SEC Network’s Ninth Season Kicks Off in Knoxville; All SEC Teams Featured on ESPN+ in 2022

SEC Network kicks off the season in Knoxville on Thursday, Sept. 1 with Tennessee hosting Ball State at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. SECN’s season opener is one of 35 matchups featuring Southeastern Conference squads across ESPN networks in the first three weeks of the season, including 10 televised on SEC Network.

SECN is set for a trio of tripleheaders to kickoff 2022, including SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile matchups featuring CFP finalist Alabama in Week 1 (Saturday, Sept. 3 | 7:30 p.m.) and an all-Florida feature with USF traveling to Gainesville to take on Florida in Week 3 (Saturday, Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m.). The last two teams standing last season, Georgia and Alabama, are set for the 4 p.m. window on SECN in Weeks 2 & 3, respectively.

Select SEC football games return to ESPN+ this fall and all 14 schools will appear on the platform once this season. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

SEC Squads Battle in Blockbuster Week 1 Matchups on ABC & ESPN
As previously announced, ABC’s Labor Day Weekend coverage includes defending national champion Georgia and Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon facing off at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff, and the Sunday night showdown (Sept. 4) between Florida State and LSU at the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff.

On ESPN Saturday, a pair of early-season non-conference showcases are set for afternoon and primetime presentations. At 3:30 p.m., CFP semifinalist Cincinnati kicks off the season against Arkansas, followed by Utah and Florida set for the Swamp at 7 p.m.

Weeks 2 & 3
On ESPN, a duo of SEC showdowns is scheduled for afternoon and primetime action in Week 2, as Arkansas welcomes South Carolina at noon and Florida plays host to SEC East rival Kentucky at 7 p.m.

An SEC-themed tripleheader on ESPN is slated for Week 3’s Saturday, starting with Georgia at South Carolina at noon, followed by Mississippi State at LSU at 6 p.m. and closing out the night with Miami at Texas A&M at 9 p.m. On ABC, Ole Miss travels to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m.

ESPN Special Date Games Set for Spotlight
In addition to the first three weeks, ESPN has teed up an expansive schedule of marquee matchups for viewers to mark on their calendars, including ESPN’s signature slate of mid-week games. SEC-centric highlights include:

  • Week 7
    • Arkansas at BYU (Saturday – time/network TBD)
  • Rivalry Week (Week 13)
    • Florida at Florida State (Friday at 7:30 p.m., ABC)
    • Mississippi State at Ole Miss (Thursday at 7 p.m., ESPN)

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer. For complete details on ESPN’s overall football schedule for the first three weeks of the season, please click here.

ESPN NETWORKS – EARLY SEASON SEC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Thu, Sep 1 7 p.m. Ball State at Tennessee SEC Network
  8 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Missouri ESPNU
Sat, Sep 3 Noon SEC Saturday Football Presented by Allstate:
Sam Houston State at Texas A&M		 SEC Network
  3:30 p.m. Chick-fil-A Kickoff:
Oregon vs. Georgia		 ABC
  3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Arkansas ESPN
  4 p.m. Troy at Ole Miss SEC Network
  7 p.m. Utah at Florida ESPN
  7 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky ESPN+/SECN+
  7 p.m. Elon at Vanderbilt ESPN+/SECN+
  7 p.m. Mercer at Auburn ESPN+/SECN+
  7:30 p.m. Memphis at Mississippi State ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile:
Utah State at Alabama		 SEC Network
  7:30 p.m. Georgia State at South Carolina ESPN+/SECN+
Sun, Sep 4 7:30 p.m. Allstate Louisiana Kickoff (New Orleans):

Florida State vs. LSU

 ABC
Sat, Sep 10 Noon South Carolina at Arkansas ESPN
  Noon Missouri at Kansas State ESPN2
  Noon SEC Saturday Football Presented by Allstate:
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt		 SEC Network
  3:30 p.m. Tennessee at Pittsburgh ABC
  3:30 p.m. Appalachian State at Texas A&M ESPN2
  4 p.m. Samford at Georgia SEC Network
  7 p.m. Kentucky at Florida ESPN
  7 p.m. Central Arkansas at Ole Miss ESPN+/SECN+
  7:30 p.m. San Jose State at Auburn ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile:
Southern at LSU		 SEC Network
Sat, Sep 17 Noon Georgia at South Carolina ESPN
  Noon SEC Saturday Football Presented by Allstate:
Youngstown State at Kentucky		 SEC Network
  Noon Abilene Christian at Missouri ESPN+/SECN+
  3:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Georgia Tech ABC
  4 p.m. Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama SEC Network
  6 p.m. Mississippi State at LSU ESPN
  7 p.m. Akron at Tennessee ESPN+/SECN+
  7 p.m. Missouri State at Arkansas ESPN+/SECN+
  7:30 p.m. SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile:
South Florida at Florida		 SEC Network
  9 p.m. Miami at Texas A&M ESPN
Sat, Sep 24 Noon Kent State at Georgia ESPN+/SECN+
7:30 p.m. New Mexico at LSU ESPN+/SECN+
Sat, Oct 1 Noon Eastern Washington at Florida ESPN+/SECN+
Sat, Oct 15 TBD Arkansas at BYU TBD
Sat, Nov 19 Noon Austin Peay at Alabama ESPN+/SECN+
  TBD UMass at Texas A&M ESPN+/SECN+
  TBD ETSU at Mississippi State ESPN+/SECN+
Thu, Nov 24 7 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss ESPN
Fri, Nov 25 7:30 p.m. Florida at Florida State ABC

 

