VIDEO: Second 2022 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay

NFL

VIDEO: Second 2022 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay

Photo of Lily Blum Lily Blum Follow on Twitter 3 mins ago
Nashville, TN - April 26, 2019: Todd McShay on the set of NFL Draft Countdown during the 2019 NFL Draft. (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

On April 20, ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst, Todd McShay held his second and final NFL Draft media call. McShay discussed his latest mock draft and answered questions from the media on the upcoming NFL Draft.

ESPN’s extensive NFL Draft multi-platform programming and analysis will continue through next week. More information on NFL Draft programming can be found here.

For information on The Walt Disney Company’s extensive 2022 NFL Draft coverage on ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio, and multiple social networks, click here.

Notes on topics discussed on the call can be found below the video.

1:28 – On Alabama prospects.

3:54 – On the Ravens and their pick positioning.

6:10 – On the Bears and OL/WR picks.

9:56 – On the Georgia prospects.

13:00 – On E.J. Perry.

14:52 – On who the Vikings will target on Day 2 and 3.

18:40 – On signing Deebo Samuel vs. picking someone in the Draft.

22:13 – On Quay Walker.

24:55 – On the Bengals and their pick positioning.

29:45 – On Auburn’s Roger McCreary.

32:10 – On off-the-ball linebackers.

35:30 – On Oklahoma State’s Malcolm Rodriguez.

37:55 – On where and when the Saints should take a QB.

41:45 – On Michigan’s David Ojabo.

44:55 – On League-wide QB situation.

49:23 – On the Eagles’ first round options.

52:30 – On Nevada’s Carson Strong.

54:50 – On this year’s mock Draft accuracy.

58:26 – On Kenneth Walker III and running backs in general.

Tags
Photo of Lily Blum

Lily Blum

Based in New York City, Lily Blum is a Senior Publicist with a focus on ESPN’s NFL portfolio.
Back to top button
Close