PGA TOUR LIVE Exclusively on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas

Coverage begins at 7:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, May 15

Marquee and Featured Groups include World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler

Eight other major champions: Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream four-feed coverage of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers. A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 7:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by Featured Groups and Featured Holes at 8:30 a.m. ET, and a Marquee Group at 8:45 a.m. ET. The Featured Holes feed will show four par-3 holes at TPC Craig Ranch: Nos. 4, 7, 15, and 17.

THURSDAY | May 12

Main Feed starts at 7:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:45 a.m. ET

Dustin Johnson – 24-time TOUR winner, two-time major champion, two-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, No. 11 world ranking

Xander Schauffele – Olympic Gold medalist, four-time TOUR winner, No. 12 world ranking,

Kevin Kisner – Four-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 8:30 a.m. ET

Bubba Watson – Two-time Masters champion (2012, 2014), 12-time TOUR winner

Talor Gooch – TOUR winner (2021 RSM Classic)

Satoshi Kodaira – TOUR Winner (2018 RBC Heritage), seven Japan Golf Tour wins

Jason Day – 2010 AT&T Byron Nelson champion, 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

Hideki Matsuyama – No. 5 in FedExCup standings, No. 13 world ranking, 2021 Masters champion, eight-time TOUR champion

Mackenzie Hughes – TOUR Winner (2016 RSM Classic)

Featured Group 1 | 4 p.m. ET

(Tee Time: 2:55 p.m. ET)

Justin Thomas – No. 8 world ranking, 14-time TOUR winner, 2017 PGA Champion, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Sam Burns – 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson runner-up, two-time TOUR winner

Tom Hoge – 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion, No. 9 in FedExCup standings

Featured Group 2 | 4 p.m. ET

(Tee Time: 2:06 p.m. ET)

Scottie Scheffler – 2022 Masters champion, No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, won four of last six starts on TOUR

Jordan Spieth – Three-time major champion, 12-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion

H. Lee – Defending AT&T Byron Nelson champion

FRIDAY | May 13

Main Feed starts at 7:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:45 a.m. ET

Scheffler, Spieth, Lee

Featured Groups | 8:30 a.m. ET

Joaquin Niemann – 2022 Genesis Invitational champion, No. 16 in FedExCup standings

Marc Leishman – Six-time TOUR winner, 2009 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Adam Scott – 2008 AT&T Byron Nelson champion, 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

Thomas, Burns, Hoge

Featured Group 1 | 4 p.m. ET

(Tee Time: 2:44 p.m. ET)

Watson, Gooch, Kodaira

Featured Group 2 | 4 p.m. ET

(Tee Time: 2:06 p.m. ET)

Johnson, Schauffele, Kisner

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of the AT&T Byron Nelson | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, May 12 7:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:30 a.m. Featured Groups Bubba Watson / Talor Gooch / Satoshi Kodaira Jason Day / Hideki Matsuyama / Mackenzie Hughes Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 7, 15, 17 8:45 a.m. Marquee Group Dustin Johnson / Xander Schauffele / Kevin Kisner 4 p.m. Featured Group 1 Justin Thomas / Sam Burns / Tom Hoge Featured Group 2 Scottie Scheffler / Jordan Spieth / K.H. Lee Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 15 Par 3 | No. 17 Friday, May 13 7:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:30 a.m. Featured Groups Joaquin Niemann / Marc Leishman / Adam Scott Justin Thomas / Sam Burns / Tom Hoge Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 7, 15, 17 8:45 a.m. Marquee Group Scottie Scheffler / Jordan Spieth / K.H. Lee 4 p.m. Featured Group 1 Bubba Watson / Talor Gooch / Satoshi Kodaira Featured Group 2 Dustin Johnson / Xander Schauffele / Kevin Kisner Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 15 Par 3 | No. 17

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

