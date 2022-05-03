Sponsors Announced for espnW Summit NYC

Today ESPN announced the roster of sponsors for The espnW Summit NYC. The one-day event will gather a distinctive group of leaders and change-makers at the intersection of sports, business, and entertainment for a day of conversation and reflection about the women + sports space. The event will stream live across espnWevents.com, ABC News Live, the ESPN App, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. The espnW Summit NYC will run from 8 a.m.–7 p.m. ET and registration is available at nyc.espnwsummit.com for both in-person and virtual attendance. Featured events and panels will include:

A performance from Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody of her anthem for the Fifty/50 Initiative World-Class Athlete Conversation featuring New York Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Didi Richards , and Olympic gold medal sprinter Kendall Ellis ; moderated by Sarah Spain . Fifty/50 Spotlight : A spotlight on content for the Fifty/50 Initiative hosted by Elle Duncan with an introduction from executive producer Allison Glock , including: A panel on “ 37 Words ” featuring co-Director Nicole Newnham and Grant High School softball players Olivia Dunn, Elisabeth Kollrack, and Madyson Roach A presentation on W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts Presented by Google featuring short film director Shayla Harris and film subjects Noor Alexandria Abukaram, and Yolanda Melendez A live taping of the hit podcast “ Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy ” with guest Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu W Power Talks: 10-minute focused talks by industry leaders and personalities , hosted by Monica McNutt Nicole Lavoi , Director, The Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport, School of Kinesiology, University of Minnesota Jon Patricof , CEO and Co-Founder Athletes Unlimited Eric LeGrand , Motivational Speaker & Founder, LeGrand Coffee House 30 for 30: “Dream On”: A conversation with director Kristen Lappas, Rebecca Lobo, and Carla McGhee to discuss the upcoming ESPN 30 for 30 documentary on the 1996 USA Women’s Dream Team; hosted by LaChina Robinson The Women of ESPN panel featuring Monica McNutt, LaChina Robinson, Christine Williamson, and Elle Duncan Women at the Helm keynote conversation with NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman ; moderated by Julie Foudy



Gatorade returns as the presenting sponsor of the on-site and virtual workouts with yoga instructor, Nicole Sciacca, and will be providing guests with product samples of their brand new Gatorade Fit line.

New Balance also returns as the official athletic wear partner of the Summit and will provide exclusive apparel items to all in-person guests.

Ally Financial, passionate supporter of equity in women’s sports, joins as this year’s sponsor of the Summit reception.

Interviews, photos and additional content will be posted to espnW.com throughout the Summit. For more information, follow us on Twitter with @espnW and #espnWsummit.

