ESPN Begins NBA Postseason Run with Exclusive Coverage of Meta Quest Play-In Tournament Games Starting Wednesday, April 13

ESPN Tips Off Coverage of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google with Five Nationally-Televised First Round Games on ESPN Platforms

ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Meta Quest Play-In Tournament Games

ESPN will exclusively televise three games of the Meta Quest Play-In Tournament, beginning with an elimination game doubleheader this Wednesday, April 13, and continuing with another elimination game on Friday, April 15. The Meta Quest Play-In Tournament will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference.

ESPN’s coverage begins on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET with NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew, hosted by Mike Greenberg, analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose, plus Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The action tips off at 7 p.m. as the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young (9th place) will host the Charlotte Hornets and LaMelo Ball (10th place). The team of Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen, analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, reporter Lisa Salters and officiating expert Steve Javie will provide commentary for the game. The winner of Wednesday’s contest will advance to Friday’s Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament final to determine who will earn the 8th seed and advance to the NBA playoffs.

Wednesday’s Play-In Tournament doubleheader continues at 9:30 p.m. as the New Orleans Pelicans and CJ McCollum (9th place) host the San Antonio Spurs and Dejounte Murray (10th place). Mark Jones will call the game alongside Hall of Fame commentator Doris Burke, reporter Cassidy Hubbarth and Javie.

ESPN Radio will provide coverage of Play-In Tournament games on both Wednesday and Friday, with commentary from Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo, Sean Kelley and Kelenna Azubuike.

Christine Williamson will host Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pre-game show, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Hoop Streams is available on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App.

First Round Presented by Mountain Dew Tips Off on ESPN

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel will tip off with five nationally televised first round games on ESPN platforms this weekend, including a Saturday quadrupleheader with games at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on ESPN and an 8:30 p.m. nightcap on ABC. The action continues on Sunday afternoon on ABC.

Play-In Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, April 13 6:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, Adrian Wojnarowski. ESPN, ESPN App Wed, April 13 7 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks ESPN: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Wed, April 13 9:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans ESPN: Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Kelenna Azubuike ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Fri, April 15 TBD TBD ESPN: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Fri, April 15 TBD TBD Sean Kelley, Kelenna Azubuike ESPN Radio, ESPN App

First Round – Game 1 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Platform(s) Sat, April 16 12 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew ESPN, ESPN App Sat, April 16 1 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN, ESPN App Sat, April 16 3:30 p.m. Western Conference 7th seed vs. Memphis Grizzlies ESPN, ESPN App Sat, April 16 6 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN, ESPN App Sat, April 16 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew ABC, ESPN App Sat, April 16 8:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Sun, April 17 TBD NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew ABC, ESPN App Sun, April 17 TBD TBD ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App

The 2021-22 regular season viewership for the NBA on ABC was up from the last two years, according to Nielsen. The 19-game package averaged 3,026,000 viewers, up 13 percent vs. last season and up three percent from the 2019-2020 campaign. For more information, visit ESPN Press Room.

