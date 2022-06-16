ESPN Returns to Omaha to Showcase Every Pitch of the 2022 Men’s College World Series, June 17-23

ESPN returns to Omaha, Neb., this week for exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series Presented by Capital One at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Every pitch of the Men’s College World Series (MCWS) will air on ESPN or ESPN2 beginning Friday, June 17 through Thursday, June 23 – with up to 14 games airing in the double-elimination series. All games will be available on the ESPN App.

The best-of-three championship finals series begins Saturday, June 25, and concludes with the crowning of the national champion on Sunday, June 26, or Monday, June 27, to wrap up the 2021-22 college sports season on ESPN networks – which has featured 30 NCAA Championship events.

On the Call

Karl Ravech and Eduardo Pérez, top voices from ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball booth, lead off ESPN’s commentator crew in their 13th and sixth appearances covering the MCWS, respectively. They will be joined by analyst Ben McDonald and reporter Dani Wexelman, who will be making her first trip to the Men’s College World Series. Mike Monaco will see action as the second play-by-play announcer joined by analysts Chris Burke and Kyle Peterson. An Omaha native, Peterson is working his 20th MCWS – 11th in the booth. Kris Budden rounds out ESPN’s MCWS crew in her third season covering the championship series.

The Road to Omaha Ends Here

Four nationally-seeded teams advanced through Super Regionals including No. 2 Stanford, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 9 Texas and No. 14 Auburn, joined by Arkansas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Ole Miss to round out the MCWS lineup.

The series saw a dramatic Monday finish, making it the most-viewed Super Regionals on ESPN networks since 2018 with a 12% increase in viewership (456,000 average viewers per game). Notre Dame’s upset of No. 1 Tennessee on Sunday ranks as the most-watched game of the 2022 post season, averaging 916,000 viewers and peaking at 1.2 million viewers.

Final Facts

Oklahoma, Stanford and Texas join the lineup as the only past national champions in this year’s MCWS, though none have raised the trophy in the last 15 years.

Texas is making its 38th appearance in Omaha, more than any other school and outpacing second-place Miami by 13 showings.

There have already been 424 home runs in this year’s NCAA Baseball Tournament, the most in a single postseason in Division I history.

Four SEC schools make up the elite eight teams that have advanced to the MCWS – Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas A&M — tying for the most teams from a single conference to reach the Men’s College World Series. The SEC has had at least one team in the MCWS Finals in 12 of the past 13 seasons.

Every Angle, Every Pitch

AllCam: A small C360 65 MegaPixel camera will be placed near the top of the home plate backstop. The camera will capture a 180-degree high resolution image and uses digital pan, tilt and zoom to show the relationship between the runners and the ball.

A small C360 65 MegaPixel camera will be placed near the top of the home plate backstop. The camera will capture a 180-degree high resolution image and uses digital pan, tilt and zoom to show the relationship between the runners and the ball. Corner Cam: A small C360 65 MegaPixel camera will be embedded in the LF and RF corner walls. The camera captures a 180-degree high resolution image and uses digital pan, tilt and zoom to follow action near the corners and foul lines.

A small C360 65 MegaPixel camera will be embedded in the LF and RF corner walls. The camera captures a 180-degree high resolution image and uses digital pan, tilt and zoom to follow action near the corners and foul lines. Drone: ESPN’s drone footage will provide low-flying dramatic aerials throughout each game.

ESPN’s drone footage will provide low-flying dramatic aerials throughout each game. TrackMan: TrackMan radar will be employed to capture contemporary baseball data, including precise pitch speeds, spin and movement, HR distance, exit velocity and launch angle.

TrackMan radar will be employed to capture contemporary baseball data, including precise pitch speeds, spin and movement, HR distance, exit velocity and launch angle. UmpCam: ESPN will provide an all-new alternate UmpCam telecast on the ESPN App, highlighting the action from a behind-the-plate perspective.

ESPN will provide an all-new alternate UmpCam telecast on the ESPN App, highlighting the action from a behind-the-plate perspective. Audio note: To capture the full impact of stadium sounds, ESPN is deploying around 75 mics including RF mics in the bases, buried mics at home plate and the pitcher’s mound, warning track mics spanning the entire outfield wall and even impact mics on the foul poles. With additional commentator mics in the booth and on the field and umpire mics, there will be upwards of 100 microphones available to capture the action in Omaha.

ESPN Digital

ESPN.com will showcase daily coverage of the MCWS with reporters Liz Merrill and Ryan McGee on site for the entire series contributing news, features, analysis and reaction to every game.

Additional College Network Coverage

SEC Network

SEC Network will provide on-site coverage from Omaha as four Southeastern Conference schools vie for the SEC’s third straight MCWS title. Coverage starts from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios on Thursday with host Peter Burns previewing the action and recapping the pre-tournament press conference with insights from Alyssa Lang in Omaha. On-site studio programming will swing into action Friday with SEC Now live from left field at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Lang and Burns will rotate alongside analyst Todd Walker throughout the opening rounds. SEC Network will have live, in-ballpark coverage at the end of each day dependent on an SEC team advancing.

Should an SEC team make it to the MCWS Finals, Dari Nowkhah, David Dellucci and Walker will be in Omaha for SEC Now both pre-game and postgame.

ACC Network

ACC Network’s flagship news and information show, All ACC, will be on site in Omaha with coverage of Notre Dame playing in the Men’s College World Series. Host Kelsey Riggs will be joined by analysts Danny Graves and Mike Rooney for a full recap and breakdown each evening following the action. Additionally, Packer and Durham, ACCN’s weekday morning show from 7-10 a.m., hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham, will also provide reaction and interviews with winning head coaches and student-athletes throughout the ACC’s run in the CWS.

2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship – Men’s College World Series Presented by Capital One

Game Date Time (ET) Matchup / Commentators Network 1 Fri, Jun 17 2 p.m. Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez,

Ben McDonald, Dani Wexelman ESPN 2 7 p.m. Notre Dame vs. Texas

Mike Monaco, Chris Burke,

Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden ESPN 3 Sat, Jun 18 2 p.m. Arkansas vs. Stanford

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez,

Ben McDonald, Dani Wexelman ESPN 4 7 p.m. Ole Miss vs. Auburn

Mike Monaco, Chris Burke,

Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden ESPN2 5 Sun, Jun 19 2 p.m. Elimination Bracket

Losers of Game 1 vs. Game 2

Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald,

Dani Wexelman ESPN 6 7 p.m. Winners Bracket

Winners of Games 1 vs. Game 2

Mike Monaco, Chris Burke,

Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden ESPN2 7 Mon, Jun 20 2 p.m. Elimination Bracket

Losers of Games 3 vs. 4

Mike Monaco, Chris Burke,

Ben McDonald, Dani Wexelman ESPN 8 7 p.m. Winners Bracket

Winners of Games 3 vs. 4

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez,

Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden ESPN 9 Tue, Jun 21 2 p.m. Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6

Mike Monaco, Chris Burke,

Ben McDonald, Dani Wexelman ESPN 10 7 p.m. Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez,

Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden ESPN2 11 Wed, Jun 22 2 p.m. Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9

Mike Monaco, Chris Burke,

Ben McDonald, Dani Wexelman ESPN 12 7 p.m. Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez,

Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden ESPN 13 Thu, Jun 23 2 p.m. If Necessary – Game 11 Teams

Mike Monaco, Eduardo Pérez,

Ben McDonald, Dani Wexelman ESPN 14 7 p.m. If Necessary – Game 12 Teams

Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson,

Chris Burke, Kris Budden ESPN2 Fri, Jun 24 8 p.m. MCWS Finals Preview Show ESPN Finals Sat, Jun 25 7 p.m. Finals Game 1

Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson,

Chris Burke, Kris Budden ESPN Finals Sun, Jun 26 3 p.m. Finals Game 2

Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson,

Chris Burke, Kris Budden ESPN Finals Mon, Jun 27 7 p.m. Finals Game 3 – If Necessary

Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson,

Chris Burke, Kris Budden ESPN

Networks and times are subject to change

All scheduling updates throughout the NCAA DI Men’s College World Series can be found here.

-30-

Media Contact:

Julie McKay, ESPN Communications – [email protected], @McKay_Julie