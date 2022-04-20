VIDEO: Second 2022 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay

On April 20, ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst, Todd McShay held his second and final NFL Draft media call. McShay discussed his latest mock draft and answered questions from the media on the upcoming NFL Draft.

Notes on topics discussed on the call can be found below the video.

1:28 – On Alabama prospects.

3:54 – On the Ravens and their pick positioning.

6:10 – On the Bears and OL/WR picks.

9:56 – On the Georgia prospects.

13:00 – On E.J. Perry.

14:52 – On who the Vikings will target on Day 2 and 3.

18:40 – On signing Deebo Samuel vs. picking someone in the Draft.

22:13 – On Quay Walker.

24:55 – On the Bengals and their pick positioning.

29:45 – On Auburn’s Roger McCreary.

32:10 – On off-the-ball linebackers.

35:30 – On Oklahoma State’s Malcolm Rodriguez.

37:55 – On where and when the Saints should take a QB.

41:45 – On Michigan’s David Ojabo.

44:55 – On League-wide QB situation.

49:23 – On the Eagles’ first round options.

52:30 – On Nevada’s Carson Strong.

54:50 – On this year’s mock Draft accuracy.

58:26 – On Kenneth Walker III and running backs in general.