted by Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar , the soccer studio show, exclusively on ESPN+ on Mondays and Thursdays at 8:30 p.m., continues its coverage of Major League Soccer, Liga MX and other international leagues. Highlights this week include:

LALIGA



FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Xavi’s No. 2 FC Barcelona and forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang host Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Sunday. FC Barcelona is tied in points with Sevilla FC (63) and will battle to score on Sunday to maintain its second rank in LaLiga standings.

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL