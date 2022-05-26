SEC Network’s Ninth Season Kicks Off in Knoxville; All SEC Teams Featured on ESPN+ in 2022
SEC Network kicks off the season in Knoxville on Thursday, Sept. 1 with Tennessee hosting Ball State at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. SECN’s season opener is one of 35 matchups featuring Southeastern Conference squads across ESPN networks in the first three weeks of the season, including 10 televised on SEC Network.
SECN is set for a trio of tripleheaders to kickoff 2022, including SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile matchups featuring CFP finalist Alabama in Week 1 (Saturday, Sept. 3 | 7:30 p.m.) and an all-Florida feature with USF traveling to Gainesville to take on Florida in Week 3 (Saturday, Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m.). The last two teams standing last season, Georgia and Alabama, are set for the 4 p.m. window on SECN in Weeks 2 & 3, respectively.
Select SEC football games return to ESPN+ this fall and all 14 schools will appear on the platform once this season. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.
SEC Squads Battle in Blockbuster Week 1 Matchups on ABC & ESPN
As previously announced, ABC’s Labor Day Weekend coverage includes defending national champion Georgia and Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon facing off at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff, and the Sunday night showdown (Sept. 4) between Florida State and LSU at the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff.
On ESPN Saturday, a pair of early-season non-conference showcases are set for afternoon and primetime presentations. At 3:30 p.m., CFP semifinalist Cincinnati kicks off the season against Arkansas, followed by Utah and Florida set for the Swamp at 7 p.m.
Weeks 2 & 3
On ESPN, a duo of SEC showdowns is scheduled for afternoon and primetime action in Week 2, as Arkansas welcomes South Carolina at noon and Florida plays host to SEC East rival Kentucky at 7 p.m.
An SEC-themed tripleheader on ESPN is slated for Week 3’s Saturday, starting with Georgia at South Carolina at noon, followed by Mississippi State at LSU at 6 p.m. and closing out the night with Miami at Texas A&M at 9 p.m. On ABC, Ole Miss travels to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m.
ESPN Special Date Games Set for Spotlight
In addition to the first three weeks, ESPN has teed up an expansive schedule of marquee matchups for viewers to mark on their calendars, including ESPN’s signature slate of mid-week games. SEC-centric highlights include:
- Week 7
- Arkansas at BYU (Saturday – time/network TBD)
- Rivalry Week (Week 13)
- Florida at Florida State (Friday at 7:30 p.m., ABC)
- Mississippi State at Ole Miss (Thursday at 7 p.m., ESPN)
Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer. For complete details on ESPN’s overall football schedule for the first three weeks of the season, please click here.
ESPN NETWORKS – EARLY SEASON SEC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thu, Sep 1
|7 p.m.
|Ball State at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Missouri
|ESPNU
|Sat, Sep 3
|Noon
|SEC Saturday Football Presented by Allstate:
Sam Houston State at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Chick-fil-A Kickoff:
Oregon vs. Georgia
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Cincinnati at Arkansas
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Troy at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Utah at Florida
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Elon at Vanderbilt
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Mercer at Auburn
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis at Mississippi State
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile:
Utah State at Alabama
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia State at South Carolina
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Sun, Sep 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Allstate Louisiana Kickoff (New Orleans):
Florida State vs. LSU
|ABC
|Sat, Sep 10
|Noon
|South Carolina at Arkansas
|ESPN
|Noon
|Missouri at Kansas State
|ESPN2
|Noon
|SEC Saturday Football Presented by Allstate:
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Tennessee at Pittsburgh
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Appalachian State at Texas A&M
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Samford at Georgia
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Florida
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Ole Miss
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|San Jose State at Auburn
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile:
Southern at LSU
|SEC Network
|Sat, Sep 17
|Noon
|Georgia at South Carolina
|ESPN
|Noon
|SEC Saturday Football Presented by Allstate:
Youngstown State at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Noon
|Abilene Christian at Missouri
|ESPN+/SECN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Mississippi State at LSU
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Akron at Tennessee
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Missouri State at Arkansas
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile:
South Florida at Florida
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Miami at Texas A&M
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 24
|Noon
|Kent State at Georgia
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|New Mexico at LSU
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Sat, Oct 1
|Noon
|Eastern Washington at Florida
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Sat, Oct 15
|TBD
|Arkansas at BYU
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 19
|Noon
|Austin Peay at Alabama
|ESPN+/SECN+
|TBD
|UMass at Texas A&M
|ESPN+/SECN+
|TBD
|ETSU at Mississippi State
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Thu, Nov 24
|7 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 25
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida at Florida State
|ABC