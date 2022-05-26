College Football on ESPN: An Unparalleled Portfolio of Marquee Rivalries, Conference Championship Contests and Expansive Postseason Action

ABC Kickoff Week Features College Football’s Top Brands, Big Names

First Three Weeks Highlighted By 100+ Games; Nearly 1,000 Games All Season

ESPN+ Continues Extensive College Football Coverage

Bowl Season Returns with 40 Bowl Games, College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship

ESPN welcomes back college football in 2022 with an unrivaled collection of top rivalries, non-conference matchups, in-state showdowns, conference championship clashes and premier postseason programming. ESPN will present approximately 1,000 regular season games across all platforms, readying for the return of a 40-game Bowl Season schedule that includes the exclusive presentation of the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl, and culminating with the CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Twenty-four of ESPN.com’s Updated Way-Too-Early Top 25 teams will be in action during ESPN’s early season slate and special date games, with 12 conferences represented and teams from all 10 FBS conferences booked for matchups across ESPN’s industry-leading college football portfolio. Games are set for all ESPN networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Longhorn Network, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ (SECN+) and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Kickoff Week

As previously announced, ABC’s Labor Day Weekend coverage includes defending national champion Georgia and Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon facing off at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff, Notre Dame and Ohio State showcased on ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, and the Sunday night showdown (Sept. 4) between Florida State and LSU at the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff.

On ESPN Saturday, a pair of early-season non-conference showcases are set for afternoon and primetime presentations. At 3:30 p.m. ET, CFP semifinalist Cincinnati kicks off the season against Arkansas, followed by defending Pac-12 champion Utah against Florida at the Swamp at 7 p.m. ESPN starts the day with in-state action, as NC State takes on East Carolina in Greenville at noon.

An all-ACC matchup is scheduled for ESPN on Labor Day Monday, as Clemson and Georgia Tech face off in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

Kicking off the official launch of the college football season is the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Dating back to 1895, the Backyard Brawl is one of the sport’s oldest rivalries, with the Mountaineers and Panthers matching up 104 times – though this much anticipated game will be their first clash since 2011.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, unveiled a 20-game schedule of events for the 2022 college football season. The slate of owned and operated events will feature three early-season kickoff games, announced in full here.

ESPN Events, in tandem with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), presents the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff in Week 0 for the second consecutive season. This year, Howard and Alabama State will match up on Saturday, Aug. 27 on ESPN at 7 p.m.

ESPN Events will also host a pair of kickoff games in Montgomery, Ala. Jacksonville State will meet Stephen F. Austin in the ninth FCS Kickoff on Saturday, Aug. 27 (3:30 p.m., ESPN). A week later, Tuskegee plays Fort Valley State in the second annual Boeing Red Tails Classic – a matchup of HBCU programs that honors the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen – on Sunday, Sept. 4 (7 p.m., ESPNU). Both games will be played at Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl, which celebrates its 100th year this college football season.

SEC Network

SEC Network kicks off the season in Knoxville on Thursday, Sept. 1 with Tennessee hosting Ball State at 7 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. SECN is then set for a trio of tripleheaders to kickoff 2022, including SEC Saturday Night matchups featuring CFP finalist Alabama in Week 1 (Saturday, Sept. 3 | 7:30 p.m.) and an all-Florida feature with USF traveling to Gainesville to take on Florida in Week 3 (Saturday, Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m.). Last season’s championship game participants, Georgia and Alabama, are set for the 4 p.m. window on SECN in Weeks 2 & 3, respectively. Overall, the network boasts a comprehensive slate each week of the season, with more details here.

ACC Network

ACC Network opens its fourth season with a pair of Week 0 matchups on Saturday, Aug. 27 followed by three straight days of games in Week 1, beginning with VMI at Wake Forest on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston College hosting Rutgers kicks off a Saturday tripleheader on the network at noon on Sept. 3 ending with ACC Atlantic Division foes Louisville and Syracuse facing off for this season’s first installment of ACC Network Primetime Football at 8 p.m. A tripleheader capped by a primetime conference clash between Boston College and Virginia Tech (8 p.m.) highlights Week 2, while Week 3 features a quadruple header beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. More information on the opening weeks of football on ACCN can be found here.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

A record number of Big 12 games are featured on ESPN+ this fall, with a dozen contests featuring nine different Big 12 teams scheduled across the first three weeks and as many as 15 total games likely throughout the season. In Week 2, Kansas and West Virginia brace for an early season Big 12 battle on the platform, with the showdown set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Defending Big 12 champion Baylor opens up the season on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, hosting Albany on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

ESPN+

More than 50 games are slated for ESPN+ in the first three weeks of the 2022 season, including the debut of SoonerVision on ESPN+, as Oklahoma plays host to Kent State in Week 2 (Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.).

All 14 Southeastern Conference schools will appear on ESPN+ once this fall. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

A pair of ACC contests is set for ESPN+, including Western Carolina at Georgia Tech in Week 2 and North Carolina A&T at Duke in Week 3. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on ACCNX, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

The American returns for its third season on ESPN+, with approximately 25 total games planned throughout the season, and ESPN+ will also feature games from Conference USA, MAC, Sun Belt and more, with more than 150 total FBS games expected on the platform throughout the season.

Week 2

An early-season Pac-12 presentation is set for ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, as USC and new head coach Lincoln Riley travel northward to Palo Alto for Riley’s first Pac-12 conference game, with the Trojans slated for primetime play against Stanford. Earlier in the day on ABC, Penn State hosts Ohio at noon and Tennessee travels to Heinz Field to take on Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. On ESPN, a duo of SEC showdowns is scheduled for afternoon and primetime action, as Arkansas welcomes South Carolina at noon and Florida plays host to SEC East rival Kentucky at 7 p.m. in primetime. On ESPN2’s College Football Primetime presented by SONOS, Oklahoma State and Arizona State battle at 7:30 p.m.

Week 3

An SEC-themed tripleheader on ESPN is slated for Week 3’s Saturday, starting with Georgia at South Carolina at noon, followed by Mississippi State at LSU at 6 p.m. and closing out the night with Miami at Texas A&M at 9 p.m. On ABC, Michigan hosts UConn at noon Saturday, with Ole Miss traveling to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m., followed by Michigan State and Washington facing off in Seattle on ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One.

Longhorn Network

LHN will exclusively televise two Texas football games during Weeks 1 and 3. The Longhorns open their season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Louisiana-Monroe on LHN at 7 p.m. CT. LHN will also televise Texas’ Week 3 game against UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. CT. More.

ESPN Special Date Games Set for Spotlight

In addition to the first three weeks, ESPN has teed up an expansive schedule of marquee matchups for viewers to mark on their calendars, including ESPN’s signature slate of mid-week games. Highlights include:

Week 4 Wisconsin at Ohio State (Saturday at time TBD, ABC) Virginia at Syracuse (Friday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN) Wyoming at BYU (Saturday – time/network TBD)

Week 5 Tulane at Houston (Friday at 7 p.m., ESPN) Washington at UCLA (Friday at 10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Week 6 Red River Showdown: Texas vs. Oklahoma (Saturday at time TBD, ABC)

Week 7 Navy at SMU (Friday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN) Arkansas at BYU (Saturday – time/network TBD)

Week 9 Virginia Tech at NC State (Thursday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Week 10 Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (Thursday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN) Return of the MAC: mid-week MACtion begins on Tuesday, Nov. 1

Week 11 Notre Dame vs. Navy (Saturday at noon, ABC or ESPN)

Rivalry Week (Week 13) Florida at Florida State (Friday at 7:30 p.m., ABC) Baylor at Texas (Friday at time TBD, ABC or ESPN) Mississippi State at Ole Miss (Thursday at 7 p.m., ESPN) NC State at North Carolina (Friday at time TBD, ABC or ESPN)



A complete list of games is provided in the grid at the bottom of the release.

Comprehensive Conference Championship Saturday Slated for ESPN Networks

ESPN is set to broadcast the ACC, American and Big 12 Championship Games on ABC the first weekend of December, as ESPN networks close out their signature coverage of conference action on Saturday, Dec. 3. The American kicks off at 4 p.m., sandwiched by the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship and the Subway ACC Championship, with kickoff times for ACC and Big 12 to be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the MAC Football Championship and Sun Belt Championship Game will each be televised live on ESPN, with the tussle between the top teams of the MAC slated to kickoff at noon and the Sun Belt set for 3:30 p.m.

Bowl Season is Back

ESPN’s unparalleled commitment to the college football postseason is on full display this winter with a full 40-game slate in December and January, including 17 ESPN Events owned and operated bowl games and the entirety of the New Year’s Six. The postseason begins with the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, and ABC’s first bowl game is the Cricket Celebration Bowl at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The College Football Playoff returns for Year 9, with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl each playing host to the CFP Semifinals on ESPN on Saturday, Dec. 31. The College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T is also set for ESPN. More details regarding ESPN’s multi-platform presentation of the college football postseason and CFP will be announced later this year.

ESPN NETWORKS – EARLY SEASON COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Aug 27 3:30 p.m. FCS Kickoff (Montgomery, Ala.): Stephen F. Austin vs. Jacksonville State ESPN 5 p.m. Duquesne at Florida State ACC Network 7 p.m. Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (Atlanta):

Howard vs. Alabama State ESPN 8:15 p.m. Florida A&M at North Carolina ACC Network Thu, Sep 1 6 p.m. St. Francis (PA) at Akron ESPN3 7 p.m. West Virginia at Pittsburgh ESPN Ball State at Tennessee SEC Network LIU at Toledo ESPN3 Bryant at Florida International ESPN3 South Carolina State at UCF ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. VMI at Wake Forest ACC Network 8 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Missouri ESPNU Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois ESPN+ Fri, Sep 2 7 p.m. Western Michigan at Michigan State ESPN Virginia Tech at Old Dominion ESPNU Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan ESPN3 William & Mary at Charlotte ESPN3 7:30 p.m. Temple at Duke ACC Network 8 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 10 p.m. TCU at Colorado ESPN Sat, Sep 3 Noon Colorado State at Michigan ABC NC State at East Carolina ESPN North Carolina at Appalachian State ESPNU Sam Houston State at Texas A&M SEC Network Rutgers at Boston College ACC Network 12:30 p.m. Richmond at Virginia ESPN3 2 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Chick-fil-A Kickoff (Atlanta):

Oregon vs. Georgia ABC Cincinnati at Arkansas ESPN Bethune-Cookman at Miami ACC Network Norfolk State at Marshall ESPN3 4 p.m. BYU at South Florida ESPNU Troy at Ole Miss SEC Network 5 p.m. Nicholls at South Alabama ESPN3 6 p.m. Morgan State at Georgia Southern ESPN3 Florida Atlantic at Ohio ESPN+ Middle Tennessee at James Madison ESPN+ 7 p.m. Utah at Florida ESPN Grambling at Arkansas State ESPN3 Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky ESPN+/SECN+ Elon at Vanderbilt ESPN+/SECN+ Mercer at Auburn ESPN+/SECN+ South Dakota at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Albany at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ UMass at Tulane ESPN+ Army at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ SE Louisiana at Louisiana ESPN+ Liberty at Southern Miss ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Ohio State ABC Memphis at Mississippi State ESPNU Utah State at Alabama SEC Network Georgia State at South Carolina ESPN+/SECN+ 8 p.m. Louisville at Syracuse ACC Network Louisiana-Monroe at Texas Longhorn Network Murray State at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Boise State at Oregon State ESPN Sun, Sep 4 3 p.m. Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic

(Miami Gardens, Fla.):

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State ESPN2 7 p.m. Boeing Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.):

Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Allstate Louisiana Kickoff

(New Orleans):

Florida State vs. LSU ABC Mon, Sep 5 8 p.m. Chick-fil-A Kickoff (Atlanta):

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech ESPN Fri, Sep 9 7:30 p.m. Louisville at UCF ESPN2 Sat, Sep 10 Noon Ohio at Penn State ABC South Carolina at Arkansas ESPN Missouri at Kansas State ESPN2 North Carolina at Georgia State ESPNU Wake Forest at Vanderbilt SEC Network Southern Miss at Miami ACC Network 12:30 p.m. Charleston Southern at NC State ESPN3 1 p.m. South Alabama at Central Michigan ESPN+ 2 p.m. Western Michigan at Ball State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Tennessee at Pittsburgh ABC Appalachian State at Texas A&M ESPN2 Furman at Clemson ACC Network Kennesaw State at Cincinnati ESPN+ 4 p.m. Virginia at Illinois ESPNU Samford at Georgia SEC Network Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green ESPN3 Norfolk State at James Madison ESPN3 6 p.m. Kansas at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio) ESPN3 SE Louisiana at Florida Atlantic ESPN3 Old Dominion at East Carolina ESPN+ Holy Cross at Buffalo ESPN+ Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ UAB at Liberty ESPN+ 7 p.m. Kentucky at Florida ESPN Central Arkansas at Ole Miss ESPN+/SECN+ Western Carolina at Georgia Tech ACCNX/ESPN+ Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech ESPN3 Alabama A&M at Troy ESPN3 Kent State at Oklahoma SoonerVision on ESPN+ Lamar at SMU ESPN+ UMass at Toledo ESPN+ Howard at South Florida ESPN+ Alcorn State at Tulane ESPN+ Northern Illinois at Tulsa ESPN+ Florida International at Texas State ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. USC at Stanford ABC Arizona State at Oklahoma State ESPN2 San Jose State at Auburn ESPNU Southern at LSU SEC Network Texas Southern at North Texas ESPN3 McNeese at Rice ESPN3 8 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech ACC Network Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe ESPN3 Tarleton State at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 9 p.m. New Mexico State at UTEP ESPN+ 10:15 p.m. Baylor at BYU ESPN TBD Lafayette at Temple ESPN+ Fri, Sep 16 7 p.m. Florida State at Louisville ESPN Sat, Sep 17 11 a.m. Wofford at Virginia Tech ACC Network Noon UConn at Michigan ABC Georgia at South Carolina ESPN Purdue at Syracuse ESPN2 Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio) ESPNU Youngstown State at Kentucky SEC Network LIU at Kent State ESPN3 Abilene Christian at Missouri ESPN+/SECN+ 1 p.m. Bucknell at Central Michigan ESPN3 Buffalo at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ Towson at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Old Dominion at Virginia ACC Network Ohio at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Murray State at Ball State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Tulane at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Georgia Tech ABC Colorado at Minnesota ESPN2 Troy at Appalachian State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Kansas at Houston ESPNU Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama SEC Network 5 p.m. Liberty at Wake Forest ACC Network 6 p.m. Mississippi State at LSU ESPN North Carolina A&T at Duke ACCNX/ESPN+ Campbell at East Carolina ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas Tech at NC State ESPN2 Northwestern State at

Southern Miss ESPN3 Akron at Tennessee ESPN+/SECN+ Missouri State at Arkansas ESPN+/SECN+ Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Jacksonville State at Tulsa ESPN+ Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee ESPN+ Arkansas State at Memphis ESPN+ Charlotte at Georgia State ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Michigan State at Washington ABC Pittsburgh at Western Michigan ESPNU South Florida at Florida SEC Network Maine at Boston College ESPN3 Louisiana at Rice ESPN+ 8 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Clemson ACC Network UTSA at Texas Longhorn Network 9 p.m. Miami at Texas A&M ESPN 10 p.m. San Diego State at Utah ESPN2 TBD Rutgers at Temple ESPN+ Thu, Sep 22 7:30 p.m. West Virginia at Virginia Tech ESPN Coastal Carolina at Georgia State ESPNU Fri, Sep 23 7:30 p.m. Virginia at Syracuse ESPN Sat, Sep 24 Noon Kent State at Georgia ESPN+/SECN+ 7:30 p.m. New Mexico at LSU ESPN+/SECN+ TBD Wisconsin at Ohio State ABC TBD Wyoming at BYU TBD TBD Akron at Liberty TBD Thu, Sep 29 8 p.m. Utah State at BYU ESPN Fri, Sep 30 7 p.m. Tulane at Houston ESPN 10:30 p.m. Washington at UCLA ESPN Sat, Oct 1 Noon Eastern Washington at Florida ESPN+/SECN+ TBD Northwestern at Penn State TBD TBD Troy at Western Kentucky TBD TBD UTEP at Charlotte TBD TBD UAB at Rice TBD TBD Florida Atlantic at North Texas TBD Fri, Oct 7 7:30 p.m. Houston at Memphis ESPN2 Sat, Oct 8 TBD AT&T Red River Showdown (Dallas):

Texas vs. Oklahoma ABC TBD UConn at Florida International TBD TBD UTEP at Louisiana Tech TBD TBD Western Kentucky at UTSA TBD Wed, Oct 12 7:30 p.m. Louisiana at Marshall ESPN2 Thu, Oct 13 7 p.m. Temple at UCF ESPN Fri, Oct 14 7:30 p.m. Navy at SMU ESPN Sat, Oct 15 TBD Arkansas at BYU TBD TBD Gardner-Webb at Liberty TBD TBD Rice at Florida Atlantic TBD TBD Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee TBD TBD Louisiana Tech at North Texas TBD Wed, Oct 19 7:30 p.m. Georgia State at Appalachian State ESPN2 Thu, Oct 20 7:30 p.m. Virginia at Georgia Tech ESPN Troy at South Alabama ESPNU Fri, Oct 21 7:30 p.m. Tulsa at Temple ESPN2 Sat, Oct 22 Noon Houston at Navy TBD TBD BYU at Liberty TBD TBD Florida International at Charlotte TBD TBD Rice at Louisiana Tech TBD TBD Florida Atlantic at UTEP TBD Thu, Oct 27 7:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at NC State ESPN Louisiana at Southern Miss ESPNU Fri, Oct 28 8 p.m. East Carolina at BYU ESPN2 Sat, Oct 29 TBD Arizona State at Colorado TBD TBD Charlotte at Rice TBD TBD Middle Tennessee at UTEP TBD Tue, Nov 1 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Ohio ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Ball State at Kent State ESPN2 or ESPNU Wed, Nov 2 7 p.m. Central Michigan at Northern Illinois ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m. Western Michigan at Bowling Green ESPN2 or ESPNU Thu, Nov 3 7:30 p.m. Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina ESPN Fri, Nov 4 7 p.m. Duke at Boston College ESPN2 10:30 p.m. Oregon State at Washington ESPN2 Sat, Nov 5 TBD Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech TBD TBD Florida International at North Texas TBD Tue, Nov 8 7 p.m. Ohio at Miami (Ohio) OR Ball State at Toledo OR Eastern Michigan at Akron ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Ohio at Miami (Ohio) OR Ball State at Toledo OR Eastern Michigan at Akron ESPN2 Wed, Nov 9 7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Western Michigan OR Buffalo at Central Michigan OR Kent State at Bowling Green ESPN2 7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Western Michigan OR Buffalo at Central Michigan OR Kent State at Bowling Green ESPNU Thu, Nov 10 7:30 p.m. Tulsa at Memphis ESPN 7:30 p.m. Georgia Southern at Louisiana ESPNU Fri, Nov 11 7:30 p.m. East Carolina at Cincinnati ESPN2 Sat, Nov 12 Noon Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore, Md.) ABC or ESPN TBD Charlotte at Middle Tennessee TBD TBD Louisiana Tech at UTSA TBD TBD Rice at Western Kentucky TBD Tue, Nov 15 7 p.m. Ohio at Ball State ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Toledo ESPN2 or ESPNU Wed, Nov 16 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Western Michigan at Central Michigan OR Eastern Michigan at Kent State ESPN2 or ESPNU Thu, Nov 17 TBD SMU at Tulane ESPN Fri, Nov 18 9 p.m. South Florida at Tulsa ESPN2 Sat, Nov 19 Noon Austin Peay at Alabama ESPN+/SECN+ 3:30 p.m. Utah Tech at BYU ESPN3 TBD UMass at Texas A&M ESPN+/SECN+ TBD ETSU at Mississippi State ESPN+/SECN+ TBD Virginia Tech at Liberty TBD TBD Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee TBD TBD UTSA at Rice TBD TBD Louisiana Tech at Charlotte TBD TBD Florida International at UTEP TBD Tue, Nov 22 7 p.m. Ball State at Miami (Ohio) ESPNU or ESPN+ 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Ohio ESPNU or ESPN+ Thu, Nov 24 7 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss ESPN Fri, Nov 25 Noon Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan OR Toledo at Western Michigan ESPNU TBD Tulane at Cincinnati

UCF at South Florida

Tulsa at Houston ABC or ESPN* TBD Baylor at Texas ABC or ESPN 7:30 p.m. Florida at Florida State ABC Noon or 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. NC State at North Carolina ABC or ESPN Sat, Nov 26 TBD New Mexico State at Liberty TBD TBD West Virginia at Oklahoma State TBD TBD Oregon at Oregon State TBD TBD Middle Tennessee at Florida International TBD TBD Rice at North Texas TBD Sat, Dec 3 Noon MAC Championship ESPN 3:30 p.m. Sun Belt Championship ESPN 4 p.m. American Athletic Championship ABC TBD Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship ABC TBD Subway ACC Championship ABC Fri, Dec 16 11:30 a.m. HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl ESPN 3 p.m. Cure Bowl ESPN Sat, Dec 17 11 a.m. Wasabi Fenway Bowl ESPN Noon Cricket Celebration Bowl ABC 2:15 p.m. New Mexico Bowl ESPN 3:30 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented

by Stifel ABC 5:45 p.m. LendingTree Bowl ESPN 7:30 p.m. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl ABC 9:15 p.m. Frisco Bowl ESPN Mon, Dec 19 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl ESPN Tue, Dec 20 3:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl ESPN 7:30 p.m. RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl ESPN Wed, Dec 21 9 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl ESPN Thu, Dec 22 7:30 p.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl ESPN Fri, Dec 23 TBD Radiance Technologies

Independence Bowl ESPN TBD Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl ESPN Sat, Dec 24 8 p.m. EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl ESPN Mon, Dec 26 2:30 p.m. Quick Lane Bowl ESPN Tue, Dec 27 Noon Camellia Bowl ESPN 3:15 or 6:45 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl ESPN 3:15 or 6:45 p.m. TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl ESPN 10:15 p.m. Guaranteed Rate Bowl ESPN Wed, Dec 28 2 p.m. Military Bowl Presented by Peraton ESPN 5:30 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl ESPN 9 p.m. TaxAct Texas Bowl ESPN Thu, Dec 29 2 p.m. Pinstripe Bowl ESPN 5:30 p.m. Cheez-It Bowl ESPN 9 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl ESPN Fri, Dec 30 Noon Duke’s Mayo Bowl ESPN 3:30 p.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl ESPN 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. Capital One Orange Bowl ESPN Sat, Dec 31 Noon TransPerfect Music City Bowl ABC Noon Allstate Sugar Bowl ESPN 4 p.m. or 8 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal

at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl ESPN 4 p.m. or 8 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal

at the Fiesta Bowl ESPN Mon, Jan 2 Noon Tampa Bay Bowl ESPN2 1 p.m. Vrbo Citrus Bowl ABC 1 p.m. Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic ESPN 5 p.m. Rose Bowl Game ESPN Mon, Jan 9 TBD College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T ESPN

*One of the listed matchups will be on Fri, Nov 25. Others remain on Sat, Nov 26.