ESPN Begins NBA Postseason Run with Exclusive Coverage of Meta Quest Play-In Tournament Games Starting Wednesday, April 13
Coverage Continues on Friday With Final Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Game on ESPN
ESPN Tips Off Coverage of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google with Five Nationally-Televised First Round Games on ESPN Platforms
ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Meta Quest Play-In Tournament Games
ESPN will exclusively televise three games of the Meta Quest Play-In Tournament, beginning with an elimination game doubleheader this Wednesday, April 13, and continuing with another elimination game on Friday, April 15. The Meta Quest Play-In Tournament will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference.
ESPN’s coverage begins on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET with NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew, hosted by Mike Greenberg, analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose, plus Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
The action tips off at 7 p.m. as the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young (9th place) will host the Charlotte Hornets and LaMelo Ball (10th place). The team of Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen, analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, reporter Lisa Salters and officiating expert Steve Javie will provide commentary for the game. The winner of Wednesday’s contest will advance to Friday’s Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament final to determine who will earn the 8th seed and advance to the NBA playoffs.
Wednesday’s Play-In Tournament doubleheader continues at 9:30 p.m. as the New Orleans Pelicans and CJ McCollum (9th place) host the San Antonio Spurs and Dejounte Murray (10th place). Mark Jones will call the game alongside Hall of Fame commentator Doris Burke, reporter Cassidy Hubbarth and Javie.
ESPN Radio will provide coverage of Play-In Tournament games on both Wednesday and Friday, with commentary from Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo, Sean Kelley and Kelenna Azubuike.
Christine Williamson will host Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pre-game show, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Hoop Streams is available on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App.
First Round Presented by Mountain Dew Tips Off on ESPN
The 2022 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel will tip off with five nationally televised first round games on ESPN platforms this weekend, including a Saturday quadrupleheader with games at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on ESPN and an 8:30 p.m. nightcap on ABC. The action continues on Sunday afternoon on ABC.
Play-In Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Commentators
|Platform(s)
|Wed, April 13
|6:30 p.m.
|NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew
|Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, Adrian Wojnarowski.
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Wed, April 13
|7 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks
|ESPN: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie
ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo
|ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App
|Wed, April 13
|9:30 p.m.
|San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|ESPN: Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie
ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Kelenna Azubuike
|ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App
|Fri, April 15
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie
ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo
|ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App
|Fri, April 15
|TBD
|TBD
|Sean Kelley, Kelenna Azubuike
|ESPN Radio, ESPN App
First Round – Game 1 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform(s)
|Sat, April 16
|12 p.m.
|NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Sat, April 16
|1 p.m.
|Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Sat, April 16
|3:30 p.m.
|Western Conference 7th seed vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Sat, April 16
|6 p.m.
|Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Sat, April 16
|8 p.m.
|NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew
|ABC, ESPN App
|Sat, April 16
|8:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
|ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App
|Sun, April 17
|TBD
|NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew
|ABC, ESPN App
|Sun, April 17
|TBD
|TBD
|ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App
The 2021-22 regular season viewership for the NBA on ABC was up from the last two years, according to Nielsen. The 19-game package averaged 3,026,000 viewers, up 13 percent vs. last season and up three percent from the 2019-2020 campaign. For more information, visit ESPN Press Room.
