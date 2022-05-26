College Football on ESPN: An Unparalleled Portfolio of Marquee Rivalries, Conference Championship Contests and Expansive Postseason Action
- ABC Kickoff Week Features College Football’s Top Brands, Big Names
- First Three Weeks Highlighted By 100+ Games; Nearly 1,000 Games All Season
- ESPN+ Continues Extensive College Football Coverage
- Bowl Season Returns with 40 Bowl Games, College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship
ESPN welcomes back college football in 2022 with an unrivaled collection of top rivalries, non-conference matchups, in-state showdowns, conference championship clashes and premier postseason programming. ESPN will present approximately 1,000 regular season games across all platforms, readying for the return of a 40-game Bowl Season schedule that includes the exclusive presentation of the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl, and culminating with the CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Twenty-four of ESPN.com’s Updated Way-Too-Early Top 25 teams will be in action during ESPN’s early season slate and special date games, with 12 conferences represented and teams from all 10 FBS conferences booked for matchups across ESPN’s industry-leading college football portfolio. Games are set for all ESPN networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Longhorn Network, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ (SECN+) and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Kickoff Week
As previously announced, ABC’s Labor Day Weekend coverage includes defending national champion Georgia and Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon facing off at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff, Notre Dame and Ohio State showcased on ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, and the Sunday night showdown (Sept. 4) between Florida State and LSU at the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff.
On ESPN Saturday, a pair of early-season non-conference showcases are set for afternoon and primetime presentations. At 3:30 p.m. ET, CFP semifinalist Cincinnati kicks off the season against Arkansas, followed by defending Pac-12 champion Utah against Florida at the Swamp at 7 p.m. ESPN starts the day with in-state action, as NC State takes on East Carolina in Greenville at noon.
An all-ACC matchup is scheduled for ESPN on Labor Day Monday, as Clemson and Georgia Tech face off in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.
Kicking off the official launch of the college football season is the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Dating back to 1895, the Backyard Brawl is one of the sport’s oldest rivalries, with the Mountaineers and Panthers matching up 104 times – though this much anticipated game will be their first clash since 2011.
ESPN Events
ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, unveiled a 20-game schedule of events for the 2022 college football season. The slate of owned and operated events will feature three early-season kickoff games, announced in full here.
ESPN Events, in tandem with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), presents the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff in Week 0 for the second consecutive season. This year, Howard and Alabama State will match up on Saturday, Aug. 27 on ESPN at 7 p.m.
ESPN Events will also host a pair of kickoff games in Montgomery, Ala. Jacksonville State will meet Stephen F. Austin in the ninth FCS Kickoff on Saturday, Aug. 27 (3:30 p.m., ESPN). A week later, Tuskegee plays Fort Valley State in the second annual Boeing Red Tails Classic – a matchup of HBCU programs that honors the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen – on Sunday, Sept. 4 (7 p.m., ESPNU). Both games will be played at Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl, which celebrates its 100th year this college football season.
SEC Network
SEC Network kicks off the season in Knoxville on Thursday, Sept. 1 with Tennessee hosting Ball State at 7 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. SECN is then set for a trio of tripleheaders to kickoff 2022, including SEC Saturday Night matchups featuring CFP finalist Alabama in Week 1 (Saturday, Sept. 3 | 7:30 p.m.) and an all-Florida feature with USF traveling to Gainesville to take on Florida in Week 3 (Saturday, Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m.). Last season’s championship game participants, Georgia and Alabama, are set for the 4 p.m. window on SECN in Weeks 2 & 3, respectively. Overall, the network boasts a comprehensive slate each week of the season, with more details here.
ACC Network
ACC Network opens its fourth season with a pair of Week 0 matchups on Saturday, Aug. 27 followed by three straight days of games in Week 1, beginning with VMI at Wake Forest on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston College hosting Rutgers kicks off a Saturday tripleheader on the network at noon on Sept. 3 ending with ACC Atlantic Division foes Louisville and Syracuse facing off for this season’s first installment of ACC Network Primetime Football at 8 p.m. A tripleheader capped by a primetime conference clash between Boston College and Virginia Tech (8 p.m.) highlights Week 2, while Week 3 features a quadruple header beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. More information on the opening weeks of football on ACCN can be found here.
Big 12 Now on ESPN+
A record number of Big 12 games are featured on ESPN+ this fall, with a dozen contests featuring nine different Big 12 teams scheduled across the first three weeks and as many as 15 total games likely throughout the season. In Week 2, Kansas and West Virginia brace for an early season Big 12 battle on the platform, with the showdown set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Defending Big 12 champion Baylor opens up the season on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, hosting Albany on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.
ESPN+
More than 50 games are slated for ESPN+ in the first three weeks of the 2022 season, including the debut of SoonerVision on ESPN+, as Oklahoma plays host to Kent State in Week 2 (Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.).
All 14 Southeastern Conference schools will appear on ESPN+ once this fall. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.
A pair of ACC contests is set for ESPN+, including Western Carolina at Georgia Tech in Week 2 and North Carolina A&T at Duke in Week 3. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on ACCNX, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.
The American returns for its third season on ESPN+, with approximately 25 total games planned throughout the season, and ESPN+ will also feature games from Conference USA, MAC, Sun Belt and more, with more than 150 total FBS games expected on the platform throughout the season.
Week 2
An early-season Pac-12 presentation is set for ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, as USC and new head coach Lincoln Riley travel northward to Palo Alto for Riley’s first Pac-12 conference game, with the Trojans slated for primetime play against Stanford. Earlier in the day on ABC, Penn State hosts Ohio at noon and Tennessee travels to Heinz Field to take on Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. On ESPN, a duo of SEC showdowns is scheduled for afternoon and primetime action, as Arkansas welcomes South Carolina at noon and Florida plays host to SEC East rival Kentucky at 7 p.m. in primetime. On ESPN2’s College Football Primetime presented by SONOS, Oklahoma State and Arizona State battle at 7:30 p.m.
Week 3
An SEC-themed tripleheader on ESPN is slated for Week 3’s Saturday, starting with Georgia at South Carolina at noon, followed by Mississippi State at LSU at 6 p.m. and closing out the night with Miami at Texas A&M at 9 p.m. On ABC, Michigan hosts UConn at noon Saturday, with Ole Miss traveling to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m., followed by Michigan State and Washington facing off in Seattle on ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One.
Longhorn Network
LHN will exclusively televise two Texas football games during Weeks 1 and 3. The Longhorns open their season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Louisiana-Monroe on LHN at 7 p.m. CT. LHN will also televise Texas’ Week 3 game against UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. CT. More.
ESPN Special Date Games Set for Spotlight
In addition to the first three weeks, ESPN has teed up an expansive schedule of marquee matchups for viewers to mark on their calendars, including ESPN’s signature slate of mid-week games. Highlights include:
- Week 4
- Wisconsin at Ohio State (Saturday at time TBD, ABC)
- Virginia at Syracuse (Friday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Wyoming at BYU (Saturday – time/network TBD)
- Week 5
- Tulane at Houston (Friday at 7 p.m., ESPN)
- Washington at UCLA (Friday at 10:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Week 6
- Red River Showdown: Texas vs. Oklahoma (Saturday at time TBD, ABC)
- Week 7
- Navy at SMU (Friday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Arkansas at BYU (Saturday – time/network TBD)
- Week 9
- Virginia Tech at NC State (Thursday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Week 10
- Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (Thursday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Return of the MAC: mid-week MACtion begins on Tuesday, Nov. 1
- Week 11
- Notre Dame vs. Navy (Saturday at noon, ABC or ESPN)
- Rivalry Week (Week 13)
- Florida at Florida State (Friday at 7:30 p.m., ABC)
- Baylor at Texas (Friday at time TBD, ABC or ESPN)
- Mississippi State at Ole Miss (Thursday at 7 p.m., ESPN)
- NC State at North Carolina (Friday at time TBD, ABC or ESPN)
A complete list of games is provided in the grid at the bottom of the release.
Comprehensive Conference Championship Saturday Slated for ESPN Networks
ESPN is set to broadcast the ACC, American and Big 12 Championship Games on ABC the first weekend of December, as ESPN networks close out their signature coverage of conference action on Saturday, Dec. 3. The American kicks off at 4 p.m., sandwiched by the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship and the Subway ACC Championship, with kickoff times for ACC and Big 12 to be announced at a later date.
Additionally, the MAC Football Championship and Sun Belt Championship Game will each be televised live on ESPN, with the tussle between the top teams of the MAC slated to kickoff at noon and the Sun Belt set for 3:30 p.m.
Bowl Season is Back
ESPN’s unparalleled commitment to the college football postseason is on full display this winter with a full 40-game slate in December and January, including 17 ESPN Events owned and operated bowl games and the entirety of the New Year’s Six. The postseason begins with the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, and ABC’s first bowl game is the Cricket Celebration Bowl at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The College Football Playoff returns for Year 9, with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl each playing host to the CFP Semifinals on ESPN on Saturday, Dec. 31. The College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T is also set for ESPN. More details regarding ESPN’s multi-platform presentation of the college football postseason and CFP will be announced later this year.
Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
ESPN NETWORKS – EARLY SEASON COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, Aug 27
|3:30 p.m.
|FCS Kickoff (Montgomery, Ala.): Stephen F. Austin vs. Jacksonville State
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Duquesne at Florida State
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (Atlanta):
Howard vs. Alabama State
|ESPN
|8:15 p.m.
|Florida A&M at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Thu, Sep 1
|6 p.m.
|St. Francis (PA) at Akron
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|West Virginia at Pittsburgh
|ESPN
|Ball State at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|LIU at Toledo
|ESPN3
|Bryant at Florida International
|ESPN3
|South Carolina State at UCF
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|VMI at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Missouri
|ESPNU
|Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sep 2
|7 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Michigan State
|ESPN
|Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
|ESPNU
|Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan
|ESPN3
|William & Mary at Charlotte
|ESPN3
|7:30 p.m.
|Temple at Duke
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Kansas
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|TCU at Colorado
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 3
|Noon
|Colorado State at Michigan
|ABC
|NC State at East Carolina
|ESPN
|North Carolina at Appalachian State
|ESPNU
|Sam Houston State at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Rutgers at Boston College
|ACC Network
|12:30 p.m.
|Richmond at Virginia
|ESPN3
|2 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Chick-fil-A Kickoff (Atlanta):
Oregon vs. Georgia
|ABC
|Cincinnati at Arkansas
|ESPN
|Bethune-Cookman at Miami
|ACC Network
|Norfolk State at Marshall
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|BYU at South Florida
|ESPNU
|Troy at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Nicholls at South Alabama
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Morgan State at Georgia Southern
|ESPN3
|Florida Atlantic at Ohio
|ESPN+
|Middle Tennessee at James Madison
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Utah at Florida
|ESPN
|Grambling at Arkansas State
|ESPN3
|Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Elon at Vanderbilt
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Mercer at Auburn
|ESPN+/SECN+
|South Dakota at Kansas State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Albany at Baylor
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|UMass at Tulane
|ESPN+
|Army at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|SE Louisiana at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|Liberty at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Ohio State
|ABC
|Memphis at Mississippi State
|ESPNU
|Utah State at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Georgia State at South Carolina
|ESPN+/SECN+
|8 p.m.
|Louisville at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|Louisiana-Monroe at Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Murray State at Texas Tech
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Boise State at Oregon State
|ESPN
|Sun, Sep 4
|3 p.m.
|Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic
(Miami Gardens, Fla.):
Florida A&M vs. Jackson State
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Boeing Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.):
Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Allstate Louisiana Kickoff
(New Orleans):
Florida State vs. LSU
|ABC
|Mon, Sep 5
|8 p.m.
|Chick-fil-A Kickoff (Atlanta):
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
|ESPN
|Fri, Sep 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisville at UCF
|ESPN2
|Sat, Sep 10
|Noon
|Ohio at Penn State
|ABC
|South Carolina at Arkansas
|ESPN
|Missouri at Kansas State
|ESPN2
|North Carolina at Georgia State
|ESPNU
|Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|Southern Miss at Miami
|ACC Network
|12:30 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at NC State
|ESPN3
|1 p.m.
|South Alabama at Central Michigan
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Ball State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Tennessee at Pittsburgh
|ABC
|Appalachian State at Texas A&M
|ESPN2
|Furman at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Kennesaw State at Cincinnati
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Virginia at Illinois
|ESPNU
|Samford at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green
|ESPN3
|Norfolk State at James Madison
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Kansas at West Virginia
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio)
|ESPN3
|SE Louisiana at Florida Atlantic
|ESPN3
|Old Dominion at East Carolina
|ESPN+
|Holy Cross at Buffalo
|ESPN+
|Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|UAB at Liberty
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Florida
|ESPN
|Central Arkansas at Ole Miss
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Western Carolina at Georgia Tech
|ACCNX/ESPN+
|Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN3
|Alabama A&M at Troy
|ESPN3
|Kent State at Oklahoma
|SoonerVision on ESPN+
|Lamar at SMU
|ESPN+
|UMass at Toledo
|ESPN+
|Howard at South Florida
|ESPN+
|Alcorn State at Tulane
|ESPN+
|Northern Illinois at Tulsa
|ESPN+
|Florida International at Texas State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|USC at Stanford
|ABC
|Arizona State at Oklahoma State
|ESPN2
|San Jose State at Auburn
|ESPNU
|Southern at LSU
|SEC Network
|Texas Southern at North Texas
|ESPN3
|McNeese at Rice
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Boston College at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe
|ESPN3
|Tarleton State at TCU
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|New Mexico State at UTEP
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|Baylor at BYU
|ESPN
|TBD
|Lafayette at Temple
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sep 16
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Louisville
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 17
|11 a.m.
|Wofford at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|Noon
|UConn at Michigan
|ABC
|Georgia at South Carolina
|ESPN
|Purdue at Syracuse
|ESPN2
|Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio)
|ESPNU
|Youngstown State at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|LIU at Kent State
|ESPN3
|Abilene Christian at Missouri
|ESPN+/SECN+
|1 p.m.
|Bucknell at Central Michigan
|ESPN3
|Buffalo at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|Towson at West Virginia
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Old Dominion at Virginia
|ACC Network
|Ohio at Iowa State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Murray State at Ball State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Tulane at Kansas State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
|ABC
|Colorado at Minnesota
|ESPN2
|Troy at Appalachian State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Kansas at Houston
|ESPNU
|Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Liberty at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Mississippi State at LSU
|ESPN
|North Carolina A&T at Duke
|ACCNX/ESPN+
|Campbell at East Carolina
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Texas Tech at NC State
|ESPN2
|Northwestern State at
Southern Miss
|ESPN3
|Akron at Tennessee
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Missouri State at Arkansas
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Jacksonville State at Tulsa
|ESPN+
|Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|Arkansas State at Memphis
|ESPN+
|Charlotte at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Michigan State at Washington
|ABC
|Pittsburgh at Western Michigan
|ESPNU
|South Florida at Florida
|SEC Network
|Maine at Boston College
|ESPN3
|Louisiana at Rice
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Clemson
|ACC Network
|UTSA at Texas
|Longhorn Network
|9 p.m.
|Miami at Texas A&M
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|San Diego State at Utah
|ESPN2
|TBD
|Rutgers at Temple
|ESPN+
|Thu, Sep 22
|7:30 p.m.
|West Virginia at Virginia Tech
|ESPN
|Coastal Carolina at Georgia State
|ESPNU
|Fri, Sep 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Virginia at Syracuse
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 24
|Noon
|Kent State at Georgia
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|New Mexico at LSU
|ESPN+/SECN+
|TBD
|Wisconsin at Ohio State
|ABC
|TBD
|Wyoming at BYU
|TBD
|TBD
|Akron at Liberty
|TBD
|Thu, Sep 29
|8 p.m.
|Utah State at BYU
|ESPN
|Fri, Sep 30
|7 p.m.
|Tulane at Houston
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Washington at UCLA
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 1
|Noon
|Eastern Washington at Florida
|ESPN+/SECN+
|TBD
|Northwestern at Penn State
|TBD
|TBD
|Troy at Western Kentucky
|TBD
|TBD
|UTEP at Charlotte
|TBD
|TBD
|UAB at Rice
|TBD
|TBD
|Florida Atlantic at North Texas
|TBD
|Fri, Oct 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Houston at Memphis
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 8
|TBD
|AT&T Red River Showdown (Dallas):
Texas vs. Oklahoma
|ABC
|TBD
|UConn at Florida International
|TBD
|TBD
|UTEP at Louisiana Tech
|TBD
|TBD
|Western Kentucky at UTSA
|TBD
|Wed, Oct 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisiana at Marshall
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 13
|7 p.m.
|Temple at UCF
|ESPN
|Fri, Oct 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Navy at SMU
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 15
|TBD
|Arkansas at BYU
|TBD
|TBD
|Gardner-Webb at Liberty
|TBD
|TBD
|Rice at Florida Atlantic
|TBD
|TBD
|Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee
|TBD
|TBD
|Louisiana Tech at North Texas
|TBD
|Wed, Oct 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia State at Appalachian State
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Virginia at Georgia Tech
|ESPN
|Troy at South Alabama
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Tulsa at Temple
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 22
|Noon
|Houston at Navy
|TBD
|TBD
|BYU at Liberty
|TBD
|TBD
|Florida International at Charlotte
|TBD
|TBD
|Rice at Louisiana Tech
|TBD
|TBD
|Florida Atlantic at UTEP
|TBD
|Thu, Oct 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at NC State
|ESPN
|Louisiana at Southern Miss
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 28
|8 p.m.
|East Carolina at BYU
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 29
|TBD
|Arizona State at Colorado
|TBD
|TBD
|Charlotte at Rice
|TBD
|TBD
|Middle Tennessee at UTEP
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 1
|7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
|Buffalo at Ohio
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
|Ball State at Kent State
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 2
|7 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Bowling Green
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 4
|7 p.m.
|Duke at Boston College
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|Oregon State at Washington
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 5
|TBD
|Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech
|TBD
|TBD
|Florida International at North Texas
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 8
|7 p.m.
|Ohio at Miami (Ohio) OR Ball State at Toledo OR Eastern Michigan at Akron
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Ohio at Miami (Ohio) OR Ball State at Toledo OR Eastern Michigan at Akron
|ESPN2
|Wed, Nov 9
|7 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Western Michigan OR Buffalo at Central Michigan OR Kent State at Bowling Green
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Western Michigan OR Buffalo at Central Michigan OR Kent State at Bowling Green
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Tulsa at Memphis
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at Louisiana
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov 11
|7:30 p.m.
|East Carolina at Cincinnati
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 12
|Noon
|Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore, Md.)
|ABC or ESPN
|TBD
|Charlotte at Middle Tennessee
|TBD
|TBD
|Louisiana Tech at UTSA
|TBD
|TBD
|Rice at Western Kentucky
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 15
|7 p.m.
|Ohio at Ball State
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Toledo
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 16
|7 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Central Michigan OR Eastern Michigan at Kent State
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 17
|TBD
|SMU at Tulane
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 18
|9 p.m.
|South Florida at Tulsa
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 19
|Noon
|Austin Peay at Alabama
|ESPN+/SECN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Utah Tech at BYU
|ESPN3
|TBD
|UMass at Texas A&M
|ESPN+/SECN+
|TBD
|ETSU at Mississippi State
|ESPN+/SECN+
|TBD
|Virginia Tech at Liberty
|TBD
|TBD
|Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee
|TBD
|TBD
|UTSA at Rice
|TBD
|TBD
|Louisiana Tech at Charlotte
|TBD
|TBD
|Florida International at UTEP
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 22
|7 p.m.
|Ball State at Miami (Ohio)
|ESPNU or ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Ohio
|ESPNU or ESPN+
|Thu, Nov 24
|7 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 25
|Noon
|Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan OR Toledo at Western Michigan
|ESPNU
|TBD
|Tulane at Cincinnati
UCF at South Florida
Tulsa at Houston
|ABC or ESPN*
|TBD
|Baylor at Texas
|ABC or ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida at Florida State
|ABC
|Noon or 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.
|NC State at North Carolina
|ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Nov 26
|TBD
|New Mexico State at Liberty
|TBD
|TBD
|West Virginia at Oklahoma State
|TBD
|TBD
|Oregon at Oregon State
|TBD
|TBD
|Middle Tennessee at Florida International
|TBD
|TBD
|Rice at North Texas
|TBD
|Sat, Dec 3
|Noon
|MAC Championship
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|American Athletic Championship
|ABC
|TBD
|Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship
|ABC
|TBD
|Subway ACC Championship
|ABC
|Fri, Dec 16
|11:30 a.m.
|HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Cure Bowl
|ESPN
|Sat, Dec 17
|11 a.m.
|Wasabi Fenway Bowl
|ESPN
|Noon
|Cricket Celebration Bowl
|ABC
|2:15 p.m.
|New Mexico Bowl
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented
by Stifel
|ABC
|5:45 p.m.
|LendingTree Bowl
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
|ABC
|9:15 p.m.
|Frisco Bowl
|ESPN
|Mon, Dec 19
|2:30 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|ESPN
|Tue, Dec 20
|3:30 p.m.
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
|ESPN
|Wed, Dec 21
|9 p.m.
|R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
|ESPN
|Thu, Dec 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
|ESPN
|Fri, Dec 23
|TBD
|Radiance Technologies
Independence Bowl
|ESPN
|TBD
|Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
|ESPN
|Sat, Dec 24
|8 p.m.
|EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl
|ESPN
|Mon, Dec 26
|2:30 p.m.
|Quick Lane Bowl
|ESPN
|Tue, Dec 27
|Noon
|Camellia Bowl
|ESPN
|3:15 or 6:45 p.m.
|SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
|ESPN
|3:15 or 6:45 p.m.
|TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
|ESPN
|10:15 p.m.
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|ESPN
|Wed, Dec 28
|2 p.m.
|Military Bowl Presented by Peraton
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|AutoZone Liberty Bowl
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|TaxAct Texas Bowl
|ESPN
|Thu, Dec 29
|2 p.m.
|Pinstripe Bowl
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|Cheez-It Bowl
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Valero Alamo Bowl
|ESPN
|Fri, Dec 30
|Noon
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|Capital One Orange Bowl
|ESPN
|Sat, Dec 31
|Noon
|TransPerfect Music City Bowl
|ABC
|Noon
|Allstate Sugar Bowl
|ESPN
|4 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal
at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
|ESPN
|4 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal
at the Fiesta Bowl
|ESPN
|Mon, Jan 2
|Noon
|Tampa Bay Bowl
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|Vrbo Citrus Bowl
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Rose Bowl Game
|ESPN
|Mon, Jan 9
|TBD
|College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
*One of the listed matchups will be on Fri, Nov 25. Others remain on Sat, Nov 26.