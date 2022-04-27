PGA TOUR LIVE Four-Stream Coverage of the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Exclusively on ESPN+

Coverage begins at 8:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, May 1

Marquee and Featured Groups include major champions Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Graeme McDowell, Gary Woodland

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream four-feed coverage of the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers. The Mexico Open, considered the country’s national championship, dates back to 1944 and is making its debut this season on the PGA TOUR schedule as an official FedExCup event.

A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 8:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by a Marquee Group feed at 9:15 a.m. ET, and Featured Groups and Featured Holes streams at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Featured Holes feed will show four par-3 holes on the Vidanta Vallarta course: Nos. 5, 9, 13, and 17.

THURSDAY | April 28

Main Feed starts at 8:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9:15 a.m. ET

Jon Rahm – No. 2 world ranking, 2021 U.S. Open champion, six-time PGA TOUR winner

Cameron Champ – Three-time TOUR winner

Charles Howell III – Three-time TOUR winner, 2001 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Groups | 9:30 a.m. ET

Patrick Reed – 2018 Masters champion, nine-time TOUR winner

Brendan Todd – Three-time TOUR winner

Sebastian Muñoz – TOUR winner (2019 Sanderson Farms Championship)

Pat Perez – Three-time TOUR winner

Camilo Villegas – Four-time TOUR winner

Sahith Theegala– Finished third at 2022 WM Phoenix Open, 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

Featured Group 1 | 3:30 p.m. ET

Graeme McDowell – 2010 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner, 11 DP World Tour wins

Gary Woodland – 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner

Carlos Ortiz – TOUR winner (2020 Vivint Houston Open)

Featured Group 2 | 3:30 p.m. ET

Tony Finau – Two-time TOUR winner

Abraham Ancer – TOUR winner (2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational)

Kevin Na – Five-time TOUR winner

FRIDAY | April 29

Main Feed starts at 8:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9:15 a.m. ET

Finau, Ancer, Na

Featured Groups | 9:30 a.m. ET

McDowell, Woodland, Ortiz

Emiliano Grillo – TOUR winner (2016 Fortinet Championship), 2016 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Cameron Tringale – Won 2014 QBE Shootout with Jason Day

Russell Knox – Two-time PGA TOUR winner

Featured Group 1 | 3 p.m. ET

Reed, Todd, Muñoz

Featured Group 2 | 3 p.m. ET

Rahm, Champ, Howell

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of the Mexico Open | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, April 28 8:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:15 a.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm / Cameron Champ / Charles Howell III 9:30 a.m. Featured Groups Patrick Reed / Brendon Todd / Sebastian Munoz Pat Perez / Camilo Villegas / Sahith Theegala Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 5, 9, 13, 17 3:30 p.m. Featured Group 1 Graeme McDowell / Gary Woodland / Carlos Ortiz Featured Group 2 Tony Finau / Abraham Ancer / Kevin Na Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 9 Par 3 | No. 17 Friday, April 29 8:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:15 a.m. Marquee Group Tony Finau / Abraham Ancer / Kevin Na 9:30 a.m. Featured Groups Graeme McDowell / Gary Woodland / Carlos Ortiz Emiliano Grillo / Cameron Tringale / Russell Knox Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 5, 9, 13, 17 3:30 p.m. Featured Group 1 Patrick Reed / Brendon Todd / Sebastian Munoz Featured Group 2 Jon Rahm / Cameron Champ / Charles Howell Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 9 Par 3 | No. 17

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

