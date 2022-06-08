ESPN Events Announces 2023 Clearwater Invitational Field, TaxAct Joins as Title Sponsor

ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated annual softball tournament will now be known as the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield. The 2023 event (Feb. 16-19) will mark the fourth year of the tournament, held at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla.

The 16-team field for the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by EvoShield features 15 teams which qualified for the NCAA Softball Championship, including three programs – Arizona, Oklahoma State and UCLA – which advanced to the Women’s College World Series. The full 2023 field of 16, announced last night during ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 Women’s College World Series, will include:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Duke

Florida State

Indiana

UCF

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi State

Nebraska

Oklahoma State

South Florida

Texas A&M

UCLA

Virginia Tech

TaxAct, a leading provider of affordable digital and downloadable tax preparation solutions, has signed on as a title sponsor for the 2023 installment, joining Visit St. Pete Clearwater and Wilson – supporters of the event since its inception in 2019. EvoShield, Wilson Sporting Goods’ industry leading, innovative, on-field protective equipment and apparel brand, will be the presenting sponsor.

The City of Clearwater and Visit St. Pete Clearwater have been close collaborators with ESPN Events on the tournament since its inception and will continue to serve as the event host and civic sponsor.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to continue our relationship with ESPN and host college athletes, their families and coaches at our award-winning softball facility,” said Clearwater mayor Frank Hibbard. “Sports tourism is key to our area thriving and we wish each team the best of luck.”

Of the 16 teams that participated in the 2022 contest, 15 made it to the NCAA Softball Tournament. Six of those teams advanced to Super Regionals and four teams made it to this year’s Women’s College World Series.

Tickets to the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by EvoShield will go on sale this fall. The event schedule will also be released this fall. For more information visit www.clearwaterinvitational.com.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2022, the 32-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, and a college softball event, which account for approximately 400 hours of live programming, while reaching nearly 64 million viewers and attracting over 800,000 annual attendees. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

About TaxAct

TaxAct is a savvy, tax-ﬁling solution that provides filers with aﬀordable DIY tax software to successfully navigate the U.S. tax code. As a pioneer in the industry, TaxAct enables all users – regardless of their profession, tax bracket or complexity of return – to quickly and accurately ﬁle their taxes, all while discovering new ways to leverage their tax situation and improve their ﬁnancial well-being. At TaxAct, taxes are our expertise, but we don’t see them as the end goal. Rather, we believe taxes are a stepping-stone to possibilities. Possibilities that are unique as every ﬁler. Possibilities that help each hardworking American not only claim the money they deserve, but also enable them to make smart money decisions. We deliver the power of possibility through straightforward technology to help ﬁlers secure their best tax outcome and elevate their ﬁnancial lives.

To learn more about TaxAct, a business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), visit www.taxact.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

EvoShield

Founded in 2005 by former collegiate and professional athletes, EvoShield makes game-changing products that keep athletes on the field and inspire confidence through ergonomic function, customized fit, and innovative style.

-30-