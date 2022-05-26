SEC Network’s Ninth Season Kicks Off in Knoxville; All SEC Teams Featured on ESPN+ in 2022

SEC Network kicks off the season in Knoxville on Thursday, Sept. 1 with Tennessee hosting Ball State at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. SECN’s season opener is one of 35 matchups featuring Southeastern Conference squads across ESPN networks in the first three weeks of the season, including 10 televised on SEC Network.

SECN is set for a trio of tripleheaders to kickoff 2022, including SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile matchups featuring CFP finalist Alabama in Week 1 (Saturday, Sept. 3 | 7:30 p.m.) and an all-Florida feature with USF traveling to Gainesville to take on Florida in Week 3 (Saturday, Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m.). The last two teams standing last season, Georgia and Alabama, are set for the 4 p.m. window on SECN in Weeks 2 & 3, respectively.

Select SEC football games return to ESPN+ this fall and all 14 schools will appear on the platform once this season. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

SEC Squads Battle in Blockbuster Week 1 Matchups on ABC & ESPN

As previously announced, ABC’s Labor Day Weekend coverage includes defending national champion Georgia and Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon facing off at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff, and the Sunday night showdown (Sept. 4) between Florida State and LSU at the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff.

On ESPN Saturday, a pair of early-season non-conference showcases are set for afternoon and primetime presentations. At 3:30 p.m., CFP semifinalist Cincinnati kicks off the season against Arkansas, followed by Utah and Florida set for the Swamp at 7 p.m.

Weeks 2 & 3

On ESPN, a duo of SEC showdowns is scheduled for afternoon and primetime action in Week 2, as Arkansas welcomes South Carolina at noon and Florida plays host to SEC East rival Kentucky at 7 p.m.

An SEC-themed tripleheader on ESPN is slated for Week 3’s Saturday, starting with Georgia at South Carolina at noon, followed by Mississippi State at LSU at 6 p.m. and closing out the night with Miami at Texas A&M at 9 p.m. On ABC, Ole Miss travels to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m.

ESPN Special Date Games Set for Spotlight

In addition to the first three weeks, ESPN has teed up an expansive schedule of marquee matchups for viewers to mark on their calendars, including ESPN’s signature slate of mid-week games. SEC-centric highlights include:

Week 7 Arkansas at BYU (Saturday – time/network TBD)

Rivalry Week (Week 13) Florida at Florida State (Friday at 7:30 p.m., ABC) Mississippi State at Ole Miss (Thursday at 7 p.m., ESPN)



Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer. For complete details on ESPN’s overall football schedule for the first three weeks of the season, please click here.

ESPN NETWORKS – EARLY SEASON SEC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE