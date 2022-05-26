College Football on ESPN: An Unparalleled Portfolio of Marquee Rivalries, Conference Championship Contests and Expansive Postseason Action

  • ABC Kickoff Week Features College Football’s Top Brands, Big Names
  • First Three Weeks Highlighted By 100+ Games; Nearly 1,000 Games All Season
  • ESPN+ Continues Extensive College Football Coverage
  • Bowl Season Returns with 40 Bowl Games, College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship

ESPN welcomes back college football in 2022 with an unrivaled collection of top rivalries, non-conference matchups, in-state showdowns, conference championship clashes and premier postseason programming. ESPN will present approximately 1,000 regular season games across all platforms, readying for the return of a 40-game Bowl Season schedule that includes the exclusive presentation of the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl, and culminating with the CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Twenty-four of ESPN.com’s Updated Way-Too-Early Top 25 teams will be in action during ESPN’s early season slate and special date games, with 12 conferences represented and teams from all 10 FBS conferences booked for matchups across ESPN’s industry-leading college football portfolio. Games are set for all ESPN networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Longhorn Network, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ (SECN+) and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Kickoff Week
As previously announced, ABC’s Labor Day Weekend coverage includes defending national champion Georgia and Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon facing off at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff, Notre Dame and Ohio State showcased on ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, and the Sunday night showdown (Sept. 4) between Florida State and LSU at the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff.

On ESPN Saturday, a pair of early-season non-conference showcases are set for afternoon and primetime presentations. At 3:30 p.m. ET, CFP semifinalist Cincinnati kicks off the season against Arkansas, followed by defending Pac-12 champion Utah against Florida at the Swamp at 7 p.m. ESPN starts the day with in-state action, as NC State takes on East Carolina in Greenville at noon.

An all-ACC matchup is scheduled for ESPN on Labor Day Monday, as Clemson and Georgia Tech face off in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

Kicking off the official launch of the college football season is the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Dating back to 1895, the Backyard Brawl is one of the sport’s oldest rivalries, with the Mountaineers and Panthers matching up 104 times – though this much anticipated game will be their first clash since 2011.

ESPN Events
ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, unveiled a 20-game schedule of events for the 2022 college football season. The slate of owned and operated events will feature three early-season kickoff games, announced in full here.

ESPN Events, in tandem with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), presents the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff in Week 0 for the second consecutive season. This year, Howard and Alabama State will match up on Saturday, Aug. 27 on ESPN at 7 p.m.

ESPN Events will also host a pair of kickoff games in Montgomery, Ala. Jacksonville State will meet Stephen F. Austin in the ninth FCS Kickoff on Saturday, Aug. 27 (3:30 p.m., ESPN). A week later, Tuskegee plays Fort Valley State in the second annual Boeing Red Tails Classic – a matchup of HBCU programs that honors the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen – on Sunday, Sept. 4 (7 p.m., ESPNU). Both games will be played at Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl, which celebrates its 100th year this college football season.

SEC Network
SEC Network kicks off the season in Knoxville on Thursday, Sept. 1 with Tennessee hosting Ball State at 7 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. SECN is then set for a trio of tripleheaders to kickoff 2022, including SEC Saturday Night matchups featuring CFP finalist Alabama in Week 1 (Saturday, Sept. 3 | 7:30 p.m.) and an all-Florida feature with USF traveling to Gainesville to take on Florida in Week 3 (Saturday, Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m.). Last season’s championship game participants, Georgia and Alabama, are set for the 4 p.m. window on SECN in Weeks 2 & 3, respectively. Overall, the network boasts a comprehensive slate each week of the season, with more details here.

ACC Network
ACC Network opens its fourth season with a pair of Week 0 matchups on Saturday, Aug. 27 followed by three straight days of games in Week 1, beginning with VMI at Wake Forest on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston College hosting Rutgers kicks off a Saturday tripleheader on the network at noon on Sept. 3 ending with ACC Atlantic Division foes Louisville and Syracuse facing off for this season’s first installment of ACC Network Primetime Football at 8 p.m. A tripleheader capped by a primetime conference clash between Boston College and Virginia Tech (8 p.m.) highlights Week 2, while Week 3 features a quadruple header beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. More information on the opening weeks of football on ACCN can be found here.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+
A record number of Big 12 games are featured on ESPN+ this fall, with a dozen contests featuring nine different Big 12 teams scheduled across the first three weeks and as many as 15 total games likely throughout the season. In Week 2, Kansas and West Virginia brace for an early season Big 12 battle on the platform, with the showdown set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Defending Big 12 champion Baylor opens up the season on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, hosting Albany on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

ESPN+
More than 50 games are slated for ESPN+ in the first three weeks of the 2022 season, including the debut of SoonerVision on ESPN+, as Oklahoma plays host to Kent State in Week 2 (Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.).

All 14 Southeastern Conference schools will appear on ESPN+ once this fall. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

A pair of ACC contests is set for ESPN+, including Western Carolina at Georgia Tech in Week 2 and North Carolina A&T at Duke in Week 3. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on ACCNX, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

The American returns for its third season on ESPN+, with approximately 25 total games planned throughout the season, and ESPN+ will also feature games from Conference USA, MAC, Sun Belt and more, with more than 150 total FBS games expected on the platform throughout the season.

Week 2
An early-season Pac-12 presentation is set for ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, as USC and new head coach Lincoln Riley travel northward to Palo Alto for Riley’s first Pac-12 conference game, with the Trojans slated for primetime play against Stanford. Earlier in the day on ABC, Penn State hosts Ohio at noon and Tennessee travels to Heinz Field to take on Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. On ESPN, a duo of SEC showdowns is scheduled for afternoon and primetime action, as Arkansas welcomes South Carolina at noon and Florida plays host to SEC East rival Kentucky at 7 p.m. in primetime. On ESPN2’s College Football Primetime presented by SONOS, Oklahoma State and Arizona State battle at 7:30 p.m.

Week 3
An SEC-themed tripleheader on ESPN is slated for Week 3’s Saturday, starting with Georgia at South Carolina at noon, followed by Mississippi State at LSU at 6 p.m. and closing out the night with Miami at Texas A&M at 9 p.m. On ABC, Michigan hosts UConn at noon Saturday, with Ole Miss traveling to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m., followed by Michigan State and Washington facing off in Seattle on ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One.

Longhorn Network
LHN will exclusively televise two Texas football games during Weeks 1 and 3. The Longhorns open their season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Louisiana-Monroe on LHN at 7 p.m. CT. LHN will also televise Texas’ Week 3 game against UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. CT. More.

ESPN Special Date Games Set for Spotlight
In addition to the first three weeks, ESPN has teed up an expansive schedule of marquee matchups for viewers to mark on their calendars, including ESPN’s signature slate of mid-week games. Highlights include:

  • Week 4
    • Wisconsin at Ohio State (Saturday at time TBD, ABC)
    • Virginia at Syracuse (Friday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
    • Wyoming at BYU (Saturday – time/network TBD)
  • Week 5
    • Tulane at Houston (Friday at 7 p.m., ESPN)
    • Washington at UCLA (Friday at 10:30 p.m., ESPN)
  • Week 6
    • Red River Showdown: Texas vs. Oklahoma (Saturday at time TBD, ABC)
  • Week 7
    • Navy at SMU (Friday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
    • Arkansas at BYU (Saturday – time/network TBD)
  • Week 9
    • Virginia Tech at NC State (Thursday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
  • Week 10
    • Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (Thursday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
    • Return of the MAC: mid-week MACtion begins on Tuesday, Nov. 1
  • Week 11
    • Notre Dame vs. Navy (Saturday at noon, ABC or ESPN)
  • Rivalry Week (Week 13)
    • Florida at Florida State (Friday at 7:30 p.m., ABC)
    • Baylor at Texas (Friday at time TBD, ABC or ESPN)
    • Mississippi State at Ole Miss (Thursday at 7 p.m., ESPN)
    • NC State at North Carolina (Friday at time TBD, ABC or ESPN)

A complete list of games is provided in the grid at the bottom of the release.

Comprehensive Conference Championship Saturday Slated for ESPN Networks
ESPN is set to broadcast the ACC, American and Big 12 Championship Games on ABC the first weekend of December, as ESPN networks close out their signature coverage of conference action on Saturday, Dec. 3. The American kicks off at 4 p.m., sandwiched by the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship and the Subway ACC Championship, with kickoff times for ACC and Big 12 to be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the MAC Football Championship and Sun Belt Championship Game will each be televised live on ESPN, with the tussle between the top teams of the MAC slated to kickoff at noon and the Sun Belt set for 3:30 p.m.

Bowl Season is Back
ESPN’s unparalleled commitment to the college football postseason is on full display this winter with a full 40-game slate in December and January, including 17 ESPN Events owned and operated bowl games and the entirety of the New Year’s Six. The postseason begins with the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, and ABC’s first bowl game is the Cricket Celebration Bowl at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The College Football Playoff returns for Year 9, with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl each playing host to the CFP Semifinals on ESPN on Saturday, Dec. 31. The College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T is also set for ESPN. More details regarding ESPN’s multi-platform presentation of the college football postseason and CFP will be announced later this year.

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

ESPN NETWORKS – EARLY SEASON COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Sat, Aug 27 3:30 p.m. FCS Kickoff (Montgomery, Ala.): Stephen F. Austin vs. Jacksonville State ESPN
  5 p.m. Duquesne at Florida State ACC Network
  7 p.m. Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (Atlanta):
Howard vs. Alabama State		 ESPN
  8:15 p.m. Florida A&M at North Carolina ACC Network
Thu, Sep 1 6 p.m. St. Francis (PA) at Akron ESPN3
  7 p.m. West Virginia at Pittsburgh ESPN
  Ball State at Tennessee SEC Network
  LIU at Toledo ESPN3
  Bryant at Florida International ESPN3
  South Carolina State at UCF ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. VMI at Wake Forest ACC Network
  8 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Missouri ESPNU
  Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois ESPN+
Fri, Sep 2 7 p.m. Western Michigan at Michigan State ESPN
  Virginia Tech at Old Dominion ESPNU
  Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan ESPN3
  William & Mary at Charlotte ESPN3
  7:30 p.m. Temple at Duke ACC Network
  8 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  10 p.m. TCU at Colorado ESPN
Sat, Sep 3 Noon Colorado State at Michigan ABC
  NC State at East Carolina ESPN
  North Carolina at Appalachian State ESPNU
  Sam Houston State at Texas A&M SEC Network
  Rutgers at Boston College ACC Network
  12:30 p.m. Richmond at Virginia ESPN3
  2 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Chick-fil-A Kickoff (Atlanta):
Oregon vs. Georgia		 ABC
  Cincinnati at Arkansas ESPN
  Bethune-Cookman at Miami ACC Network
  Norfolk State at Marshall ESPN3
  4 p.m. BYU at South Florida ESPNU
  Troy at Ole Miss SEC Network
  5 p.m. Nicholls at South Alabama ESPN3
  6 p.m. Morgan State at Georgia Southern ESPN3
  Florida Atlantic at Ohio ESPN+
  Middle Tennessee at James Madison ESPN+
  7 p.m. Utah at Florida ESPN
  Grambling at Arkansas State ESPN3
  Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky ESPN+/SECN+
  Elon at Vanderbilt ESPN+/SECN+
  Mercer at Auburn ESPN+/SECN+
  South Dakota at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  Albany at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  UMass at Tulane ESPN+
  Army at Coastal Carolina ESPN+
  SE Louisiana at Louisiana ESPN+
  Liberty at Southern Miss ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Ohio State ABC
  Memphis at Mississippi State ESPNU
  Utah State at Alabama SEC Network
  Georgia State at South Carolina ESPN+/SECN+
  8 p.m. Louisville at Syracuse ACC Network
  Louisiana-Monroe at Texas Longhorn Network
  Murray State at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  10:30 p.m. Boise State at Oregon State ESPN
Sun, Sep 4 3 p.m. Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic
(Miami Gardens, Fla.):
Florida A&M vs. Jackson State		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Boeing Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.):
Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee		 ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Allstate Louisiana Kickoff
(New Orleans):
Florida State vs. LSU		 ABC
Mon, Sep 5 8 p.m. Chick-fil-A Kickoff (Atlanta):
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech		 ESPN
Fri, Sep 9  7:30 p.m. Louisville at UCF ESPN2
Sat, Sep 10 Noon Ohio at Penn State ABC
  South Carolina at Arkansas ESPN
  Missouri at Kansas State ESPN2
  North Carolina at Georgia State ESPNU
  Wake Forest at Vanderbilt SEC Network
  Southern Miss at Miami ACC Network
  12:30 p.m. Charleston Southern at NC State ESPN3
  1 p.m. South Alabama at Central Michigan ESPN+
  2 p.m. Western Michigan at Ball State ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Tennessee at Pittsburgh ABC
  Appalachian State at Texas A&M ESPN2
  Furman at Clemson ACC Network
  Kennesaw State at Cincinnati ESPN+
  4 p.m. Virginia at Illinois ESPNU
  Samford at Georgia SEC Network
  Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green ESPN3
  Norfolk State at James Madison ESPN3
  6 p.m. Kansas at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio) ESPN3
  SE Louisiana at Florida Atlantic ESPN3
  Old Dominion at East Carolina ESPN+
  Holy Cross at Buffalo ESPN+
  Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina ESPN+
  UAB at Liberty ESPN+
  7 p.m. Kentucky at Florida ESPN
  Central Arkansas at Ole Miss ESPN+/SECN+
  Western Carolina at Georgia Tech ACCNX/ESPN+
  Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech ESPN3
  Alabama A&M at Troy ESPN3
  Kent State at Oklahoma SoonerVision on ESPN+
  Lamar at SMU ESPN+
  UMass at Toledo ESPN+
  Howard at South Florida ESPN+
  Alcorn State at Tulane ESPN+
  Northern Illinois at Tulsa ESPN+
  Florida International at Texas State ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. USC at Stanford ABC
  Arizona State at Oklahoma State ESPN2
  San Jose State at Auburn ESPNU
  Southern at LSU SEC Network
  Texas Southern at North Texas ESPN3
  McNeese at Rice ESPN3
  8 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech ACC Network
  Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe ESPN3
  Tarleton State at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  9 p.m. New Mexico State at UTEP ESPN+
  10:15 p.m. Baylor at BYU ESPN
  TBD Lafayette at Temple ESPN+
Fri, Sep 16 7 p.m. Florida State at Louisville ESPN
Sat, Sep 17 11 a.m. Wofford at Virginia Tech ACC Network
  Noon UConn at Michigan ABC
  Georgia at South Carolina ESPN
  Purdue at Syracuse ESPN2
  Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio) ESPNU
  Youngstown State at Kentucky SEC Network
  LIU at Kent State ESPN3
  Abilene Christian at Missouri ESPN+/SECN+
  1 p.m. Bucknell at Central Michigan ESPN3
  Buffalo at Coastal Carolina ESPN+
  Towson at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  2 p.m. Old Dominion at Virginia ACC Network
  Ohio at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  Murray State at Ball State ESPN+
  3 p.m. Tulane at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Georgia Tech ABC
  Colorado at Minnesota ESPN2
  Troy at Appalachian State ESPN+
  4 p.m. Kansas at Houston ESPNU
  Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama SEC Network
  5 p.m. Liberty at Wake Forest ACC Network
  6 p.m. Mississippi State at LSU ESPN
  North Carolina A&T at Duke ACCNX/ESPN+
  Campbell at East Carolina ESPN+
  7 p.m. Texas Tech at NC State ESPN2
  Northwestern State at
Southern Miss		 ESPN3
  Akron at Tennessee ESPN+/SECN+
  Missouri State at Arkansas ESPN+/SECN+
  Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  Jacksonville State at Tulsa ESPN+
  Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee ESPN+
  Arkansas State at Memphis ESPN+
  Charlotte at Georgia State ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Michigan State at Washington ABC
  Pittsburgh at Western Michigan ESPNU
  South Florida at Florida SEC Network
  Maine at Boston College ESPN3
  Louisiana at Rice ESPN+
  8 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Clemson ACC Network
  UTSA at Texas Longhorn Network
  9 p.m. Miami at Texas A&M ESPN
  10 p.m. San Diego State at Utah ESPN2
  TBD Rutgers at Temple ESPN+
Thu, Sep 22 7:30 p.m. West Virginia at Virginia Tech ESPN
  Coastal Carolina at Georgia State ESPNU
Fri, Sep 23 7:30 p.m. Virginia at Syracuse ESPN
Sat, Sep 24 Noon Kent State at Georgia ESPN+/SECN+
  7:30 p.m. New Mexico at LSU ESPN+/SECN+
TBD Wisconsin at Ohio State ABC
  TBD Wyoming at BYU TBD
  TBD Akron at Liberty TBD
Thu, Sep 29 8 p.m. Utah State at BYU ESPN
Fri, Sep 30 7 p.m. Tulane at Houston ESPN
  10:30 p.m. Washington at UCLA ESPN
Sat, Oct 1 Noon Eastern Washington at Florida ESPN+/SECN+
  TBD Northwestern at Penn State TBD
  TBD Troy at Western Kentucky TBD
  TBD UTEP at Charlotte TBD
  TBD UAB at Rice TBD
  TBD Florida Atlantic at North Texas TBD
Fri, Oct 7 7:30 p.m. Houston at Memphis ESPN2
Sat, Oct 8 TBD AT&T Red River Showdown (Dallas):
Texas vs. Oklahoma		 ABC
  TBD UConn at Florida International TBD
  TBD UTEP at Louisiana Tech TBD
  TBD Western Kentucky at UTSA TBD
Wed, Oct 12 7:30 p.m. Louisiana at Marshall ESPN2
Thu, Oct 13 7 p.m. Temple at UCF ESPN
Fri, Oct 14 7:30 p.m. Navy at SMU ESPN
Sat, Oct 15 TBD Arkansas at BYU TBD
  TBD Gardner-Webb at Liberty TBD
  TBD Rice at Florida Atlantic TBD
  TBD Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee TBD
  TBD Louisiana Tech at North Texas TBD
Wed, Oct 19 7:30 p.m. Georgia State at Appalachian State ESPN2
Thu, Oct 20 7:30 p.m. Virginia at Georgia Tech ESPN
  Troy at South Alabama ESPNU
Fri, Oct 21 7:30 p.m. Tulsa at Temple ESPN2
Sat, Oct 22 Noon Houston at Navy TBD
  TBD BYU at Liberty TBD
  TBD Florida International at Charlotte TBD
  TBD Rice at Louisiana Tech TBD
  TBD Florida Atlantic at UTEP TBD
Thu, Oct 27 7:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at NC State ESPN
  Louisiana at Southern Miss ESPNU
Fri, Oct 28 8 p.m. East Carolina at BYU ESPN2
Sat, Oct 29 TBD Arizona State at Colorado TBD
  TBD Charlotte at Rice TBD
  TBD Middle Tennessee at UTEP TBD
Tue, Nov 1 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Ohio ESPN2 or ESPNU
  7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Ball State at Kent State ESPN2 or ESPNU
Wed, Nov 2 7 p.m. Central Michigan at Northern Illinois ESPN2 or ESPNU
  7 p.m. Western Michigan at Bowling Green ESPN2 or ESPNU
Thu, Nov 3 7:30 p.m. Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina ESPN
Fri, Nov 4 7 p.m. Duke at Boston College ESPN2
  10:30 p.m. Oregon State at Washington ESPN2
Sat, Nov 5 TBD Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech TBD
  TBD Florida International at North Texas TBD
Tue, Nov 8 7 p.m. Ohio at Miami (Ohio) OR Ball State at Toledo OR Eastern Michigan at Akron ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Ohio at Miami (Ohio) OR Ball State at Toledo OR Eastern Michigan at Akron ESPN2
Wed, Nov 9 7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Western Michigan OR Buffalo at Central Michigan OR Kent State at Bowling Green ESPN2
  7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Western Michigan OR Buffalo at Central Michigan OR Kent State at Bowling Green ESPNU
Thu, Nov 10 7:30 p.m. Tulsa at Memphis ESPN
  7:30 p.m. Georgia Southern at Louisiana ESPNU
Fri, Nov 11 7:30 p.m. East Carolina at Cincinnati ESPN2
Sat, Nov 12 Noon Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore, Md.) ABC or ESPN
  TBD Charlotte at Middle Tennessee TBD
  TBD Louisiana Tech at UTSA TBD
  TBD Rice at Western Kentucky TBD
Tue, Nov 15 7 p.m. Ohio at Ball State ESPN2 or ESPNU
  7 p.m. Bowling Green at Toledo ESPN2 or ESPNU
Wed, Nov 16 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois ESPN2 or ESPNU
  7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Western Michigan at Central Michigan OR Eastern Michigan at Kent State ESPN2 or ESPNU
Thu, Nov 17 TBD SMU at Tulane ESPN
Fri, Nov 18 9 p.m. South Florida at Tulsa ESPN2
Sat, Nov 19 Noon Austin Peay at Alabama ESPN+/SECN+
3:30 p.m. Utah Tech at BYU ESPN3
  TBD UMass at Texas A&M ESPN+/SECN+
  TBD ETSU at Mississippi State ESPN+/SECN+
  TBD Virginia Tech at Liberty TBD
  TBD Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee TBD
  TBD UTSA at Rice TBD
  TBD Louisiana Tech at Charlotte TBD
  TBD Florida International at UTEP TBD
Tue, Nov 22 7 p.m. Ball State at Miami (Ohio) ESPNU or ESPN+
  7 p.m. Bowling Green at Ohio ESPNU or ESPN+
Thu, Nov 24 7 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss ESPN
Fri, Nov 25 Noon Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan OR Toledo at Western Michigan ESPNU
  TBD Tulane at Cincinnati
UCF at South Florida
Tulsa at Houston		 ABC or ESPN*
  TBD Baylor at Texas ABC or ESPN
  7:30 p.m. Florida at Florida State ABC
  Noon or 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. NC State at North Carolina ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 26 TBD New Mexico State at Liberty TBD
  TBD West Virginia at Oklahoma State TBD
  TBD Oregon at Oregon State TBD
  TBD Middle Tennessee at Florida International TBD
  TBD Rice at North Texas TBD
Sat, Dec 3 Noon MAC Championship ESPN
  3:30 p.m. Sun Belt Championship ESPN
  4 p.m. American Athletic Championship ABC
  TBD Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship ABC
  TBD Subway ACC Championship ABC
Fri, Dec 16 11:30 a.m. HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl ESPN
3 p.m. Cure Bowl ESPN
Sat, Dec 17 11 a.m. Wasabi Fenway Bowl ESPN
  Noon Cricket Celebration Bowl ABC
  2:15 p.m. New Mexico Bowl ESPN
  3:30 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented
by Stifel		 ABC
  5:45 p.m. LendingTree Bowl ESPN
  7:30 p.m. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl ABC
  9:15 p.m. Frisco Bowl ESPN
Mon, Dec 19 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl ESPN
Tue, Dec 20 3:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl ESPN
  7:30 p.m. RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl ESPN
Wed, Dec 21 9 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl ESPN
Thu, Dec 22 7:30 p.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl ESPN
Fri, Dec 23 TBD Radiance Technologies
Independence Bowl		 ESPN
TBD Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl ESPN
Sat, Dec 24 8 p.m. EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl ESPN
Mon, Dec 26 2:30 p.m. Quick Lane Bowl ESPN
Tue, Dec 27 Noon Camellia Bowl ESPN
  3:15 or 6:45 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl ESPN
  3:15 or 6:45 p.m. TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl ESPN
  10:15 p.m. Guaranteed Rate Bowl ESPN
Wed, Dec 28 2 p.m. Military Bowl Presented by Peraton ESPN
  5:30 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl ESPN
  9 p.m. TaxAct Texas Bowl ESPN
Thu, Dec 29 2 p.m. Pinstripe Bowl ESPN
5:30 p.m. Cheez-It Bowl ESPN
  9 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl ESPN
Fri, Dec 30 Noon Duke’s Mayo Bowl ESPN
  3:30 p.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl ESPN
  7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. Capital One Orange Bowl ESPN
Sat, Dec 31 Noon TransPerfect Music City Bowl ABC
  Noon Allstate Sugar Bowl ESPN
  4 p.m. or 8 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal
at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl		 ESPN
  4 p.m. or 8 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal
at the Fiesta Bowl		 ESPN
Mon, Jan 2 Noon Tampa Bay Bowl ESPN2
  1 p.m. Vrbo Citrus Bowl ABC
  1 p.m. Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic ESPN
  5 p.m. Rose Bowl Game ESPN
Mon, Jan 9 TBD College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T ESPN

*One of the listed matchups will be on Fri, Nov 25. Others remain on Sat, Nov 26.

